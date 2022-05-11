JaysonPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I believe that in order to speak of "good investment" it is necessary to be satisfied with what you are buying right now. Only after becoming aware of what you are buying can you think about the future, then making the appropriate projections and trying to imagine how a company could evolve over the course of 5 or 10 years. If we base our investment choices only on events that may occur in the future, we are taking a huge risk. In the event that these events do not occur, our investment will perform poorly.

I consider Dropbox (DBX) an opportunity with a really outstanding risk/reward ratio, because buying it now you are already getting a return greater than the market for a company that qualitatively is not inferior to the others. Currently, considering the FCF forecast for 2022 of $776 million, we can achieve a return of the FCF compared to the market cap, at around 9%.

To this current return, we must add the expected future revenue growth for Dropbox. TIKR analysts predict a CAGR of around 7% until 2026, for which $3 billion in revenue is expected.

As for free cash flow, management has set itself the goal of reaching $1 billion by 2024, while for the same year analysts expect $900 million. However, I remain confident about the ability of the management, which in recent years has always respected and beaten its forecasts, and although this does not guarantee that the same thing will happen in the future, it shows that it is conservative and honest in providing guidance and that it sets goals that realistically can achieve. This quality should be appreciated very much in management, much better to remain conservative and "disappoint" analysts in the short term with modest guidance and then surprise them with superior results than to provide unrealistic projections and disappoint investors on the day of the earnings report.

To make a rough assessment, which I will then argue as the discussion proceeds, if we take as given the billion dollars in FCF expected for 2024 and apply a multiple more in line with the market valuations between 15 and 20, we can assume that the valuation of DBX in 2024 will be between $15 billion and $20 billion. This would lead to a gain of between 70% and 120% in 2.5 years, without considering the effect of buybacks on the share price.

Business Model

Dropbox's business model is as simple as it is misunderstood. First, it's SaaS, which makes revenue and cash flows easily predictable. Second, when it comes to competitors, we compare the service offered by Dropbox to AWS, Google Drive and Microsoft's Azure. At first glance the similarity is clear, they are all Cloud services, but digging deeper you can understand that the service offered by DBX goes beyond a simple way of storing your files.

Dropbox is more the interface through which you can communicate with the Cloud. The services mentioned above are best considered as Dropbox's partners and not as its direct competitors. With Dropbox, people and especially work teams can communicate easily and efficiently, share files, sign them, write to each other, and make video calls using third-party services.

Here we come to a fundamental point. Dropbox is an open system, it is in fact integrated with other services such as Slack, Zoom (ZM), BetterCloud, Atlassian (TEAM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL).

In addition, the will of the management is not to limit itself to offering only a way to communicate more easily, but with the Shop project, anyone can offer their services and intellectual properties stored in the Cloud using Dropbox as a showcase. This is also important because many freelancers use it. The company's sales model is very efficient, they focus on bottom-up adoption, this greatly reduces the cost of acquiring new customers. Here you can find the Investor Relations where you could start your due diligence.

Financials

In the past years, DBX has done very well, improving revenue and margins.

Q4 2021 investor presentation (Dropbox) Q4 2021 investor presentation (Dropbox)

Paying users grew every quarter last year, along with Average-revenue-per-user (ARPU).

As of December 31, 2021, they had $1.718 billion in cash and short-term investments, $1.175.80 billion of total current liabilities (of which $671,50 million are Unearned Revenue), and long-term debt of $1.370.30 billion.

Latest results

In the latest earnings report DBX, once again, beat analysts' expectations.

First quarter revenue was $562.4 million, up 9.9% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 9.7% year-over-year.

Dropbox Q1 2022

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income was $89.5 million and $170.3 million, up 110.6% and 14.6% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $141.4 million and free cash flow came in at $130.7 million.

Dropbox Q1 2022

In the earnings call, management provided guidance for Q2 and for the full year. For the second quarter of 2022, they expect revenue to be in the range of $568 million to $571 million, non-GAAP operating margin around 28.5% and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be in the range of 366 million to 371 million shares.

