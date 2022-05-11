Taiwan Semiconductor: One Of The World's Greatest Dividend Growth Stocks Is On Sale
Summary
- We're in the 2nd worst start to the year for stocks in US history, and many growth stocks are crashing at a furious and terrifying pace.
- However, smart long-term investors know that periods of intense market terror are the best times to buy the world's best companies at mouthwatering valuations.
- Taiwan Semiconductor is the worlds biggest chip maker, is in the top 4% of the world's highest quality companies, and is growing at almost 21%.
- It's 17% historically undervalued, trading at just 9.2X cash-adjusted earnings, a bargain by even private equity standards.
- Analysts think TSM could potentially deliver 170% total returns over the next five years, 4X more than the S&P 500. And over the long-term one of the world's best growth stocks could deliver Buffett-like 23% annual returns that could help you retire in safety and splendor.
2022 has been a brutal year for most investors, especially tech investors.
According to Bloomberg, 50% of the Nasdaq Composite (2,500 companies) is down 50+%, 22% is down 75+%, and 5% is down 90+%.
The more speculative the company, the worse the carnage.
According to JPMorgan 44% of US companies since 1980 crashed over 70% and never recovered.
This showcases the importance of focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always.
"In order to win the game, first you must not lose it." - Chuck Noll
Today I wanted to highlight Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), one of the world's safest and highest quality hyper-growth blue-chips.
Let me show you the four reasons why I recently recommended them for DK members and bought some for my retirement portfolio.
More importantly, I'll show you why this might be a hyper-growth blue-chip bargain you might want to add to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
Reason One: Taiwan Semi Is The Complete Package
Bottom line up front, TSM has a 20% dividend tax withholding.
- What You Need To Know About Foreign Dividend Withholding Taxes
- TSM is a Taiwanese company so US investors face 20% dividend withholding taxes on their shares
- a tax credit recoups this if you fill out the paperwork and own them in taxable accounts
Why go through this trouble to own TSM?
Reasons To Potentially Buy TSM Today
- 97% quality medium-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN hyper-growth chip maker
- 96% dividend safety score
- 0.5% average recession cut risk
- 1.2% severe recession cut risk
- 2.2% very safe yield
- 6-year dividend growth streak (no cuts since it began paying one in 2003)
"TSMC intends to maintain a sustainable quarterly cash dividend and to distribute the cash dividend each year at a level not lower than the year before." - Investor relations
- 17% conservatively undervalued (potential strong buy)
- Fair Value: $108.81 (18.5X earnings)
- 15.5X forward earnings vs 17X to 20X historical
- 9.2X cash-adjusted earnings
- AA- stable outlook credit rating =0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 88th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good bordering exceptional
- 18% to 28% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
- 20.7% CAGR median growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 24% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 19% CAGR (4X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 63% (overly bullish)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 21% CAGR
TSM is in a 35% bear market not justified by its strong fundamentals.
- Its peak 30X PE made it approximately 42% overvalued in mid-January 2022
TSM Investment Thesis Is Intact
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|25%
|27%
|15%
|18%
|13%
|Dividend
|10%
|12%
|2%
|12%
|NA
|EPS
|17%
|37%
|9%
|17%
|17%
|Operating Cash Flow
|41%
|16%
|13%
|24%
|NA
|Free Cash Flow
|-42%
|-19%
|122%
|83%
|NA
|EBITDA
|26%
|29%
|17%
|18%
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|21%
|41%
|10%
|17%
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
TSM's growth thesis remains firmly intact.
TSM Rolling Returns Since November 1997
TSM has been a very consistent market-beater over the last 24 years, with 14% to 15% average rolling returns.
- from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 31% annually over the next 10 years
- 14X return over a decade
TSM 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If TSM grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 54% total returns, or 18% annually.
- Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
TSM 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2027 if TSM grows as expected (19.1% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 168% total returns or 19% annually.
- 4X the S&P 500 consensus
- Buffett-like return potential
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Taiwan Semiconductor
|2.2%
|20.70%
|22.9%
|16.0%
|13.5%
|5.3
|3.54
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.9%
|14.3%
|15.2%
|10.6%
|8.1%
|8.9
|2.17
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.2%
|13.8
|1.66
|S&P 500
|1.6%
|8.5%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|4.5%
|15.9
|1.56
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
- analysts expect TSM to beat almost all investment strategies on Wall Street in the long-term
- including the Nasdaq, aristocrats, and S&P 500
TSM Total Returns Since November 1997
TSM has delivered 23X inflation-adjusted returns since Nov 1997, about 6X better than the S&P 500.
