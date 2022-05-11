tiero/iStock via Getty Images

2022 has been a brutal year for most investors, especially tech investors.

According to Bloomberg, 50% of the Nasdaq Composite (2,500 companies) is down 50+%, 22% is down 75+%, and 5% is down 90+%.

The more speculative the company, the worse the carnage.

According to JPMorgan 44% of US companies since 1980 crashed over 70% and never recovered.

This showcases the importance of focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always.

"In order to win the game, first you must not lose it." - Chuck Noll

Today I wanted to highlight Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), one of the world's safest and highest quality hyper-growth blue-chips.

Let me show you the four reasons why I recently recommended them for DK members and bought some for my retirement portfolio.

More importantly, I'll show you why this might be a hyper-growth blue-chip bargain you might want to add to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Reason One: Taiwan Semi Is The Complete Package

Bottom line up front, TSM has a 20% dividend tax withholding.

What You Need To Know About Foreign Dividend Withholding Taxes

TSM is a Taiwanese company so US investors face 20% dividend withholding taxes on their shares

a tax credit recoups this if you fill out the paperwork and own them in taxable accounts

Why go through this trouble to own TSM?

Reasons To Potentially Buy TSM Today

97% quality medium-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN hyper-growth chip maker

96% dividend safety score

0.5% average recession cut risk

1.2% severe recession cut risk

2.2% very safe yield

6-year dividend growth streak (no cuts since it began paying one in 2003)

"TSMC intends to maintain a sustainable quarterly cash dividend and to distribute the cash dividend each year at a level not lower than the year before." - Investor relations

17% conservatively undervalued (potential strong buy)

Fair Value: $108.81 (18.5X earnings)

15.5X forward earnings vs 17X to 20X historical

9.2X cash-adjusted earnings

AA- stable outlook credit rating =0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk

88th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good bordering exceptional

18% to 28% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

20.7% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 24% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 19% CAGR (4X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 63% (overly bullish)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 21% CAGR

TSM is in a 35% bear market not justified by its strong fundamentals.

Its peak 30X PE made it approximately 42% overvalued in mid-January 2022

TSM Investment Thesis Is Intact

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 25% 27% 15% 18% 13% Dividend 10% 12% 2% 12% NA EPS 17% 37% 9% 17% 17% Operating Cash Flow 41% 16% 13% 24% NA Free Cash Flow -42% -19% 122% 83% NA EBITDA 26% 29% 17% 18% NA EBIT (operating income) 21% 41% 10% 17% NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

TSM's growth thesis remains firmly intact.

TSM Rolling Returns Since November 1997

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

TSM has been a very consistent market-beater over the last 24 years, with 14% to 15% average rolling returns.

from bear market bottoms returns as strong as 31% annually over the next 10 years

14X return over a decade

TSM 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

If TSM grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 54% total returns, or 18% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

TSM 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

By 2027 if TSM grows as expected (19.1% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 168% total returns or 19% annually.

4X the S&P 500 consensus

Buffett-like return potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Taiwan Semiconductor 2.2% 20.70% 22.9% 16.0% 13.5% 5.3 3.54 Nasdaq (Growth) 0.9% 14.3% 15.2% 10.6% 8.1% 8.9 2.17 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66 S&P 500 1.6% 8.5% 10.1% 7.1% 4.5% 15.9 1.56

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

analysts expect TSM to beat almost all investment strategies on Wall Street in the long-term

including the Nasdaq, aristocrats, and S&P 500

TSM Total Returns Since November 1997

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

TSM has delivered 23X inflation-adjusted returns since Nov 1997, about 6X better than the S&P 500.

What do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 20.4% CAGR Inflation-AdjustedTSM Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted TSM Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,432.29 $1,514.08 $2,524.82 $1,092.53 10 $2,051.47 $2,292.44 $6,374.72 $4,323.25 15 $2,938.30 $3,470.93 $16,095.02 $13,156.72 20 $4,208.51 $5,255.26 $40,637.02 $36,428.51 25 $6,027.82 $7,956.89 $102,601.18 $96,573.36 30 $8,633.61 $12,047.36 $259,049.55 $250,415.93

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Even if TSM only grows as expected over the next 10 years, that's a very impressive 6.4X inflation-adjusted consensus potential.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TSM Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.76 10 1.12 3.11 15 1.18 5.48 20 1.25 9.66 25 1.32 17.02 30 1.40 30.00

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

And beat the S&P 500 by about 3X, possibly more if we have a lost decade for stocks.

TSM Investment Decision Score

DK (Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TSM is one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth Ultra SWANs you can buy today

16% discount vs 5% market premium = 21% better valuation

0.7% higher and safer yield

130% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

nearly 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Market Conditions

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 248-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model work well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results

Metric US Stocks 191 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 0.5% Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (290%) 36% 46% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 44% 0.5% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 87% 200+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 66% 300+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 44% 400+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 35% 500+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 27% 600+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 23% 700+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 20% 800+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 900+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 1000+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 16% Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is comprehensive and accurate.

