Who is Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is a media and entertainment brand that offers a wide range of content via linear and non-linear options that utilize streaming and broadcasting. Paramount consists of numerous iconic brands, differentiating themselves by targeting a broad audience, including, but not limited to, children, young adults, adults, mature adults, African Americans, Spanish speakers, and several other demographics.

CBS continues to be the #1 broadcast network in the United States (14 consecutive years at #1), which is impactful considering they did this recently without Olympic or Super Bowl coverage. NFL and NCAA Tournament coverages were up double digits YoY and CBS had a slew of #1 hits in the categories of "new series," "new comedies," "news program," and was the most-watched network during daytime and late-night TV. They also represent the most extensive broadcast network portfolio globally.

Paramount had the #1 share in every key demographic in their cable segment. Their primary delivery platforms are Paramount+ (SVOD/AVOD) and Pluto TV (FAST). The content libraries controlled by Paramount are vast. Some highlights include the fifth oldest film studio on the planet, Paramount Pictures, which provides over 100 years of films and production. They have the #1 cable series with Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" and have three new Sheridan series premiering in 2022. Nickelodeon provided nine of the top 10 kids' shows, including the world's #1 brand "Paw Patrol." Comedy Central was rated the #1 cable entertainment network. Paramount spent the last few years acquiring the most extensive Spanish-speaking content library globally, targeting Earth's fourth largest spoken language.

Paramount Global has premium content and the top suite of offerings among its peers. Their differentiated model of offering FAST, SVOD, & AVOD options diversify revenues and increase growth potential, setting them apart. While analysts paint a picture that "Paramount is playing catch up," the numbers clearly indicate that Paramount is the player everyone else needs to catch.

Today’s Focus

Several analysts paint a fractured picture of Paramount Global. When lined up against peers, Paramount is trading at an extreme discount. We will briefly touch on this valuation; however, today's objective is to paint a picture of Paramount's strengths, specifically around the team, offerings, and intangibles driving Paramount to the top of the streaming food chain.

Dismiss The Rumor

Analyst and investor consensus is that Paramount is an acquisition target. Our sentiment is that this could not be further from the truth. We believe Paramount is a buyer based on their multi-year rebrand and high-octane expansion into streaming. We ask ourselves "why" when looking at company actions and operations. We have concluded that their content spending, product creation, and offerings do not align with a company looking to offload its assets to the highest bidder. They further support this analysis as they go "leaner," selling off real estate and traditional broadcast and media assets to raise cash for streaming content creation.

CEO Bob Bakish confirmed this in a recent TechCheck interview on CNBC. Julie Boorstin asked, "do you need to merge or acquire another company for scale." Bakish responded, "In a word, no, we have a great asset portfolio. We are executing well. We have tremendous momentum. And frankly see plenty of upsides ahead. As stewards of shareholder value, we will always consider other options, but I like our organic hand and think the market is starting to see the power of Paramount".

Bakish is leading his company with the intent of growth and market dominance, not trying to cash out with an early exit.

Recent Q1 2022 Earnings Highlights

We want to highlight the biggest takeaways from Paramount's recent earnings release and conference call.

The Good

P+ subscriber growth of 6.8 million new subscribers greatly exceeded expectations. P+ is slightly under 40 million paid subscribers and is on track to reach 75 million by 2024.

-Pluto TV added 3.1 million MAUs, raising their total MAU to over 68 million.

-All four theatrical releases YTD reached #1 at the box office, with the much-anticipated Top Gun 2: Maverick set to release at the end of May. Expectations are for Top Gun 2 to earn roughly $225 million in Q2, which equals their total theatrical revenues from 2021.

-P+ releases to the U.K. and Ireland on June 22 and South Korea on a not yet disclosed date in June.

-P+ releases to Italy, Germany, France, and Austria in the second half of 2022.

-P+ releases to India in 2023 via the Viacom18 partnership, including Reliance and Bodhi Tree Systems.

-Reading between the lines, we feel that the Viacom18 partnership will successfully acquire IPL cricket rights for the next five years.

-Showtime integrated into the P+ bundle offering should be live by Summer 2022.

The Bad

-Revenue is down 1% YoY due to the "Super Bowl" effect.