For the full-year 2022, they are maintaining revenue guidance range of $2.320 billion to $2.330 billion. This range is inclusive of 2 headwinds. The first is an approximately $14 million currency headwind and the second is a high single-digit million dollar impact from changes to their service and sanctions in Russia. They expect gross margin to be approximately 81% and a non-GAAP operating margin between 29% and 29,5%, up from the prior guidance of approximately 29%. Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $760 million to $790 million.

Management and Buybacks

The company is led by its co-founder Drew Houston, who over time has proven to be able to run the company well and seems to have a clear idea of the path to follow. The Dropbox team seems to have a good ability to make acquisitions that can improve the company and the services offered to the customer. The acquisitions of HelloSign and DocSend have made it possible to offer customer services that integrate perfectly with the use that is made of Dropbox, and that brings real added value to customers, in particular for the bundle offered by Dropbox Teams + DocSend.

The company's latest acquisition was Command E, a universal search tool that allows users to search for and access content in different apps and clouds.

With the huge amount of cash flows that Dropbox's business generates, the company has the ability to complete numerous other acquisitions that can enhance its service, at the same time it can remunerate shareholders with buybacks.

Management has shown that it has found the correct balance between growth and profitability and, execution has been excellent in recent years.

On February 11, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a $1.2 billion share buyback program. At current prices, this program amounts to approximately 14% of outstanding shares. Last year the company reduced its circulating shares by about 6.3%.

Valuation

Let's take as a reference the target set by management for 2024 of $1 billion FCF. Now let's calculate the FCF/share taking into account the effect of the announced buyback. The shares that the company will be able to buy back will depend a lot on the price it will be able to pay for these. It is impossible to predict where the price will be, so I will take into account various scenarios.

The company's maximum valuation last year was around $12.5 billion. The current low reached this year is around $20.35 per share, so $7.7 billion in capitalization. By making a simple average, to give us an idea of how many shares could be bought back, we get a valuation of $10 billion.

Currently, there are about 378 million shares outstanding:

Buying back $1.2 billion at a high would wipe out 10.4% of outstanding shares --> from 378 million to 338.7 million

Repurchasing them at an average valuation would repurchase 12% of the circulating shares --> from 378 million to 332.6 million

Buying them back at a minimum of 15.6% --> from 378 million to 319 million

(for 2022 they expect diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be in the range of 366 million to 371 million shares based on trailing 30-day average share price. This estimate was given in the earnings call of Q1 2022.)

These are various possible scenarios for the stock price:

Author's estimate

As you can see, even in the worst case (where a P/FCF multiple of 10, equal to the current one, is really low for such a company) you would not lose money but you would get around +30% performance - performance certainly disappointing but considered as the worst possible case is not bad at all! (no money is lost). On the contrary, taking the best case (as you may have seen from the calculations I made, the multiple applied is still conservative) you could take home a gain of about +170% (performance calculated on a price of $23 per share).

By broadening the time horizon, you can get from DBX the maximum advantage given by a constant policy of buying back its shares.

(DCF valuation):

Author's estimate Author's estimate

I have used a 10% discount rate and a fairly conservative FCF CAGR of 8% until 2031. This valuation does not take into account share buybacks.

Risk Assessment

The competition in the cloud sector is really fierce, names like GOOGL, Amazon (AMZN) or MSFT may suggest that there is little room for smaller companies like Dropbox. However, these problems have existed for years and Dropbox has always managed to increase their paying users and the ARPU.

Many companies and workers have experienced the advantages of smart working, in the coming years this mode will be increasingly integrated with the standard way of working and Dropbox offers an efficient way of communicating to teams. I think Dropbox should fear more competition from companies like DocuSign (DOCU). As already mentioned, in my opinion, Dropbox offers an exceptional risk/reward ratio at these valuations, and I believe that the odds of losing money in the next 5 years are really low.

Conclusion

To conclude, I see DBX as an exceptional company that I would like to keep in my portfolio for an indefinite period of time. Even if revenue growth slows down, you must always take into account the expansion of margins and the huge amount of free cash flow that the company is able to produce. This huge amount of liquidity generated every year, in addition to allowing new acquisitions, will be able to make shareholders happy through buybacks.