How does TSM score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

TSM Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% TSM 97% 0.5% 1.20% Risk Rating Medium-Risk (88th industry percentile risk-management consensus) - China invasion risk AA- Stable outlook credit rating 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 TSM 96% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

TSM Final Score Rating Safety 97% 5/5 Very Safe Business Model 100% 3/3 Wide, Stable Moat Dependability 96% 5/5 Exceptional Total 97% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 2/3 Medium Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

Taiwan Semi Is The 19th Highest Quality Company On The Master List: 96th Percentile

TSM isn't just a great company, it's one of the world's best companies, scoring 19th best on the DK Masterlist.

How impressive is that?

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

49 of the world's best growth stocks

Why I Trust Taiwan Semi And So Can You

Taiwan Semi was founded in 1987 and is the world's leading chipmaker.

TSM makes over 50% of the world's chips, a dominant position that analysts expect to be maintained in the future.

Ycharts

In the last year alone TSM spent $35 billion on growth including $30.5 billion in growth capex.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its chip fabrication capacity, a staggering financial commitment to address the booming demand for new technologies." - Bloomberg

It can cost $10 to $20 billion to build a new chip factory and no one on earth can match TSM's growth capabilities.

for context, the US government plans to invest $50 billion into increasing US chip capacity

TSM plans to spend 2X that much... just through 2024

Exceptional Management You can Trust

We rate TSMC's Capital Allocation as Exemplary... TSMC's more stable earnings lead to more consistent dividends. The company has never stopped paying dividends since its first distribution in 2004 (for 2003 earnings) and has never reduced dividends. In fact, TSMC's annual dividend per share has increased for six consecutive years with a payout ratio at around 50%, which is a feat given the industry's cyclicality and heavy investments needed. The company has two main shareholder return policies. The first is to at least maintain, if not increase, dividend per share every year. The second is to prioritize dividends over share repurchases." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

TSM is a very dividend-friendly company, with management sticking to its knitting and avoiding complex M&A deals.

First-quarter revenue increased 12.1% sequentially at NT terms or 11.6% in U.S. dollar terms as our first quarter business was supported by strong HPC and automotive-related demand. First-quarter gross margin increased 2.9 percentage points sequentially to 55.6%, mainly as we continue to sell our value and improve costs. Operating margin increased 3.9 percentage points sequentially to 45.6%, primarily due to lower vaccine donation expenses as compared to the fourth quarter." - CEO, Q1 conference call

Thanks to the global chip shortage TSM is seeing strong pricing power and its margins are expanding, along with double-digit sales growth.

Now let's move on to revenue by technology. 5-nanometer process technology contributed 20% of wafer revenue in the first quarter, while 7-nanometer accounted for 30%. Advanced technologies, which are defined as 7-nanometer and below, accounted for 50% of wafer revenue." - CEO

TSM is the industry leader in advanced chips, meaning smaller, more powerful, and more energy-efficient.

TSM is planning on rolling out 3-nm chip architecture in 2023.

TSM is on track for 2-nm chips in 2025.

about 10X the energy-adjusted performance of today's chips

(Source: BlueWeave Consulting)

BlueWave consulting estimates that by 2028 the global chip market will be $820 per year.

TSM 2021 sales were $57.4 billion

analysts expect that to double to $110 billion by 2025

TSM Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa3 (AA- equivalent) Stable 0.55% 181.8 Consensus AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 0.55% fundamental risk for TSM, meaning a 1 in 182 chance of investors losing all their money in the next 30 years.

TSM Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (1.5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 0.40 -0.46 302.49 2021 0.68 -0.32 146.97 2022 0.40 -0.21 169.20 2023 0.34 -0.22 168.73 2024 0.40 -0.37 128.93 2025 NA -0.58 NA Annualized Change 0.07% 4.54% -19.20%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TSM has more cash than debt and is covering its interest costs by over 100X.

TSM Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $12,898 $23,607 -$14,805 $67 $32,129 $20,267 2021 $26,229 $38,529 -$12,301 $160 $38,797 $23,515 2022 $19,740 $36,135 -$10,318 $194 $49,067 $32,825 2023 $19,740 $37,121 -$12,794 $215 $57,244 $36,278 2024 $27,281 $47,663 -$25,276 $328 $67,769 $42,288 2025 NA NA -$44,724 NA $77,723 $50,283 Annualized Growth 20.60% 19.20% 24.75% 48.75% 19.32% 19.93%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TSM's net cash is growing at 25% per year, faster than its cash flows which are growing at 20%.