What do analysts expect in the future?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|20.4% CAGR Inflation-AdjustedTSM Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted TSM Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,432.29
|$1,514.08
|$2,524.82
|$1,092.53
|10
|$2,051.47
|$2,292.44
|$6,374.72
|$4,323.25
|15
|$2,938.30
|$3,470.93
|$16,095.02
|$13,156.72
|20
|$4,208.51
|$5,255.26
|$40,637.02
|$36,428.51
|25
|$6,027.82
|$7,956.89
|$102,601.18
|$96,573.36
|30
|$8,633.61
|$12,047.36
|$259,049.55
|$250,415.93
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if TSM only grows as expected over the next 10 years, that's a very impressive 6.4X inflation-adjusted consensus potential.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TSM Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|1.06
|1.76
|10
|1.12
|3.11
|15
|1.18
|5.48
|20
|1.25
|9.66
|25
|1.32
|17.02
|30
|1.40
|30.00
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
And beat the S&P 500 by about 3X, possibly more if we have a lost decade for stocks.
TSM Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TSM is one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth Ultra SWANs you can buy today
- 16% discount vs 5% market premium = 21% better valuation
- 0.7% higher and safer yield
- 130% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- nearly 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Market Conditions
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 248-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
- GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
- credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
- dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model work well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.
DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results
|Metric
|US Stocks
|191 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs
|Great Recession Dividend Growth
|-25%
|0%
|Pandemic Dividend Growth
|-1%
|6%
|Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years
|42%
|99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time)
|Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years
|47%
|0.5%
|Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (290%)
|36%
|46%
|Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years
|11%
|0%
|Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980
|44%
|0.5%
|100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|87%
|200+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|66%
|300+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|44%
|400+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|35%
|500+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|27%
|600+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|23%
|700+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|20%
|800+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|18%
|900+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|18%
|1000+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years
|NA
|16%
|Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha
Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is comprehensive and accurate.
How does TSM score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
TSM Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|TSM
|97%
|0.5%
|1.20%
|Risk Rating
|Medium-Risk (88th industry percentile risk-management consensus) - China invasion risk
|AA- Stable outlook credit rating 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|TSM
|96%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
Overall Quality
|TSM
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|97%
|5/5 Very Safe
|Business Model
|100%
|3/3 Wide, Stable Moat
|Dependability
|96%
|5/5 Exceptional
|Total
|97%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|Risk Rating
|
2/3 Medium Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Taiwan Semi Is The 19th Highest Quality Company On The Master List: 96th Percentile
TSM isn't just a great company, it's one of the world's best companies, scoring 19th best on the DK Masterlist.
How impressive is that?
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
- 49 of the world's best growth stocks
Why I Trust Taiwan Semi And So Can You
Taiwan Semi was founded in 1987 and is the world's leading chipmaker.
TSM makes over 50% of the world's chips, a dominant position that analysts expect to be maintained in the future.
In the last year alone TSM spent $35 billion on growth including $30.5 billion in growth capex.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its chip fabrication capacity, a staggering financial commitment to address the booming demand for new technologies." - Bloomberg
It can cost $10 to $20 billion to build a new chip factory and no one on earth can match TSM's growth capabilities.
- for context, the US government plans to invest $50 billion into increasing US chip capacity
- TSM plans to spend 2X that much... just through 2024
Exceptional Management You can Trust
We rate TSMC's Capital Allocation as Exemplary...
TSMC's more stable earnings lead to more consistent dividends. The company has never stopped paying dividends since its first distribution in 2004 (for 2003 earnings) and has never reduced dividends. In fact, TSMC's annual dividend per share has increased for six consecutive years with a payout ratio at around 50%, which is a feat given the industry's cyclicality and heavy investments needed. The company has two main shareholder return policies. The first is to at least maintain, if not increase, dividend per share every year. The second is to prioritize dividends over share repurchases." - Morningstar (emphasis added)
TSM is a very dividend-friendly company, with management sticking to its knitting and avoiding complex M&A deals.
First-quarter revenue increased 12.1% sequentially at NT terms or 11.6% in U.S. dollar terms as our first quarter business was supported by strong HPC and automotive-related demand. First-quarter gross margin increased 2.9 percentage points sequentially to 55.6%, mainly as we continue to sell our value and improve costs. Operating margin increased 3.9 percentage points sequentially to 45.6%, primarily due to lower vaccine donation expenses as compared to the fourth quarter." - CEO, Q1 conference call
Thanks to the global chip shortage TSM is seeing strong pricing power and its margins are expanding, along with double-digit sales growth.