-Expect a loss of 3 million subscribers due to the decision to suspend operations in Russia. However, expect minimal impact to full-year OIBDA of $70-$80 million, and full-year DTC subscriber growth expectations remain unchanged.

-OIBDA decreased by $307 million YoY due to increased investment in streaming services and content creation.

The Fantastic

-DTC revenue increased 82% YoY, highlighted by 95% growth in paid subscribers and 59% growth in advertising revenue.

-Beat subscriber expectations by a wide margin, showing that the market does not have a "streaming" problem but a "content" problem, meaning consumers are shifting to services with premium content and options as they become cost and subscription aware.

Paramount Comps Fundamental Look-in

Paramount has diverse delivery platforms, consisting of FAST, SVOD, & AVOD segmentation.

One option to normalize "current valuation" against competitors is to look at Price to Earnings ratios. We will highlight the valuation disparity between Paramount and its peers.

We focused on the following companies as a direct comparable by looking into their suite of offerings, content, and business goals and operations.

Netflix (NFLX): Igniter of streaming as an industry with over 200 million subscribers globally. Produces content but primarily sources from other creators. Currently has a paid subscription, ad-free model.

Disney (DIS): Global brand conglomerate with a recent foray into streaming via Disney+ offering. Previously a subscription ad-free model and recently announced the addition of an ad-supported offering.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD): dust is still settling from the recent merger of AT&T's (T): Warner Bros. Entertainment unit and Discovery.

Comcast (CMCSA): Closest resemblance to Paramount with multiple content libraries, broadcast, media, sports, and movies. Peacock is the flagship of their streaming brand.

*In billions, except share data

**Updated as of 5/11/2022

The tables above detail Paramount's significant discount to peers within the industry, despite having superior content and growth numbers. It is important to note that disparity is extreme, even after several of these companies experienced massive price depression. Recent volatility may not directly contribute to Paramount's price suppression, but it certainly is not advantageous for a re-valuation and price break out.

Near Term Price Target

Our price analysis includes a DCF valuation combined with proprietary valuation methods. We have an immediate-term price target range of $48-$52/share and a 2022 price target range of $77-$84/share. These prices would still value PARA at a steep discount to market and industry averages.

The Hero of Paramount’s Turnaround

A prize asset of Paramount's turnaround was the acquisition of Pluto TV in 2019.

Pluto TV Acquisition

Tom Ryan created Pluto TV as a contrarian idea. Launched on April 1, 2014, the market at large looked upon Pluto TV as a joke, so it was fitting to launch on April Fool's Day. Tom's vision was to provide free, ad-supported streaming services (FAST) just as ad-free streaming and binging were becoming the "preferred" consumption method. Tom's idea was that the move to ad-free consumption was not a zero-sum game. He correctly predicted that cord-cutting (people leaving traditional cable offerings) would accelerate as technology evolved to support non-linear streaming methods. However, there would still be a market for ad-supported linear viewership. Pluto TV instituted a now market standard 50/50 revenue share with its partners, which is a win-win for advertisers because they can continue to put ads in front of viewers that have left traditional cable behind.

Domestic FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) revenues totaled $2.1 billion in 2021 and are expected to nearly double to $4.1 billion in 2023 and triple to almost $6 billion in 2025. Extrapolate this to global markets, and you can conclude the massive market potential that investors and analysts have missed. Pluto TV is the premier FAST provider.

Paramount acquired Pluto TV in 2019 for $340 million. At the time, Pluto TV had 12 million MAUs (Monthly active users) and $70 million in revenue. In the three years since, under Paramount’s stewardship, Pluto TV ended 2021 with 64.4 million MAUs and $1,059 million in revenue, a 436% increase in MAUs and 1400% increase in revenue in three years.

Our projections value Pluto TV at roughly $20 billion as a stand-alone asset. Based on Paramount's current valuation, Pluto TV is essentially valued at $0. It is not if, but when the actual value and revenue generation of Pluto TV is priced into Paramount's share price.

Underappreciated Global Expansion

In six weeks, P+ will expand into the U.K. and Ireland. P+ expands to Italy, Germany, France, and Austria within six months. Bakish has made it clear that international penetration will accelerate from here. 2023 brings expansion into India, a market where Paramount has ongoing synergies via their Viacom 18 partnership.

