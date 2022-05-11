runna10/iStock via Getty Images

I believe MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to be a sell. I incline towards this view as I weigh the risks to be far too significant for investment in the stock to remain sustainable in the long term. The bearish Bitcoin (BTC-USD) movements, if continue in this manner, could push the company dangerously close to bankruptcy. Moreover, even if bitcoin stabilizes, the company's deteriorating software segment performance adds to the MSTR's unsustainability.

Company Overview

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a US-based business intelligence specialist specializing in software tools that aid in business decision-making analytically. Additionally, the company also delivers mobile applications and cloud-based services to its clientele. MicroStrategy has been in operation since 1989 and has come a long way ever since, with a market capitalization of over $3.5 billion, and employees numbering over 2000, as of May 2022.

Presently, the company's business strategy entails two core dimensions, the first of which is an expansion of its analytical software clientele expansion, to maximize revenue and profitability, whilst simultaneously acquiring and holding the wildly popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Given the company's large holding of BTC, it has gained a reputation across the market as being a quintessential Bitcoin-linked stock, with its price movements shifting to that of the digital coin. In April 2022, the MSTR CEO, Michael Saylor described the company as being a quasi-BTC ETF.

As of 31 March 2022, the company reports on its balance sheet, 129,218 units of Bitcoin that held a market value of $5.9 billion as of the same date. Presently, as of 11 May 2022, given the plunge experienced by Bitcoin, these holdings now have a market value of $4.06 billion. This value represents a premium of approximately $1.16 billion above the $2.9 billion book value of the company's Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin theory, from a business strategy standpoint, indeed offers significant potential to the business, ranging from it being a sound hedge against inflation, as well as an optimal protocol for the company in reaching out to its software market. The management of the company, for these reasons, had adopted a strategy whereby it had committed to going 'all in' on the coin, leaving it exposed to both the opportunities and risks of Bitcoin. However, increasingly, the costs for these Bitcoin-related advantages have become increasingly apparent, with the recent Bitcoin downhill tumble from April 2022 onwards spelling a potential financial disaster for the prospects and sustainability for MSTR.

Falling BTC Concerns, And The Threat Of A Margin Call

To understand the dilemma MicroStrategy is potentially headed towards, it is useful to understand its business strategy and the implications of falling Bitcoin prices on the sustainability of the stock. The company's senior management, including its CEO and CFO, are big believers in the potential of Bitcoin and are hailed as heroes amongst cryptocurrency enthusiasts. In line with their optimism toward the potential of Bitcoin, since the first quarter of 2020, the company has been issuing both debt and equity-based securities with the primary objective of acquiring bitcoin.

A recent statement by the MicroStrategy CFO, Phong Le during the company's 2022 Q1 earnings call revealed that a margin call would be initiated once Bitcoin touches the $21,000 mark, which reflects a 50% margin, after which the company would be compelled to pay up its long-term debt obligation. This figure stands at nearly $2.4 billion, which is a hefty amount for a company that has revenue of slightly above $500 million, with its recent most quarterly sales figure of $119 million. However, in the case, the price of BTC does fall below the $21,000, the CFO did state the company holds "quite a bit" of uncollateralized bitcoin, which it would turn to that could be contributed to avoiding the margin call. These unencumbered coins amount to 95,643 coins, out of the company's total holdings of 129,218 coins. However, reducing its bitcoin holding to such a substantial degree, in case of significant downward volatility could prove highly unsustainable for MSTR's long-term strategy, which is based on a long-term bullish assumption.

Bitcoin's recent bearish slide goes against the fundamental assumptions of the company's core business strategy of accumulating bitcoin, without the intention of sale, which it funds through long-term convertible notes. The coin has fallen by nearly 50% in the last 6-months. A significant and persistent fall in bitcoin would trigger a freefall in MSTR, in addition to the potential margin call. I believe this is a potential fatality that MSTR is exposed to, as both its debt and equity securities could end up in a collapse.

Similarly, the Bitcoin tumble has led to a clear reaction in the bond markets, with the MSTR 2027 convertible bond falling to 60 cents as of 9 May 2022. As a result, the bond yield has pushed up to 10.8% as of the same date, which is a substantial yield, given the high risk associated with the stock. I believe this high bond yield is a critical factor for investors to consider, as it is a clear indication of the risk that is associated with the company, given the substantial return being set by the market against the risk that is assumed.

A further complication to add to the woes of the company is the possibility of its convertible notes' springing maturity feature being triggered in the case of specific liquidity requirements not being met. This amount is fixed at $100 million below the aggregate principal amounts of the 2025 and 2027 convertible notes and may extend onto future convertible debt arrangements. Once the springing feature is initiated, payment deadlines for each of the convertible notes would be pushed back by 90 days, significantly decreasing the probability for MicroStrategy to pay back outstanding obligations. In the case where payback is financed, these would not be upon terms that would be favorable to the shareholders of the company.

Performance & Earnings

For Q1 2022, MSTR's most recent earnings release, reported poor figures, reporting a net loss of $130.8 million against the prior year's comparable figure of a net loss of $110 million. However, a substantial portion of these negative earnings is a result of the impairment losses the company has incurred as a result of its substantial bitcoin holding. MicroStrategy delivered revenue of $119.3 million for the quarter, which was 6% below the expectations placed by the Zacks consensus estimate.

The company's revenues over the years, which display a cyclical trend, have been on a steady decline. This indicates that the company's software segment is on an unsustainable trajectory which it would need to eventually turn around. I believe that unless this is not strategically corrected, the stock's business activities would not be able to sustain its financial strategy of Bitcoin holding.

Additionally, to point to the unsustainable path MicroStrategy is upon, we need only to compare its movement to that of the S&P 500 in the prior year. In the last 12 months, MSTR fell by over 60%, in comparison to the S&P 500 which remained relatively unchanged by the end of the 12 months, falling only by 1.1%.

Valuation

The various valuation-related metrics are a reinforcement of the sell position that I believe is associated with MSTR, especially in comparison to mid-sized software firms.

As can be observed in the data visualizations above, it is apparent that MSTR holds a P/B ratio that is close to half the industrial average, which is one positive metric associated with the stock. However, this figure is significantly impacted by MicroStrategy's bitcoin holdings, the book value of which is not a reliable measure, whereas its market value is in a constant downward spiral. The market value of the company's bitcoin holding as of 31 March 2022 stood at $5.9 billion, which is relatively above the company's market capitalization of $3.55 billion, however, this is on a fast decline trend with the fall of bitcoin prices. Similarly, the P/S ratio of 7.01 remains above the industrial average of 5.49, making the stock relatively inefficient from a financial standpoint, as it yields a lower revenue return per-unit price of the stock. Most concerning among these ratios is the stock's Forward PE ratio which is a staggering 75.45, in comparison to the industrial average of 27.91, which reflects an almost 3-factor difference. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued, as it is priced far above its peers, considering its earnings growth anticipation.

Risks & Conclusion

MSTR is a stock with an uncertain financial perspective. I believe this is largely due to its strategic focus on Bitcoin, which it has not been able to sustain with its business performance in the software segment. Moreover, the bearish Bitcoin trend, if it continues to fall at its current rate could potentially trigger a margin call, that could push the company dangerously close to bankruptcy.

I would be inclined to change my position on the stock if I observe the company undertaking a strategic refocusing on its software business segment, and gradually taking a more cautious approach to its BTC exposure. Despite the assumptions and philosophy underlying the management's vision of Bitcoin, the company needs to arrive at a careful balance where profitability from its software segment can be leveraged to enhance its BTC holdings. In the meanwhile, however, this is far from the case, leading me to classify MSTR as a sell.