Now let's move on to revenue by technology. 5-nanometer process technology contributed 20% of wafer revenue in the first quarter, while 7-nanometer accounted for 30%. Advanced technologies, which are defined as 7-nanometer and below, accounted for 50% of wafer revenue." - CEO
TSM is the industry leader in advanced chips, meaning smaller, more powerful, and more energy-efficient.
TSM is planning on rolling out 3-nm chip architecture in 2023.
TSM is on track for 2-nm chips in 2025.
- about 10X the energy-adjusted performance of today's chips
BlueWave consulting estimates that by 2028 the global chip market will be $820 per year.
- TSM 2021 sales were $57.4 billion
- analysts expect that to double to $110 billion by 2025
TSM Credit Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|AA- Stable Outlook
|0.55%
|181.8
|Moody's
|Aa3 (AA- equivalent) Stable
|0.55%
|181.8
|Consensus
|AA- Stable Outlook
|0.55%
|181.8
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate a 0.55% fundamental risk for TSM, meaning a 1 in 182 chance of investors losing all their money in the next 30 years.
TSM Leverage Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (1.5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|2020
|0.40
|-0.46
|302.49
|2021
|0.68
|-0.32
|146.97
|2022
|0.40
|-0.21
|169.20
|2023
|0.34
|-0.22
|168.73
|2024
|0.40
|-0.37
|128.93
|2025
|NA
|-0.58
|NA
|Annualized Change
|0.07%
|4.54%
|-19.20%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TSM has more cash than debt and is covering its interest costs by over 100X.
TSM Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$12,898
|$23,607
|-$14,805
|$67
|$32,129
|$20,267
|2021
|$26,229
|$38,529
|-$12,301
|$160
|$38,797
|$23,515
|2022
|$19,740
|$36,135
|-$10,318
|$194
|$49,067
|$32,825
|2023
|$19,740
|$37,121
|-$12,794
|$215
|$57,244
|$36,278
|2024
|$27,281
|$47,663
|-$25,276
|$328
|$67,769
|$42,288
|2025
|NA
|NA
|-$44,724
|NA
|$77,723
|$50,283
|Annualized Growth
|20.60%
|19.20%
|24.75%
|48.75%
|19.32%
|19.93%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TSM's net cash is growing at 25% per year, faster than its cash flows which are growing at 20%.
TSM Bond Profile
- $40 billion in liquidity
- well-staggered bond maturities (no issues refinancing maturing debt)
- 100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)
- bond investors are so confident in TSM's business they are willing to lend to it at under 2%
- average borrowing costs 1.28%
- -0.3% inflation-adjusted borrowing costs vs 23.8% cash returns on invested capital
TSM GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
- Financial Strength
- Profitability
- Growth
- Valuation
- Momentum
TSM's near-perfect 97/100 GF score confirms it's an industry leader in everything that matters.
- industry-leading profitability
- industry-leading financial strength
- industry-leading growth
- industry-leading value
TSM Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy
Historical profitability is in the top 10% of peers and in recent years it's become even better.
TSM Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Chip Makers More Profitable Than TSM (Out Of 887)
|Gross Margins
|82.95
|151
|Operating Margin
|97.37
|23
|Net Margin
|96.45
|31
|Return On Equity
|88.24
|104
|Return On Assets
|88.50
|102
|Returns On Invested Capital
|82.98
|151
|Return On Capital
|67.16
|291
|Return On Capital Employed
|84.04
|142
|Average
|86.39
|121
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
In the last year, TSM's profitability was in the top 14% of its peers.
TSM Profit Margin Consensus Forecast
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2020
|23.6%
|67.1%
|42.3%
|38.7%
|1.12
|2021
|11.5%
|67.6%
|40.9%
|37.6%
|TTM ROC
|37.09%
|2022
|7.4%
|68.1%
|45.6%
|41.0%
|Latest ROC
|37.77%
|2023
|15.1%
|69.0%
|43.7%
|39.3%
|2025 ROC
|41.53%
|2024
|23.2%
|69.7%
|43.5%
|39.0%
|2025 ROC
|42.29%
|2025
|NA
|70.9%
|45.8%
|40.3%
|Average
|41.91%
|2026
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Industry Median
|20.70%
|2027
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|TSM/Industry Median
|2.02
|Annualized Growth
|-0.47%
|1.10%
|1.61%
|0.83%
|Vs S&P
|2.87
|Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic)
|26.32%
|1.20%
|2.87%
|1.76%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TSM's industry-leading profitability is expected to keep improving over time due to its incredible economies of scale.
