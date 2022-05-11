Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) invents, patents, manufactures and sells goods revolving around power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and the healthcare sector in North America, the Asian Pacific region, Europe, and Latin America. It has come up with a potential category killer product for ESG wind turbine owners, while progress is being made to adapt the idea for wireless towers, railroad locomotives, and solar power plants, anything needing cheap and quick energy storage. The invention is called the ULTRA3000 capacitor, which can economically serve as a type of energy storage device, replacing expensive, short-life and heavy metals-based batteries.

Other positives for investors include some impressive financials and underlying fundamentals today, including a liquid and conservative balance sheet, alongside an increasing backlog of orders at all of its operating divisions. An equity valuation still on the lower end of decades of history is a big plus for long-term investors. Lastly, a tremendously strong total return performance from the stock during 2021 and early 2022 may be foretelling good times are just getting started at Richardson.

Business Units

Richardson has been in business for 75 years, with 60 locations in 24 countries. During 2021, total OEMs and customers served numbered over 20,000. Some 60% of all product sold is manufactured in-house. 42% of revenue is currently generated in North America vs. 58% from the rest of the world.

Results are divided between three divisions, Power & Microwave Technology (PMT), Canvys display products, and Healthcare. Below is a sales and gross income breakdown for the latest 3-month and 9-month periods.

Ultracapacitor Product

Operating business growth is taking place in all three of its units, but I am focused on the groundbreaking ultracapacitor invention. Without doubt, this product could drive revenue, income and cash flow for years to come. Theoretically in 18-24 months, additional new-to-market ultracapacitor variations could be worth far more than the whole company today.

The best explanation and summary I can find for its capacitor invention for initial use in GE wind turbines are taken from Seeking Alpha author Kevin Foyteck and his article posted on February 4th here:

Richardson recently patented and began selling the ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module ultracapacitor that is utilized in wind GE wind turbines. An ultracapacitor is similar to a battery except that instead of storing energy chemically it stores energy in an electrical field. This allows ultracapacitors to provide a higher burst of energy than a traditional chemical battery (such as lead-acid batteries). Moreover, ultracapacitors are more efficient at charging and discharging energy and are able to do so with less degradation than a chemical battery, which allows them to last longer than chemical batteries... Richardson's ULTRA3000 is designed to control the pitch in a GE wind turbine. Controlling the pitch of a wind turbine is critical for steering the wind turbine to a neutral position when the wind blows (to maximize efficiency). However, the constant charging and discharging of energy degrades chemical batteries at a fast rate. Almost all wind turbines use chemical batteries which last approximately 5 years... Richardson's ultracapacitor is estimated to last 15 years and is designed to be a one-to-one replacement for GE batteries. This longer life reduces the operating costs for wind turbine operators. Richardson currently has a $15M backlog for its ultracapacitor and management estimates they will do $25 million next year. Management indicated that the total addressable market for GE turbines is $370 million and that they are working for a replacement for the Siemens wind turbine. ...Richardson partnered to produce the ULTRAGEN3000, which is to replace lead-acid batteries in generators. These would primarily be used for cell tower sites for Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile but could also be utilized for other critical facilities such as hospitals, fire stations, data centers. In December, the ULTRAGEN3000 was in beta testing with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and management indicated that the first test with T-Mobile in Phoenix went "fantastic." Richardson is also working with Caterpillar on designing an ultracapacitor for their locomotives... Management stated they should see large shipments and revenue in the second half of 2022.

Liquid Balance Sheet

Investors around $12 a share are also getting the company's assets just above book value. In today's stock market, very few investment choices are priced anywhere near a liquid shareholder accounting setup. However, RELL held more cash than total liabilities at the end of FY2022 Q3 in February. And, the depreciated book value for plant and equipment may understate its current fair market value. For example, Richardson sold a large portion of the company to Arrow Electronics (ARW) for $210 million cash in 2010. It captured a pre-tax gain of $111 million on the disposal during 2011, representing a number far in excess of its net accounting carrying value. The latest net property, plant and equipment number of $20 million and inventory stat of $73 may be quite understated in our escalating inflation environment. In summary, the present $129 million in accounting book value for RELL could easily be worth closer to $200 million in a mark-to-market value exercise. Compare this number to a $12 equity quote and $165 million capitalization.

