Canan turan/iStock via Getty Images

With Bitcoin dropping below $30.000 for the first time since last June, the stock price of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MSTR) has taken a big hit as the company holds Bitcoins on its balance sheet against long-term debt. That means its CEO, Michael Saylor, is one step closer to a disastrous margin call. This article will outline what happens if BTC drops below the important US$21.000 threshold, and what the company could look like both now and in the future.

MicroStrategy's Q1 Results

Before we look at the Bitcoin side of MicroStrategy, let's see what the front end of the company looks like, and where it gets its cash flow from. MicroStrategy is a company that primarily provides cloud services, business intelligence and mobile software.

For the first quarter of 2022, revenues were US$119.3M, down slightly from US$122.9M in Q1 2021. Although MicroStrategy remains a high gross margin company, it fell from 81.7% in Q1 2021 to 78.5% now in Q1 2022.

Q1 2022 Highlights (MicroStrategy IR)

Looking at operating expenses, there is quite a bit to explain. Since the company has about US$4.06BN worth of BTC on their balance sheet, and BTC has depreciated this quarter, they were required to write off a good amount of impairment charges due to the price volatility of Bitcoin itself.

Given the volatility we are currently seeing in Bitcoin after the Q1 earnings report, we can say that it is likely that they will have to write off some more impairments in the next quarter. Therefore, it might be a good idea to keep a non-GAAP result in mind, taking into account the impairment charges.

In general, they also had to deal with wage inflation and an increase in staffing levels. Additional increased operating costs that ate into their cash flow were increased administrative costs and increased cloud customer hosting fees & personnel costs. This was despite the fact that they were able to reduce sales and marketing costs.

Q1 2022 Highlights (MicroStrategy IR)

The Bitcoin Balance Sheet

Since Q3 of 2020, MicroStrategy's CEO Michael Saylor has been pushing to add BTC to the balance sheet. Since then, they have collected over 129,000 worth of Bitcoin. Now you may be wondering how they got all that Bitcoin?

The simple answer is: issuing long-term debt. Michael Saylor is a firm believer in Bitcoin and is willing to bet his entire company and shareholders on the technology. Currently, MicroStrategy has about US$2.36BN in long-term debt, with varying maturities. In the table below, you can see that some of it matures in 2025, and most of it in 2027 and 2028.

Q1 2022 Balance Sheet (MicroStrategy IR)

Considering MicroStrategy has about US$4.06BN of BTC, compared to merely US$2.36BN of long-term debt, it could be an intriguing leverage play. Currently, MicroStrategy's market capitalization is about US$2.61BN, which means it is getting closer to its book value.

Not Your Normal Margin Call

New to this Q1 Earnings Call was the announcement that MicroStrategy has also entered into an agreement for their first "Bitcoin-backed term loan". This US$205M loan was placed with Silvergate Bank, with a term of 3 years. They were able to obtain this with an initial loan-to-value of 25%, although the top-up loan-to-value is at 50%.

This means that in order to receive a margin call, Bitcoin should drop 50% from the US$42.000 when the loan was agreed upon, to US$21.000.

But again, we're talking about US$21.000 before we get to a point where there needs to be more margin or more collateral contributors. So I think we're in a pretty comfortable place where we are right now.

That was a quote from the CFO, during the Q1 Earnings Call last week. Meanwhile, after 7 days, we are over halfway to the US$21.000 level that could trigger a margin call.

At first glance, this may seem disastrous. But in fact, MicroStrategy has to hold US$410M as collateral to keep the US$205M loan, which means they can just add more collateral to that particular loan, since they still have room for more margin on the balance sheet.

Q1 2022 Bitcoin Holdings (MicroStrategy IR)

The real doomsday scenario would only occur if Bitcoin fell so far that MicroStrategy would not be able to cover it by first maximizing their margin, liquidating their cash reserves, or even scaling back the front-end operations of the company, which has a gross margin of nearly 80%, to fund their cash reserves with the free cash flow generated.

It is quite unlikely that this plan will fail, but if it does, it will be a disaster. A very bad bear market for crypto could take the whole company and all the assets it still has on its balance sheet down with it.

Valuation

Given the risks involved in Bitcoin and my personal preference for avoiding margins and leverage when it comes to crypto, I have MicroStrategy marked as a "hold." This may vary from investor to investor depending on risk tolerance and confidence that Bitcoin will flourish in the future.

Analysts average a price target of US$592.67, which represents a serious upside from the current share price of US$232.02. The highest street price target is US$950, and the lowest US$375.00, which still represents serious upside from here.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Since the future of MicroStrategy depends almost entirely on the course of cryptocurrency, more specifically Bitcoin, it depends greatly on person to person whether they find the stock an attractive investment.

If you are a true believer in BTC, you could use MicroStrategy as a way to leverage your investment in the Cryptocurrency, as the company has about US$4.06BN in Bitcoin, compared to US$2.36BN in Long-Term Debt backing the investment plus it's US$2.61BN market cap.

However, if you do not believe in Bitcoin and predict that Bitcoin will fall below US$21.000 or even lower in the long term, MicroStrategy might get a hefty margin call. Especially since you know that management is likely to resolve the margin call by going even deeper into margin.

Should Bitcoin continue to fall in value, there may come a point where management is unable to take on more debt to buy more Bitcoin, leaving the company with a margin call like Bill Hwang, but on a smaller scale. Although I personally consider this quite unlikely, as Bitcoin has a long way to go before it even drops far below that US$21.000 mark.