- return on capital = annual pre-tax profit/all the money it takes to run the business
- Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness
Returns on capital are expected to remain stable at 2X its industry peers and 3X that of the S&P 500.
TSM's ROC has been growing at nearly 5% per year for the last 24 years confirming its wide and stable moat.
And improving profitability is despite some very impressive growth spending.
Reason Three: Strong Growth Prospects For Years To Come
We've already seen how semiconductors are a huge and steadily growing industry, one that TSM dominates. That's thanks to its industry-leading growth spending.
TSM Growth Spending Consensus Forecast
|Year
|SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative)
|R&D
|Capex
|Total Growth Spending
|Sales
|Growth Spending/Sales
|2020
|$1,247
|$3,915
|$18,096
|$23,258
|$47,890
|48.57%
|2021
|$1,610
|$4,513
|$30,000
|$36,123
|$57,430
|62.90%
|2022
|$1,950
|$5,360
|$36,726
|$44,036
|$72,051
|61.12%
|2023
|$2,258
|$6,079
|$38,419
|$46,756
|$82,934
|56.38%
|2024
|$3,416
|$6,225
|$40,675
|$50,316
|$97,216
|51.76%
|2025
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$109,678
|0.00%
|Annualized Growth
|28.65%
|12.29%
|22.44%
|21.28%
|18.03%
|1.60%
|Total Spending 2022 To 2024
|$7,624
|$17,664
|$115,820
|$141,108
|$361,879
|NA
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TSM spent $36 billion on growth in 2021 and that's expected to rise to $50.3 billion by 2024.
TSM's growth spending is growing at 22% per year, and analysts expect them to spend $141 billion on growth over the next three years.
- almost 3X what the US government is investing in chip production
TSM Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$47,890
|$11,298
|$32,129
|$20,267
|$18,519
|2021
|$57,430
|$6,597
|$38,797
|$23,515
|$21,582
|2022
|$72,051
|$5,310
|$49,067
|$32,825
|$29,523
|2023
|$82,934
|$12,550
|$57,244
|$36,278
|$32,584
|2024
|$97,216
|$22,509
|$67,769
|$42,288
|$37,867
|2025
|$109,678
|NA
|$77,723
|$50,283
|$44,196
|Annualized Growth
|18.03%
|18.81%
|19.32%
|19.93%
|19.00%
|Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic)
|17.56%
|50.55%
|18.97%
|20.93%
|19.63%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
TSM is growing like a weed despite being the world's largest chip maker.
TSM Divided Potential Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|EPS/Share Consensus
|EPS Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings
|2022
|$2.20
|$5.70
|38.6%
|$18,151
|2023
|$2.25
|$6.27
|35.9%
|$20,848
|2024
|$2.53
|$7.30
|34.7%
|$24,737
|Total 2022 Through 2024
|$6.98
|$19.27
|36.2%
|$63,735.94
|Annualized Rate
|7.24%
|13.17%
|-5.24%
|16.74%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Rating agencies consider 50% a safe payout ratio and TSM's is expected to be about 36% over the next three years.
Allowing TSM to retain about $64 billion in post-dividend profit.
- enough to buyback 14% of its stock or nearly 5% per year at current valuations
TSM tends to only buy back enough stock to offset stock-based compensation.
TSM Long-Term Growth Outlook
- 20.2% to 23.6% CAGR consensus range (five sources)
- 20.7% median growth consensus from all 50 analysts
How accurate are analysts at forecasting TSM's growth over time?
Smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 15% to the upside and 10% to the downside.
- 18% to 28% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range
- 70% statistical probability that TSM grows at 18% to 28% over time
TSM's historical growth rates over the last 20 years have ranged from 12.5% to 37%.
Analysts expect growth similar to the last 20 years (22.5%) and the company has the growth runway to deliver on that.
Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price
For the last 20 years, billions of investors have, outside of bear markets and bubbles, paid 17X to 20X earnings for TSM.
- 91% probability that TSM is worth approximately 18.5X earnings
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Earnings
|18.45
|$76.75
|$104.98
|$115.50
|$134.69
|Average
|$76.75
|$104.98
|$115.50
|$134.69
|$108.82
|Current Price
|$90.34
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-17.70%
|13.95%
|21.78%
|32.92%
|16.98%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|-15.04%
|16.21%
|27.85%
|49.09%
|20.46% (23% including dividend)
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|2023 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$5.69
|$6.26
|$3.61
|$2.29
|$5.90
|18.5
|15.3
TSM is historically worth 18.5X earnings and today trades at just 15.3X.
