An Early-Stage Drug Royalty Aggregator

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) has been around since the 90s, although they have really taken to form through the 2010s (they used to perform biotech R&D until around 2015). With a current 70+ asset base, the company is certainly diversified across early to mid- stage therapies with various disease indications and mode of action. In fact, the company recently celebrated an important milestone, the first FDA approval of a portfolio therapy: Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) faricimab. Beforehand, most revenues have been sourced in the form of milestone payments, and these have been volatile and providing little growth. Now that the portfolio is maturing, I will be watching for meaningful revenue growth and then profitability soon after.

Although XOMA invests into cheaper assets that remain in the risky early stages of development, the company takes a few steps to limit risk. First, the diverse range of assets is an important way to remove risk in the case that an individual disease, mode of action, or company fails to be successful. Secondly, the company typically goes for therapies under development by or in partnership with large-cap (pharmaceutical or mega-biotech level) companies as frequent milestones and investments allow for operational cash flows. This limits funding risks in the chance that operations end up more expensive or longer lasting than anticipated. This is especially important now that interest rates are increasing and cash becomes more expensive to acquire.

Biotech Portfolio

XOMA performed many over their acquisition in the mid-part of the 2010s, and currently have over 70 assets ranging from preclinical to FDA approval. While only one therapy is approved currently, two others are in Phase 3. Then, 22 therapies are currently in Phase 2, and the rest within Phase 1 or preclinical. While having mid- to late- stage therapies is important and should be considered of high probability to succeed, I always return to Probability of Success data to maintain an unbiased view. Data is provided by MIT and updated regularly.

MIT Project Alpha

XOMA also sees a wide range of royalty fees, with some therapies in the low single digits, while some enter into the teens. Although hard to track on an individual basis, these ranging royalty rates will be important factors for future revenues once therapies are approved. However, getting in early, before approval, has the added benefit of milestone payment revenues, which also come with royalties. When combined with the fact that Xoma does not have to pay for operations you can see have an efficient business structure.

One may wonder why entities would choose to sell their financial interests to Xoma, but usually it is because the seller requires cash and prefers an upfront payment, rather than waiting years for a potential approval. As such, Xoma fills an important niche in the industry, and with the rise of names like Ligand (LGND) and Healthcare Royalty (HCRX) entering the market, the segment is increasing in popularity.

Financials

The historical data for Xoma is not as useful as in other companies because of the shifting strategy to royalty aggregation. Prior revenues were from in-house R&D and licensing, and recent revenues can be attributed to milestone payments for the royalty portfolio. As the assets mature, we should see an increase in revenues thanks to more milestone payments and eventual approvals. However, we are still at least a year or two before revenue royalty fee payments will even show up in meaningful amounts. It will take 5-10 approvals before revenues really take off. However, the company expects over $1 billion in revenues if all trials are successful. While not all will succeed, current revenues are likely to be left far behind by the end of the decade.

As you can see, the company has had to push significant amounts of cash into their internal and royalty pipelines over the years. However, since the company has ceased expenditures related to in-house R&D, losses have become far more tolerable. Now, the company has positive net earnings just from milestone payments and this is a positive signal for when significant revenue growth occurs. An investor has to make a choice, invest now that revenues are not quite growing yet, or wait until meaningful top and bottom line growth occurs. Thankfully, the upward trend is already being established in 2021 and 2022, and I believe this will remain true into the future.

One reason why profitability will remain positive from here on out is the strong balance sheet. First, debt has been paid off (unless you count preferred shares as debt), and cash is up to $88 million. While unlikely to be needed to pay for operations, the current cash provides a few years of runway if net income falls to 2019-20 era losses. The new royalty seeking & acquiring business model is lean and does not need to rise as fast as underlying growth. The shift can be seen in the FCF data, as losses turned manageable in 2018 and even sees high cash quarters every so often. However, one reason for the limited debt and FCF positivity is dilution, and it will be important to watch for excess shares being entered to the market. While it has not been an issue these past few quarters, and cash remains plentiful, it is always a metric to watch for those concerned.

As XOMA enters into profitable growth thanks to milestone payments from their royalty assets, the valuation has moved into a favorable position. The current P/S is 5.0x and the current P/E is 18.0x. While XOMA’s performance is far more volatile than peers due to their early stage assets, their valuation is actually lower overall. While a far smaller company overall compared to Royalty Pharma (RPRX) or Ligand, these companies offer little upside potential due to their post-approval royalty assets. Therefore, it is important to consider XOMA as the favorite at the moment for the long-term potential, but Ligand and RPRX may offer short- and intermediate-term safety as XOMA remains volatile.

Conclusion

It is clear that the transition from a drug researcher to a drug royalty aggregator has reached a turning point for XOMA. The first FDA approval of a portfolio asset offers only upward momentum, a sign of things to come. While it is important to be wary of the PoS of each asset, as each can fail to become approved, the frequent milestone payments awarded do offer relatively stable revenues. There is no rush to enter the company as multiple approvals are still a few years away, but current valuations remain favorable for long-term minded investors.

One issue that may arise is the return to losses as the company takes advantage of the current era of low valuations in biotech. While it is important to grow the asset base, a reduction in profitability will be detrimental to the share price. Due to this lack of clarity over the next few quarters of performance, and a generally weak market, I will be remaining on the sidelines for the next few months. However, I will be looking to add XOMA by the end of the year if all continues to go well, especially since peers offer less long-term growth potential than XOMA.