Even more exciting for shareholders, Richardson's order backlog and book-to-bill ratio keep improving. Below you can review the steadily rising trend for customer demand which implies strong revenue expansion in calendar 2022 (and fiscal year 2023). Total backlogs have almost doubled over the past four quarters.

Cheap Valuation for Growth Pick

Outside of book value measurements, other valuation metrics argue the stock is very inexpensive around $12. When we back out debt and cash, enterprise value ratios on trailing earnings and sales are well below 30-year averages. You would expect the best growth picture for the company in many years would equate with a higher-than-normal valuation.

For comparison, the S&P 500 is trading for 16x EV to EBITDA and better than 3x EV to Revenues. So, you could say RELL is selling for a 55% discount on base earnings and 80% discount on sales to the average U.S. blue-chip selection.

Excluding the 2011 asset sale gain, profit margins on sales today are the highest since 1990. Assuming the growth trend for customer demand stays intact, 2022-23 could prove the best operating period since the 1980s for Richardson!

Lastly, RELL pays an above-average 2.0% annual dividend yield currently (vs. 1.5% on the S&P 500), easily covered by cash in the bank and income generation. It's hard to find a high-growth candidate with a decent yield upfront. This is a main reason total returns and investor interest in Richardson have been robust since 2021.

Strong Chart During U.S. Bear Market

An old adage on Wall Street is to look for relative strength during major market sell-offs as a clue to new leadership when the bull returns. Richardson Electronics appears to fit this definition as a possible big future gainer in May 2022.

Below is a chart of the outperformance achieved by Richardson over the past 12 months, as underlying business growth rates accelerate. RELL has bested the total return of the S&P 500 by a whopping +74% since May 2021!

Price is above both the important 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which few stocks can claim after a 20% bear market on Wall Street in early 2022. A low 14-day ADX Line highlights a consolidation phase that could be a rest stop before heavy buying interest resumes. And, On Balance Volume trends have been terrific the whole period pictured.

Overall, my computer-sorting system has RELL listed as a Top 5% choice for both short-term and intermediate-term momentum in early May.

Final Thoughts

As of April 5th, 2022, there were 11,608,236 outstanding shares of Common Stock and 2,053,263 shares of Class B Common Stock, which are convertible into Common Stock of the registrant on a share for share basis. Chairman & CEO Ed Richardson, 77 years young, controlled 98% of the voting Class B shares at the end of 2021. He effectively has voting control of the company and its direction. This structure lowers the odds of an unwanted takeover bid and consequently scares away activist investors. The end result of this situation is the stock traditionally has been priced at a large discount valuation to peers and competitors.

However, will sharply rising growth rates and Mr. Richardson's elderly age encourage him to sell the company to a larger technology concern in 2022-23? I think such could play out, if a high premium offer is made for RELL.

EPS and sales growth estimates remain quite positive for the next few years as depicted below. If you can purchase a company growing at 20%+ annually for a trailing P/E of 13x, your brokerage account value will likely thank you later.

What are the investment risks? The number one risk is the potential for mismanagement by Mr. Richardson or whomever controls his shares next. Without proper oversight by the board of directors, poor business execution is a material risk. The next biggest risk to ponder is the creeping possibility of a global recession in 2022-23 might slow operating growth and keep the stock quote in a stagnant $10 to $15 price range. Still unknown consequences from China's latest economic shutdowns to fight COVID-19 and what's next in the Russia/Ukraine war could send global demand and macroeconomic production levels into reverse soon. Rising inflation and interest rates are definitely dragging our economic fundamentals and growth potential lower in the first half of the year.

I do not own shares currently, but am formulating a plan to buy a RELL position in the coming weeks. I rate Richardson Electronics a Buy, with an upside target of $20 in 12 months. Prices well under $10 would likely mean something is going wrong with the buy thesis, either from an imploding economy/stock market, or perhaps operating issues generated by some missteps by management.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.