- 9.2X cash-adjusted earnings
- a bargain by even private equity standards
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$147.58 (23.6 PE)
|$171.00 (29 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|38.79%
|47.17%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|63.36%
|89.28%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$149.56
|$172.98
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|39.60%
|47.77%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|65.55%
|91.47%
Analysts are almost certainly too bullish on TSM, expecting a return to 23.5X earnings within a year.
Morningstar's 29 fair value PE is 91% statistically likely to be overly bullish.
- peak PE before the bear market began
But even with reasonable fair value estimates, TSM offers a 21% upside over 12-months.
Of course, I don't care about the 12-month return potential, but whether or not the current margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$104.98
|$115.50
|$108.82
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$99.73
|$109.72
|$103.38
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$89.23
|$98.17
|$92.50
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$74.80
|$86.62
|$81.62
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$68.24
|$75.07
|$70.73
|Currently
|$90.34
|13.95%
|21.78%
|16.98%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|16.21%
|27.85%
|20.46%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TSM is a potentially strong buy.
Risk Profile: Why Taiwan Semi Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
What Could Cause TSM's Investment Thesis To Break
- safety falls to 40% or less
- balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, possibly if China invades Taiwan)
- growth outlook falls to less than 8.8% for seven years
- TSM's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA)
|8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
TSM is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
TSM Risk Profile Summary
- economic cyclicality risk (smaller than most chip makers, no 20+% EPS declines in the last decade)
- customer concentration risk (50% of sales from smartphones, mostly Apple and Samsung, 25% of sales from Apple)
- talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)
- supply chain disruption risk
- currency risk (relatively limited)
- China invasion risk (why TSM is medium-risk despite stellar fundamentals)
- succession risk (CEO is over 65 years old)
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
- see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
TSM Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI 37 Metric Model
|100.0%
|
AAA, Industry Leader, Positive Trend
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|98.4%
|
13.1/100 low-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|96.6%
|Excellent
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|87.0%
|
Very Good, Stable Trend
|FactSet
|50.0%
|Average, Stable Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|94.8%
|Exceptional
|Consensus
|88%
|
Low-Risk, Very Good (Bordering On Exceptional) Risk-Management, Stable Trend,
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet)
TSM's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 18th Best In The Master List (96th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Taiwan Semi
|88
|Very Good-Bordering On Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
TSM's risk-management consensus is in the top 4% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
- Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY)
- 3M (MMM) - dividend king
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
- Texas Instruments (TXN)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- NVIDIA (NVDA)
- S&P Global (SPGI) - dividend aristocrat
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and TSM is very good, bordering on exceptional, at managing theirs.
How We Monitor TSM's Risk Profile
- 38 analysts
- 2 credit rating agencies
- 6 total risk rating agencies
- 44 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: One Of The World's Best Growth Stocks Is A Strong Buy
I know it seems scary right now, with intense market volatility that's shocking to many.
It's the 3rd worst start to the year in US history, surpassed only by the Great Depression.
But let me be very clear... we're not in a depression, not even a recession.
Economic growth is slowing but for now, the economic data says we're likely at least nine months from a recession.
Yet many growth stocks have been hammered as we were in a depression.
Taiwan Semi trades at just 9.2X cash-adjusted earnings, a bargain by even private equity standards.
How reasonable is it to pay 9.2X for the world's most dominant chip maker?
That's growing at almost 21%?
And yielding a very safe 2.2% that is 3X what the Nasdaq offers.
- superior quality to the Nasdaq
- faster growth than the Nasdaq
- 3X the much safer yield than the Nasdaq
- far better valuation than the Nasdaq
- about 8% better long-term return potential than the Nasdaq
If you're a dividend growth investor looking for a world-class quality blue-chip in this bear market, consider Taiwan Semi.
If you're a pure growth investor who only cares about maximizing long-term returns, consider Taiwan Semi.
If you're a pure safety and quality-focused investor looking to sleep well at night in all market and economic conditions, consider Taiwan Semi.
If you're a value investor looking to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price, consider Taiwan Semi.
If you're an investor tired of praying for luck on Wall Street, and that wants to make their own luck, consider Taiwan Semi.
Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps
Taiwan Semi is a wonderful example of how smart long-term investors can harness market volatility to make their dreams come true.
That's why I just bought some for my retirement portfolio and you might want to do the same.