TSM Bond Profile

$40 billion in liquidity

well-staggered bond maturities (no issues refinancing maturing debt)

100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)

bond investors are so confident in TSM's business they are willing to lend to it at under 2%

average borrowing costs 1.28%

-0.3% inflation-adjusted borrowing costs vs 23.8% cash returns on invested capital

TSM GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

Financial Strength

Profitability

Growth

Valuation

Momentum

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

TSM's near-perfect 97/100 GF score confirms it's an industry leader in everything that matters.

industry-leading profitability

industry-leading financial strength

industry-leading growth

industry-leading value

TSM Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Historical profitability is in the top 10% of peers and in recent years it's become even better.

TSM Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Chip Makers More Profitable Than TSM (Out Of 887) Gross Margins 82.95 151 Operating Margin 97.37 23 Net Margin 96.45 31 Return On Equity 88.24 104 Return On Assets 88.50 102 Returns On Invested Capital 82.98 151 Return On Capital 67.16 291 Return On Capital Employed 84.04 142 Average 86.39 121

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

In the last year, TSM's profitability was in the top 14% of its peers.

TSM Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 23.6% 67.1% 42.3% 38.7% 1.12 2021 11.5% 67.6% 40.9% 37.6% TTM ROC 37.09% 2022 7.4% 68.1% 45.6% 41.0% Latest ROC 37.77% 2023 15.1% 69.0% 43.7% 39.3% 2025 ROC 41.53% 2024 23.2% 69.7% 43.5% 39.0% 2025 ROC 42.29% 2025 NA 70.9% 45.8% 40.3% Average 41.91% 2026 NA NA NA NA Industry Median 20.70% 2027 NA NA NA NA TSM/Industry Median 2.02 Annualized Growth -0.47% 1.10% 1.61% 0.83% Vs S&P 2.87 Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 26.32% 1.20% 2.87% 1.76%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TSM's industry-leading profitability is expected to keep improving over time due to its incredible economies of scale.

return on capital = annual pre-tax profit/all the money it takes to run the business

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

Returns on capital are expected to remain stable at 2X its industry peers and 3X that of the S&P 500.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

TSM's ROC has been growing at nearly 5% per year for the last 24 years confirming its wide and stable moat.

And improving profitability is despite some very impressive growth spending.

Reason Three: Strong Growth Prospects For Years To Come

We've already seen how semiconductors are a huge and steadily growing industry, one that TSM dominates. That's thanks to its industry-leading growth spending.

TSM Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative) R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2020 $1,247 $3,915 $18,096 $23,258 $47,890 48.57% 2021 $1,610 $4,513 $30,000 $36,123 $57,430 62.90% 2022 $1,950 $5,360 $36,726 $44,036 $72,051 61.12% 2023 $2,258 $6,079 $38,419 $46,756 $82,934 56.38% 2024 $3,416 $6,225 $40,675 $50,316 $97,216 51.76% 2025 NA NA NA NA $109,678 0.00% Annualized Growth 28.65% 12.29% 22.44% 21.28% 18.03% 1.60% Total Spending 2022 To 2024 $7,624 $17,664 $115,820 $141,108 $361,879 NA

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TSM spent $36 billion on growth in 2021 and that's expected to rise to $50.3 billion by 2024.

TSM's growth spending is growing at 22% per year, and analysts expect them to spend $141 billion on growth over the next three years.

almost 3X what the US government is investing in chip production

TSM Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $47,890 $11,298 $32,129 $20,267 $18,519 2021 $57,430 $6,597 $38,797 $23,515 $21,582 2022 $72,051 $5,310 $49,067 $32,825 $29,523 2023 $82,934 $12,550 $57,244 $36,278 $32,584 2024 $97,216 $22,509 $67,769 $42,288 $37,867 2025 $109,678 NA $77,723 $50,283 $44,196 Annualized Growth 18.03% 18.81% 19.32% 19.93% 19.00% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 17.56% 50.55% 18.97% 20.93% 19.63%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

TSM is growing like a weed despite being the world's largest chip maker.

TSM Divided Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings 2022 $2.20 $5.70 38.6% $18,151 2023 $2.25 $6.27 35.9% $20,848 2024 $2.53 $7.30 34.7% $24,737 Total 2022 Through 2024 $6.98 $19.27 36.2% $63,735.94 Annualized Rate 7.24% 13.17% -5.24% 16.74%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider 50% a safe payout ratio and TSM's is expected to be about 36% over the next three years.

Allowing TSM to retain about $64 billion in post-dividend profit.

enough to buyback 14% of its stock or nearly 5% per year at current valuations

TSM tends to only buy back enough stock to offset stock-based compensation.

TSM Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

20.2% to 23.6% CAGR consensus range (five sources)

20.7% median growth consensus from all 50 analysts

How accurate are analysts at forecasting TSM's growth over time?

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 15% to the upside and 10% to the downside.

