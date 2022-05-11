Is The U.S. Dollar The Global Safe Haven?

Matthew71/E+ via Getty Images

Global investors continue to pile into the US Dollar, making it the primary safe haven trade. This may eventually trigger a broad and deep selloff in U.S. stocks. As the USD continues to strengthen, corporate profits for US multinationals will begin to disappear.

The following chart by Finviz shows the percentage the USD has appreciated against all the major global currencies during the past month:

In the current market environment, it’s imperative to assess your trading plan, portfolio holdings, and cash reserves. Experienced traders know what their downside risk is and adapt as necessary. Successful traders manage risk by utilizing stop-loss orders, rebalancing existing positions, reducing portfolio holdings, liquidating investments, and moving into cash.

USDJPY Up +13.29% Vs. S&P 500 -12.76%

The S&P 500 peaked on January 5, 2022, and after 3 months put in a lower top on March 29, 2022. In comparison, the US Dollar USD has gained steadily throughout 2022 as noted in the FX currency pairs USDJPY, USDCHF, and USDCAD.

Interestingly, we can see that as the USD is picking up steam to the upside simultaneously stocks are selling off. It appears that the money that is coming out of the equity markets is going into cash. But not just any cash but specifically into US dollars.

The global appetite for the US dollar and its subsequent rise can kill the stock market as US corporate profits dry up and everything the US consumer purchases in US dollars rises to levels that are no longer sustainable.

United States Dollar • Global Comparison • Oanda • Daily

GBPUSD Lost -36.30% 2007-08

During the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, the British Pound vs the US Dollar GBPUSD lost -36.30% in 14 months. Translation: the USD gained +36.30 against the GBP!

The current drop in the GBPUSD has been roughly -13.00% over the last 8 months.

Potentially the GBPUSD could move down another -20% over the next 6 months or longer if the downturn lasts for an extended period. Translation: the USD has the potential to gain an additional +20% against the GBP!

GBPUSD • British Pound Vs. US Dollar • FXCM • Monthly

AUDUSD Lost -39.20% 2007-08

During the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, the Australian Dollar vs the US Dollar AUDUSD lost -39.20% in just 4 months. Translation: the USD gained +39.20 against the AUD!

The current drop in the AUDUSD has been roughly -8.42% over the last 1 month.

Potentially the AUDUSD could move down another -30% over the next 3 months or longer if the downturn lasts for an extended period. Translation: the USD has the potential to gain an additional +30% against the AUD!

AUDUSD • Australian Dollar Vs. US Dollar • FXCM • Monthly

Discover how to manage drawdowns

Drawdowns are critical as the larger the loss the more difficult it is to make up. A loss of 10% requires an 11% gain to recover, however, a 50% loss requires a 100% gain to recover, and a 60% loss requires an even more daunting 150% gain to simply return to break even.

Recovery time also varies significantly depending upon the magnitude of the drawdown. A 10% drawdown can typically be recovered in weeks or a few months while a 50% drawdown may take several years to recover. Depending on a trader’s age they may not have the time to wait on the recovery nor the patience. Therefore, successful traders know it’s critical to keep their drawdowns within reason as most of them learned this principle the hard way!

Especially in times like these, traders must understand where opportunities are and how to turn this knowledge into profits. As technical traders, we follow price only, and when a new trend has been confirmed, we change our positions accordingly.

