Solving The Challenges Of Energy Security

By Sam Peters, CFA

An Energy Crisis Decades in the Making

We are currently in a crisis, as the world has underinvested in energy and is now short of power. Energy troubles were emerging even before the horrific events in Ukraine. However, the conflict unleashed a geopolitical crisis that reminded the world that power is one of the most effective strategic weapons. This crisis will spur much-needed investments in energy, both legacy and renewable, as energy security is merged with an acceleration in energy transition. The big challenge is that energy security and transition will take time and trillions of dollars in investment. We think the dominant narrative and driver of the current market cycle will be in meeting this great challenge.

How did we arrive here? In the post-2000 equity bubble, the dominant market narrative was the explosive demand for energy and commodities from emerging markets. The thesis was the economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) would overcome the six largest western economies by 2030. The growth of these BRIC economies would drive such great structural demand for commodities, especially energy, that supply would never catch up. Investors were underweight commodities during the late stages of the BRIC mania. It dominated daily financial news, was a focal point of every meeting, and was accepted as truth. How could we not realize the world was simply running out of stuff?

The major concern was that U.S. energy dependence was growing rapidly (Exhibit 1). The data showed that U.S. oil and gas reserves were rapidly dwindling, U.S. energy insecurity was growing rapidly and desperate solutions were emerging. As a result, the U.S. was preparing to import liquified natural gas (LNG), renewable investments in solar and wind were ramping up and some crazy energy companies were trying the impossible: fracking.

Exhibit 1: Energy Dependence and Independence

As of July 29, 2021. Source: International Energy Agency

Fracking was originally a fringe idea that energy experts largely dismissed. But after a lucky mistake when a drilling team incorrectly mixed the fracking fluid, it produced surprisingly good results for natural gas. Then, to everyone’s surprise, it worked with oil. The U.S. became the largest oil producer in the world and enjoyed an incredible and unimagined path to its energy independence. The byproduct, of course, was that energy and most commodities endured a violent down cycle that relegated the BRIC narrative to the trash bin of market history.

This shift from a narrative of energy insecurity and scarcity during the BRIC market cycle to energy security and abundance during the FAANG market cycle was a critical swing factor. The shale boom and massive expansion of Chinese production, most of it powered by cheap thermal coal, were effectively massive deflationary catalysts. With nominal growth also held back by post Great Financial Crisis debt deleveraging in the private sector, investors focus shifted to finding secular growers that were completely insulated from anemic cyclical growth. In addition, these massive deflationary tailwinds freed monetary policy from inflationary concerns, as the Fed “put” became essentially costless. This allowed interest rates to fall to 5,000-year lows and an ocean of central bank liquidity to flood the globe.

There is an inescapable cycle around energy: extrapolation of scarcity and abundance ultimately drives the opposite reality as we under- and overinvest. During the latest cycle of energy abundance, we again expected to have excess energy, and concern shifted away from energy security to the mounting existential crisis of climate change. We had to quit dirty energy and do it quickly. As a result, energy capital spending collapsed, and we ended up in a familiar spot. Supply growth started to shrink relative to demand, and this imbalance accelerated as demand recovered to record levels as we recovered from the COVID-19 collapse.

This brings us to the present. Even before Ukraine, Europe was dealing with an energy crisis with spiking natural gas and oil prices. Most commodity prices, especially key enabling metals for the energy transition, were also increasing dramatically as demand was exceeding supply. Then the Russian invasion happened, and the crisis became a full-on inflationary calamity.

Energy Independence Requires Accelerating Investments

Energy cycles are measured in years, not months. This is especially true with the current cycle as the capital spending response to higher prices has so far been extremely muted. Solving the challenges of energy security and energy transition will require serious innovation as well as experimentation.

