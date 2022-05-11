Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) previous quarter was not as promising as many would have expected. Many have called the firm the disruptor of the food industry, causing the stock price to skyrocket in 2020 - 2021, before taking a nosedive in 2022, falling significantly from its 52-week high.

What are the key factors that make me think the stock should be avoided today?

1.) Financials: declining revenue, margin contraction, increasing net loss

In Q4 2021, the firm reported a decrease of 1.2% in net revenues compared to Q4 2020. The key drivers for the revenue decline are: lower demand, higher trade discounts and a decreasing market share.

On top of the declining revenue, Beyond Meat has also seen a significant gross margin contraction decreasing from 24.9% to 14.1% Y/Y. The contraction is driven mainly by higher discounts, and higher production costs. The net loss of the company has also significantly widened, totalling in $80.4 million in Q4 2021, compared to a loss of $25.1 million in the year ago quarter. Factors contributing to the widening loss are higher marketing costs, growth in headcount and increased restructuring and legal costs.

Q4 2021 financials of Beyond Meat (Beyond Meat)

Important to note that on a year-over-year basis BYND has still managed to grow its net revenue, although the growth is significantly slowing compared to the previous years.

Net revenue by channel (Beyond Meat)

The basis of these growth figures is the expansion of partnerships with both U.S. and international companies. In the U.S. retail segments the number of retail points have increased from approximately 17.000 at the time of IPO to approximately 34.000 as of December 2021. Key retail points are, for example, Walmart, Kroger, Target and Costco. In terms of U.S food service, the number of outlets have increased from ~12.500 at IPO to ~38.000 as of December 2021. Notable food service outlets partnering with Beyond Meat are McDonald's, Pizza Hut and Panda Express. However, the largest expansion of partnerships was in the international segment, increasing the number of retail points and foodservice outlets from about 1.650 at IPO to about 58.000 as of December 2021.

In my view, these expansions and partnerships may turn out to be favourable for BYND in the long term. However, in the short-term they have little impact on BYND's profitability or increasing costs.

All in all, Beyond Meat has widened its net loss, shrank its operating margin and even lost market share, despite its growing domestic and international footprint, both in terms of retail and foodservice outlets.

2.) Valuation - P/S multiple

Beyond Meat does not have a P/E ratio as it has negative earnings. BYND does not pay a dividend, but it is not uncommon for young companies to use their capital for growth instead of paying it out to shareholders. In order to raise capital, the firm has also been diluting its shareholders.

One way to determine the relative value of BYND's stock at current levels is by looking at the price-to-sales ratio. The P/S ratio is currently 5.68, which is more than 300% higher than the sector median of 1.31. Even though the stock is not only down by more than 70% from its 52-week high, but it is also by about 40% below its IPO price.

Although the ratio has significantly decreased compared to a year ago and it is currently below the stock's historic average, I still believe that the stock is relatively overvalued compared to its peers.

P/S ratio history - BYND (Macrotrends.com)

Further, analysts also expect the earnings per share to remain in the negative territory as long as 2024, with little throughout 2023 and 2024.

Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, estimated revenue for FY 2022 and FY 2023 are $588 million and $735 million, respectively.

Revenue estimates 2022 - 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

Even, if Beyond Meat was able to achieve these results, the 300% premium in terms of P/S ratio compared to its peers cannot be justified.

All in all, I believe that BYND's stock appears significantly overvalued compared to its peers. Its forecasted revenue growth also does not justify the high P/S multiple. Profitability is also not on the horizon.

3.) Diluting shareholders by issuing more shares

Since its IPO, Beyond Meat has been diluting its shareholders by continuously issuing shares.

BYND's annual number of shares outstanding (Macrotrends.com)

Although share issuance may be common practice for young firms to raise capital, it still erodes shareholder value. As profitability is not foreseen in the near future, I expect that Beyond Meat will keep issuing shares in order to get access to funds. Combined with the first two points, I believe this is another strong reason why Beyond Meat should be avoided now.

Further risks to consider

In Beyond Meat's annual report, a large number of risks are listed. They highlight both risks related to the food industry in general and also risks related to their business. The following section summarises some of the risks, which I believe could have the highest material impact.

Reliance on third-party suppliers - Beyond Meat purchases its raw materials from both domestic and international suppliers. Supply chain issues, Covid-19 outbreaks and geopolitical tensions may impact these suppliers, therefore also may indirectly harm Beyond Meat's business and financial performance. Further, the firm only has two long-term sales agreements, ensuring the continuous pricing and delivery of supplies. I believe this could potentially create disruptions in BYND's operations, if one or more suppliers decided to discontinue their business relationship with the firm.

Reliance on a limited number of distributors - Some of BYND's distributors account for more than 10% of their gross revenue. If Beyond Meat was to lose any of these distributors, it could significantly impact their financial figures, especially in the near-term, until a replacement distributor is found.

Strong reliance on the sales of Beyond Burger - Since Beyond Meat's IPO, each year Beyond Burger has accounted for more than 50% of the gross revenues. I believe, if the firm fails to bring new popular products on the market that contribute significantly to revenue, they may be severely impacted, as competition intensifies. In my view, BYND's brand awareness and customer loyalty is not strong enough to withstand this competition, as the firm is already struggling to maintain its share in the market.

My takeaways

I believe Beyond Meat does not have the required moat, the brand awareness and the customer loyalty that could make this business strive in an inflationary environment.

It is becoming more and more clear that the firm is not the high growth disruptor of the industry as once imagined. Not only the growth, but also the fundamentals of the company - especially the widening net loss and the contracting margins - seem to be disappointing going forward.

Although the stock price has crashed significantly from its highs, BYND still appears to be significantly overvalued compared to its well-established peers.

I would avoid buying the stock as long as profitability is not on the horizon.