18% to 28% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

70% statistical probability that TSM grows at 18% to 28% over time

TSM's historical growth rates over the last 20 years have ranged from 12.5% to 37%.

Analysts expect growth similar to the last 20 years (22.5%) and the company has the growth runway to deliver on that.

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

For the last 20 years, billions of investors have, outside of bear markets and bubbles, paid 17X to 20X earnings for TSM.

91% probability that TSM is worth approximately 18.5X earnings

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value Earnings 18.45 $76.75 $104.98 $115.50 $134.69 Average $76.75 $104.98 $115.50 $134.69 $108.82 Current Price $90.34 Discount To Fair Value -17.70% 13.95% 21.78% 32.92% 16.98% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) -15.04% 16.21% 27.85% 49.09% 20.46% (23% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $5.69 $6.26 $3.61 $2.29 $5.90 18.5 15.3

TSM is historically worth 18.5X earnings and today trades at just 15.3X.

9.2X cash-adjusted earnings

a bargain by even private equity standards

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $147.58 (23.6 PE) $171.00 (29 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 38.79% 47.17% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 63.36% 89.28% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $149.56 $172.98 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 39.60% 47.77% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 65.55% 91.47%

Analysts are almost certainly too bullish on TSM, expecting a return to 23.5X earnings within a year.

Morningstar's 29 fair value PE is 91% statistically likely to be overly bullish.

peak PE before the bear market began

But even with reasonable fair value estimates, TSM offers a 21% upside over 12-months.

Of course, I don't care about the 12-month return potential, but whether or not the current margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $104.98 $115.50 $108.82 Potentially Good Buy 5% $99.73 $109.72 $103.38 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $89.23 $98.17 $92.50 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $74.80 $86.62 $81.62 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $68.24 $75.07 $70.73 Currently $90.34 13.95% 21.78% 16.98% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 16.21% 27.85% 20.46%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, TSM is a potentially strong buy.

Risk Profile: Why Taiwan Semi Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause TSM's Investment Thesis To Break

safety falls to 40% or less

balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, possibly if China invades Taiwan)

growth outlook falls to less than 8.8% for seven years

TSM's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

TSM is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

TSM Risk Profile Summary

economic cyclicality risk (smaller than most chip makers, no 20+% EPS declines in the last decade)

customer concentration risk (50% of sales from smartphones, mostly Apple and Samsung, 25% of sales from Apple)

talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

supply chain disruption risk

currency risk (relatively limited)

China invasion risk (why TSM is medium-risk despite stellar fundamentals)

succession risk (CEO is over 65 years old)

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

TSM Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 100.0% AAA, Industry Leader, Positive Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 98.4% 13.1/100 low-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 96.6% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 87.0% Very Good, Stable Trend FactSet 50.0% Average, Stable Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 94.8% Exceptional Consensus 88% Low-Risk, Very Good (Bordering On Exceptional) Risk-Management, Stable Trend,

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet)

TSM's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 18th Best In The Master List (96th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Taiwan Semi 88 Very Good-Bordering On Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

TSM's risk-management consensus is in the top 4% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY)

3M (MMM) - dividend king

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

NVIDIA (NVDA)

S&P Global (SPGI) - dividend aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and TSM is very good, bordering on exceptional, at managing theirs.

How We Monitor TSM's Risk Profile

38 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

44 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: One Of The World's Best Growth Stocks Is A Strong Buy

I know it seems scary right now, with intense market volatility that's shocking to many.

Charlie Bilello

It's the 3rd worst start to the year in US history, surpassed only by the Great Depression.

But let me be very clear... we're not in a depression, not even a recession.

Economic growth is slowing but for now, the economic data says we're likely at least nine months from a recession.

Yet many growth stocks have been hammered as we were in a depression.

Taiwan Semi trades at just 9.2X cash-adjusted earnings, a bargain by even private equity standards.

How reasonable is it to pay 9.2X for the world's most dominant chip maker?

That's growing at almost 21%?

And yielding a very safe 2.2% that is 3X what the Nasdaq offers.

superior quality to the Nasdaq

faster growth than the Nasdaq

3X the much safer yield than the Nasdaq

far better valuation than the Nasdaq

about 8% better long-term return potential than the Nasdaq

If you're a dividend growth investor looking for a world-class quality blue-chip in this bear market, consider Taiwan Semi.

If you're a pure growth investor who only cares about maximizing long-term returns, consider Taiwan Semi.

If you're a pure safety and quality-focused investor looking to sleep well at night in all market and economic conditions, consider Taiwan Semi.

If you're a value investor looking to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price, consider Taiwan Semi.

If you're an investor tired of praying for luck on Wall Street, and that wants to make their own luck, consider Taiwan Semi.

Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps

Taiwan Semi is a wonderful example of how smart long-term investors can harness market volatility to make their dreams come true.

That's why I just bought some for my retirement portfolio and you might want to do the same.