metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images Cryoport

Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble. - Warren Buffett

Author's Note: This article is an abridged version of an article originally published for members of the Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace on May 07, 2022.

In biotech investing, it's imperative for you to tame your fear of volatility. After all, many fundamentally strong biotech companies will undergo periodic volatility. If you sell prematurely because of volatility, you'd miss out on the tremendous upsides. Right now, there is hyper-volatility due to the pervasive fear associated with the bear market. Hence, you should overcome your fear that is False Expectations Appearing Real (to either hold or purchase more shares in fundamental companies for the long haul).

That being said, I'd like to revisit a stellar growth biotech known as Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX). Like other companies, Cryoport shares have been decimated due to the bear market yet the fundamentals are stronger than ever. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Cryoport and share with you my expectations of this intriguing growth equity.

StockCharts

Figure 1: Cryoport chart

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. I noted in the prior research,

Operating out of Nashville, Tennessee, Cryoport provides logistic solutions for the CAR-T, cell/gene-based therapy, and regenerative-medicine innovators. That is to say, the company offers strict temperature-controlled transport and storage of biological specimens to ensure their livelihood, efficacy, and safety. As you can see, these biological specimens are sensitive to temperature and other environmental factors. As such, it's crucial to transport and store them in a highly controlled environment like what Cryoport is providing.

Cryoport

Figure 2: Logistic business

Strong Industry Tailwind to Further Growth

As you can see, Cryoport is operating in accordance with the strong industry tailwinds that support its robust growth. In other words, a little effort of swimming downstream goes a long way. On this front, the cell-based immuno-oncology sector is extremely fast growing. Over half of the Phase 1 trials are supporting cell-based therapy.

Notably, most of the commercialized CAR-T are autologous (i.e., CAR-Ts made from harvesting the patient's own T cells). From the figure below, you can see a prime example of that is Yescarta of Kite Pharma - a Gilead Sciences (GILD) acquisition. While the launched products are autologous, it's highly likely that you'll see the more convenient "off-the-shelf" approach with allogeneic therapies in the near future. Your proof in the pudding is that, of all the clinical studies that Cryoport supports, 182 (i.e., 30%) trials are allogeneic.

Cryoport

Figure 3: Powerful catalysts supporting further growth

Interestingly, 32 trials that Cryoport services are allogeneic therapies in their Phase 3 studies. As such, it signals that allogeneic therapies are not just a pipe dream. Rather, they are drugs that managed to passed both Phase 1 and Phase 2 investigations.

While discussing Phase 3 assessment, you can see that from 2018 to 2022, the number of Phase 3 trials Cryoport assists leaped from 261 to 609 (i.e., a remarkable 133.3% increase). With more trials being nurtured, you can anticipate that Cryoport's revenue would "jump" rather than increasing linearly.

Cryoport

Figure 4: Increasing trials foretell higher future revenues

Cell & Co BioServices Acquisition

Another sign of aggressive growth is the ongoing merger and acquisition that Cryoport has been executing. As you realized from my coverage on Cryoport, the company is leveraging a highly aggressive growth approach via merger and acquisitions (i.e, M/A). As a ramification, the revenue jumped from over $10M to over $48M in 4Q2020 with the acquisitions of CryoPDP and MVE Biological Solutions.

Viewing the figure below, Cryoport did it again with the buyout of Cell&Co BioServices as disclosed on April 18. Being a strategic provider, Cell&Co offers biorepository, kitting, clinical sample management, cell/gene therapies and drug storage as well as logistics. Keep in mind, Cell&Co is still a small operator that procured only €2.6M (i.e., $2.7M) for Fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, this acquisition would give Cryoport a stronger presence in Europe, particularly in France.

Of deal specificity, Cryoport paid Cell&Co €6.2M (i.e., €3.6M in upfront cash payment plus common stock with the €2.5M earn out). In my view, paying upfront cash and an earn out is prudent because it ascertained that Cell&Co would continue to perform. Going into the next quarter, you can expect approximately $800K in additional sales from this acquisition.

Cryoport

Figure 5: Cell&Co BioServices acquisition

Robust Operating Results

Shifting gears, you should check the latest quarterly revenues. After all, the top-line growth is quite import for an aggressive grower like Cryoport. On this metric, Cryoport posted $52.3M which is slightly lower than the $53.3M for the same quarter last year. Notably, the decline is due to the fire accident that occurred in the New Prague, NM, facility. Taken that into account, the revenues would have jumped to $61.7M. Given that the facility is back up running, you can project Q2 to generate much stronger sales results.