However, the market now has a clear call to action to make Europe energy independent, accelerate the energy transition and take “the power of power” away from Putin. These goals will be achieved, but it will require capital spending on renewable and legacy energy to more than double quickly by at least $1.5 trillion annually. This spending will allow the following major things to happen:

U.S. LNG exports will ramp up materially to allow Europe to turn away from Russian natural gas over the next several years. LNG technology is well-established, the U.S. is effectively the Saudi Arabia of natural gas, and Europe is desperate for this to happen. The key will be for U.S. policy to pivot. We think it will, but this is a risk factor.

A global shift to cleaner U.S. natural gas should help to make meaningful progress in global climate targets. U.S. natural gas has roughly half the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of Russian gas (Exhibit 2), but beyond its inherently cleaner quality, U.S. natural gas producers are developing new and innovative processes and technologies to help achieve climate change goals. These have included the phasing out of pneumatic controllers for more efficient low-bleed models, greater investment in leak detection and repairing equipment to significantly reduce emissions releases, and using “green completions” technology to capture gasses released during the fracking process. For example, natural gas exploration and production company EQT (EQT) has set 2025 targets for net-zero GHG emissions and reduced methane emissions by 65% compared to pre-pandemic levels. More, EQT’s initiative in transitioning its conventional diesel fracking fleet to electric fleets powered by natural-gas-fired turbines allowed the company to eliminate over 23 million gallons of diesel fuel from its operations in 2020 alone.[1] U.S. LNG producers are also actively sharing best practices across the industry through organizations such as the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership.

Exhibit 2: Appalachian Gas Offers a Superior Alternative

Source: EQT Corporation & Rystad Energy, 2021

Additionally, the disruptive innovation of shale gas in displacing coal lowered U.S. emissions by 970 million metric tons from 2005 to 2019 (Exhibit 3). The GHG emissions reduction from coal-to-gas switching was greater than all other efforts combined in mitigating GHG emissions. Replicating this on a global scale with U.S. LNG exports is the quickest and most effective way to attack the goals of energy security and transition.

Exhibit 3: The Switch to Shale Makes a Difference

Source: Our World in Data, 2020

Renewable investment must accelerate materially. This includes wind, solar, nuclear and hydrogen, renewable storage and carbon capture. As the innovation process accelerates, we think advances will be made that most experts would consider impossible today.

Nuclear energy must be reconsidered. We evaluate the efficiency and power density of different energy systems by a ratio — energy return on energy invested (EROEI) — which measures the amount of usable energy delivered compared to the total energy used in its production. The higher the number the better, and nuclear leads the pack with an estimated EROEI of 75:1 compared to 50:1 for hydroelectric power, 30:1 for coal, 28:1 for natural gas, 19:1 for solar in sunny geographies, 16:1 for wind, 4:1 for solar in cloudy places like Germany, and at best 1:1 for ethanol. In addition, nuclear has no GHG emissions. The only two systems that should be eliminated are coal due to GHG emissions and ethanol because burning food is just not efficient. The key message is that we need a combination of energy systems to keep us stable while we transition. Moving to lower energy densities and efficiencies would pressure economic growth while feeding inflation.

Change Creates Secular Opportunities

We are still in the early part of a new market cycle that is being driven by massive change that the Ukraine crisis will accelerate. Since the outbreak of the invasion, approximately 30% of planned U.S. LNG export capacity has been booked with new orders,[2] resulting in new sources of funding for the 10 current LNG export facilities in development along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Additionally, the Biden Administration’s pledge to send an additional 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas to help Europe transition off of Russian imports only reinforces our conviction that U.S. natural gas will prove to be an essential bridge as we transition from legacy to emerging energy sources.

One of the biggest challenges of investing is that, in each market cycle, investors must surf the big wave of change and opportunity as market-beating returns are not normally distributed. FAANG stocks were obviously the big wave of the last market cycle, and we think that power and energy — covering a spectrum of LNG, nuclear, solar, wind, storage, carbon capture and hydrogen — will be the big wave of this one.

Sam Peters, CFA is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the ClearBridge Investments Value Equity Strategies and the All Cap Value Strategies.