Viacom 18 is a partnership between Paramount, Reliance Industries, and Bohdi Tree Systems. Their goal is to be committed to innovation and distribution in India's media and entertainment sector.

Partnership Announcement

India is on pace to become the most populous country by 2030. India is also becoming a sophisticated consumer of media. In 1980, roughly 50% of India's population lived below the poverty line. Today that number is down to approximately 25%. In 2012, 12.6% of Indians had access to the internet. As of 2021, 45% of Indians have internet access. The addressable market for streaming consumption in India continues to grow at a multiple unmatched worldwide.

An example of this is the ongoing Indian Premier League cricket media rights auction which will provide the winner with five years of IPL rights (both linear and streaming) and is in a late-stage bidding process (expected decision between now and June 13). The deal is expected to cost roughly $7 billion (nearly tripling the $2.5 billion Disney paid to secure these rights in 2018), and Paramount has strategically positioned itself to take advantage of a successful bid by Viacom 18. Their partners will absorb the bulk of the cost, and they get an additional, advantaged pathway into the Indian market. On their recent earnings call, CEO Bob Bakish said, "we're going to enter India in 2023, in a very capital-efficient, hard-bundled way". With our without the IPL rights, India will be a significant driver in future subscriber growth for Paramount.

Paramount's user growth has continued to beat expectations. When you consider that this is on the back of primarily domestic-heavy growth, you begin to envision the value that should unlock as penetration into international markets accelerates in 2022 and beyond.

Key Personel to Drive Success

Bob Bakish, CEO of Paramount, first joined the Viacom family in 1997. He spent his first decade cutting his teeth with technology and advertising and within the ranks of MTV. In 2007, he was promoted to president of MTV Network International. This unit experienced double-digit, YoY growth each year, with Bakish at the helm. He also forayed into India, a theme we are seeing continued with the current strategy. In 2011, he became the president and CEO of Viacom's international media networks and operations. Growth in Viacom's global footprint led to Bakish being named the President and CEO of Viacom in 2016. In 2019, when Viacom and CBS merged again, Bakish began the transition into the globally recognized brand that it is today, Paramount Global. He saw the outdated legacy model and directed the company on the path to relevance and eventual dominance.

As mentioned above, one of the most significant acquisitions by Paramount was Pluto TV. Tom Ryan, one of the founders of Pluto TV, was named CEO of Pluto TV within Paramount. However, in 2020, he was named the president and CEO of the newly created "ViacomCBS Streaming," now called "Streaming at Paramount." His extensive knowledge of both free and paid streaming and his global experience make him an excellent choice to bring P+, Pluto TV, and the rest of Paramount's streaming portfolio to the masses. His new age, contrarian thinking, has led Paramount to be an outlier in today's industry segmentation. Where others are struggling to find subscribers, Tom Ryan and his team are bringing them in droves while continuously exceeding market expectations.

The Skinny on Media Valuations

Wall Street has recently changed from "subscriber growth is the most important variable" to "profitability is key." The hole in this analysis is that subscriber growth will compound profitability. You need to continuously spend money to create fresh content to package with classic content, and Paramount has planned to accelerate costs into 2023 before really beginning to harvest gains in 2024. The Archegos Capital run-up, and eventual blowup, saw Paramount's share price get ahead of itself, but based on the results over the last year, we think the coming-out party has arrived. We do not expect Wall Street to continue to ignore subscriber growth blatantly. Paramount is priced as a failure, but data suggests a successful outcome from their rebranding and growth trajectory.

Not Everything is Shiny

Despite its momentum and continuous success, Paramount has made some missteps on its current path. "Yellowstone" has become one of the breakout hits of the last several years, and even though it is Paramount made, it is streamed on Peacock, a competitor of Paramount. This deal was made long before P+ was rolled out, and several other licensing agreements were struck with competitors. Although these properties will continue to flow back to Paramount over time, each year, they are somewhere else may be costing Paramount potential subscribers.

In Closing

Despite industry and economic headwinds, Paramount has built itself into the fastest growing brand in the United States. Paramount is a rarity in this market, presenting both value and growth potential. Disregarded by most analysts as an afterthought, they are equipped not just to compete but win the streaming wars. Their treasure trove of content and calculated distribution and execution plan has them poised to be a big winner in the coming years. Paramount Global is our highest-rated investment in the current market environment.