Cryoport

Figure 6: Latest quarterly sales

Looking ahead, Cryoport is anticipated to procure $260M to $265M in revenue for Fiscal 2022. Therefore, the sales growth would present the 17% to 19% increase from Fiscal 2021. As you can see, the strong top-line growth is due to the 609 active cell & gene therapies that Cryoport is now nourishing across 35 facilities in 15 countries. Interestingly, you can bet that the more customers Cryoport services across a wide geographic range, the more risk-deleveraged your investment. Commenting on recent development, the President and CEO (Jerrell Shelton) remarked:

Overall, our businesses performed well in Q1 although revenue was adversely impacted by approximately $9.4M from the previously disclosed fire at our New Prague, MN manufacturing plant. We believe the impact was isolated to 1Q2022 and we intend to recapture the revenue throughout the remainder of 2022. Production at the New Prague manufacturing operation has returned to full capacity and the demand for cryogenic equipment and systems continues to be very strong. Consequently, we will be expanding our overall manufacturing capacities to meet the demand for our market-leading products and systems ... We believe our long-term growth prospects for Cryoport are excellent as we continue to build out a premier comprehensive supply chain company serving the life sciences industry. Our outlook for the remainder of the year is solid ..."

Cryoport

Figure 7: Fiscal 2022 estimates

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2022 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

As follows, Cryoport procured $52.3M in revenue compared to $53.2M for the same quarter a year prior. As I mentioned, the revenue was affected by the New Prague plant closing. That aside, the engineering & development (i.e., E&D) - which is similar to the research & development - for the respective periods registered at $3.5M and $4.3M. I generally view an increasing E&D trend positively because the money invested today can turn into billion of dollars in the future. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $15.4M ($0.31 per share) net losses compared to $5.7M ($0.13 per share) declines for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line depreciated by 138.4% which is related to a non-recurring investment losses.

Cryoport

Figure 8: Key financial metrics

About the balance sheet, there were $600M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Along with the $52.3M in revenue (and against the $30.1M quarterly OpEx), there should be adequate capital to fund operations into the next six years (i.e., 1Q2028). Simply put, the cash position is robust relative to the run rate.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Cryoport is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increase from 43.8M to 49.6M, my math reveals a 13.2% annual dilution. At this rate, Cryoport easily cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Competitor Landscape

Regarding competition, there are emerging players and established companies. As you know, the fiercest competitor of Cryoport is BioLife Solution (BLFS). These two innovators have captured the most dominant market shares of the logistic business. Notably, clients biopharmaceutical companies give the most business to these two firms due to their strong service and brand. Nevertheless, BioLife has suffered from integration issues recently which caused it to lag behind Cryoport by a wider margin.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Cryoport to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I liked to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 48.0M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Biopharma business Currently procuring $180.2M for Fiscal 2021, $52.3M for 1Q2022 and projected to increase to $3B (estimated based on the $36.92B cell/gene therapy market that is growing at the 39.62% GAGR) $750M $156.25 $140.62 (10% discount because uncertainty in market penetration) Animal Health Currently $7.8M for Fiscal 2021 (Will wait for more substantial revenues before valuing) N/A N/A N/A Reproductive Medicine Currently $2.4M for Fiscal 2021 (Will wait for more substantial revenues before valuing) N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $140.62

Figure 9: Valuation analysis

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this stage in its growth cycle, the biggest risk for Cryoport is whether the revenue would continue to climb.

As you can see, the top-line growth is dependent on both organic operations and (more importantly) on bought out business. Not all acquired operations would work out. Hence, there is always a chance that a failed integration can incurred significant expenses. As a rapid grower, Cryoport might not be able to cut its OpEx fast enough to generate net profits.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Cryoport with the 5/5 stars rating. On a one to two years horizon, I expected the $140.62 price target to be reached. Having successful acquisitions wrapped around its belt, Cryoport demonstrated that the company can grow by the sophisticated M/A approach. The recent Cell&Co buyout is another evidence foretelling the company's continuation of this powerful strategy. That aside, organic operations continue to ramp up. As more M/As successfully integrate into organic operations, you can expect Cryoport to grow into a giant logistic operator of the future. As of this writing, there is no sign of slowing down in that lucrative sector. In fact, more and more companies are tinkering with their cell/gene therapeutics. I like that development because it rewards supporters of innovation like you while delivering hope to patients. As this sector continue to grow, the business fundamentals would continue to flourish for Cryoport.