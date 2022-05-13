8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for a hedge vs. rising rates? You may want to take a look at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), the 3rd largest company in the BDC (business development company) industry.

Profile

ORCC benefits from its size - it's the 3rd largest BDC by market cap, with access to its parent Blue Owl's (OWL) huge $44.8B platform. This includes several other companies, and 4 types of direct lending segments - Diversified, Technology, 1st Lien, and Opportunistic - in addition to its $6.8B in assets under management in its Wellfleet CLO's:

ORCC's $12.8B portfolio consists of 157 companies, the majority of which are sponsor-backed, with an average EBITDA of $145M. Its asset yield is 7.8%, and it has had minimal losses, just 13 basis points, since its inception:

Portfolio Ratings

BDCs typically review and grade their holdings on a quarterly basis. ORCC's rating system runs from lowest, tier 5, to highest, tier 1.

Tier 1 top ratings have been fairly steady over the past 4 quarters, running at 12% to 13%, while tier 2 ratings have run at 77% to 79%. Tier 3, which means the borrower is performing below expectations, was at 11% in Q1 '22, up from 10% in Q4 '21. ORCC continues to have only one company on non-accrual status, representing 0.1% of the portfolio based on fair value, one of the lowest levels in the BDC sector.

90% of ORCC's holdings have been in its top 2 tiers over the past 4 quarters.

Assets

ORCC's portfolio consists of 89% senior secured investments, with 74% in 1st Lien, and 15% in 2nd Lien.

The portfolio looks well diversified, with positions in 27 industries. Internet Software & Services is its top exposure, at 12%; followed by Financial Services and Insurance, both at 9%. Food % Beverage is at 7%; Healthcare Providers and Manufacturing are both at 6%. Real Estate and Healthcare Tech are at 5%; with Distribution and Healthcare Equipment at 4%. 33% of the portfolio is split between 17 other industries:

Interest Rate Sensitivity

A key positive for ORCC in the current rising rate environment is that 99% of its assets are floating rate, while 47% of outstanding debt is fixed rate. Subsequently, a 100-bps increase in rates would add approximately $0.04/share per quarter to Net Investment Income, NII, when accounting for the impact of income-based fees.

LIBOR started the year at 21 basis points and increased ~80 basis points during Q1 '22. The majority of ORCC's borrowers have 100 basis point floors - management sees rising rate benefits kicking in the 2nd half of 2022.

This chart illustrates the projected gains in Net Income resulting from 3M LIBOR increases, which run from $.09/share for a 50-basis point rise to $0.59/share for a 300-basis point rise:

Earnings

ORCC just reported Q1 '22 earnings last week, showing good results, with topline, NII, and NII/share growth all up ~19%. NAV/Share was up slightly vs. Q1 '21, and down slightly vs. Q4 '21, due to a decline in the fair value of the portfolio because of the impact of wider credit spreads in the market.

Net Realized Gains were up 65%, albeit on a small $3.8M gain, while Unrealized Gains swung to a loss vs. a gain a year earlier. Both types of gains tend to be lumpy for BDCs, due to timing issues.

New Business

New commitments and fundings hit their lowest point in the last 5 quarters in Q1 '22, consisting of $530.4M in new investment commitments across 17 new portfolio companies and 4 existing portfolio companies; and $348M in new fundings. Q1 is generally a slower quarter.

Dividends

ORCC's Board declared a Q2 2022 dividend of $0.31/share for stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022, payable on or before August 15, 2022.

Like the other income vehicles we cover in our articles, ORCC has an attractive dividend yield. At its 5/11/22 price of $13.26, ORCC yielded 9.35%.

Dividend coverage was 1X in Q1 '22, down from 1.13X in Q4 '21, with a trailing average of 1.04X. Attaining at least 1X dividend coverage after the company's fee waivers expired was one of management's major goals over the past year - this is the 3rd straight quarter of 1X or higher coverage:

Profitability & Leverage

Net Income was impacted by lower Unrealized Gains in Q1 '22, resulting in lower ROA and ROE vs. Q1 '21. EBIT Margin and EBIT/Interest coverage were also down, while debt leverage rose.

However, higher leverage isn't necessarily a bad thing in the BDC industry - since these companies must pay 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, they need more capital to fund growth.

Valuations

At $13.26, ORCC is selling at a -10.89% discount its 3/31/22 NAV/share of $14.88, vs. the BDC industry's average 8% premium. Moreover, it's also selling at a much lower Price/NII valuation of 10.28X, vs. the industry's 14.15X average, while its Price/Sales and EV/EBIT valuations are also cheaper. Its 9.35% dividend yield in a bit higher than the 8.75% industry average.

Performance

While ORCC has outperformed the broad Financial sector over the past quarter, year and thus far in 2022, it has lagged the BDC industry. It has outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2022.

Analysts' Upgrades & Targets

ORCC received an analyst upgrade on May 6th, 2022 from Hovde Group, which raised it to Outperform, with a $15.00 price target.

At $13.26, ORCC is 3.56% below analysts' lowest price target of $13.75, 14% below the average $15.43 price target, and 17% below the highest $16.00 target.

The average earnings estimate for 2022 is $1.31, which is 5.6% above the $1.24 ORCC earned in 2021.

Debt & Liquidity

ORCC had $1.7B in liquidity as of 3/31/22, comprised of $326M in cash, and ~$1.37B availability on its credit revolver. Its debt has investment grade ratings from Moody's, Fitch, and S&P.

Management has been transitioning ORCC's assets and liabilities from LIBOR to SOFR, with most new investments being priced on a SOFR basis, and they expect to transition existing assets to SOFR until June 2023.

ORCC has no debt maturities until April 2024, when $960M comes due.

Parting Thoughts

We continue to rate ORCC a BUY, based upon its attractive dividend yield, its undervaluation vs. the BDC industry, and management's success in attaining good dividend coverage, even while paying incentive fees. ORCC's profitability should increase in the rising rate era, and it has ample access to bigger investment deals and funding, which should serve it well.

