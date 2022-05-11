metapompa/iStock via Getty Images

Today, additive manufacturing company Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) reported earnings, after which shares fell more than 60% and ended the day with volume exceeding 81 million, more than 10 times the average trading volume. In my last article, I listed the reasons why I thought Desktop Metal was a buy.

After the surprise and disappointment on the earnings front, I have maintained my "buy" rating, although it is a more "muted" buy. It should also be noted that it will only be suitable for those with a significant risk tolerance, given the very serious risks that have been introduced, which I will outline in this report.

Status Quo

The primary reason for maintaining my buy rating is the fact that with the decline in the stock price, the fundamentals have become favorable. Without the sharp decline in the stock price, I probably would have shifted to a neutral rating.

Desktop Metal is currently trading at a price to tangible book value of 1.19, which is very close to its cash value, despite a forward P/S ratio of only 1.61. Even given the slightly higher than expected cash burn, I still believe the risk/reward ratio will play in our favor. Which leads me to my next point.

Management's Spending Problems

I have a strong objection to commenting on what corporate management does right or wrong, but this one major problem cannot be left unaddressed: the poor use of capital and the excessive spending/dilution of shareholders' equity.

Despite management's promise to deploy capital more effectively, and to reduce operating costs or reduce inventories, they have done the opposite. Hopefully, this plunge in the stock price will serve as a wake-up call to management and make it clear that diluting existing shareholders simply cannot be sustained forever. Here is an excerpt from the previous Earnings Call in Q4:

We're focused on managing the cash on our balance sheet. While our current cash position is strong, we will be disciplined in our capital allocation efforts focused on investing only in opportunities where we see potential for both, outsized growth and operating margin expansion. Additionally, as we mature, we're also targeting opportunities for working capital improvement through increased focus on inventory reduction and supply chain synergies.

Desktop Metal's Increasing OpEx and Inventory (TIKR Terminal)

As you will notice in the chart below, the management is known for splurging cash after diluting existing shareholders, and inflating the balance sheet with goodwill and intangible assets. Although management increased inventories, and cited the ordering in advance to avoid supply chain issues, their operating losses went even deeper, to a total of nearly US$69.5M for Q1.

Net cash used in operating activities was US$56.27M for Q1 2022, with about US$206.5M in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. If management doesn't start scaling back operating expenses soon, they will likely only have enough cash to end the year with, hence the strong signals in the share price towards management. Especially since the CEO, Ric Fulop, has been known to be involved in previous bankruptcies of another company.

Desktop Metal's Balance Sheet (TIKR Terminal)

Therefore, management decided to raise additional capital by announcing plans to issue convertible senior notes worth US$150M. The plans also include an option to purchase an additional US$22.5M more worth of notes for settlement within a 13-day period of issuance. The bonds will become redeemable in early 2025 and mature before May 15, 2027. The specific details such as interest rates, initial conversion rate, etc. are yet to be determined.

This could have been a very strategic time to raise money while interest rates are still relatively low and the Fed is still in the process of raising interest rates and removing liquidity from the system, especially if management knew they would need the capital to maintain operations through 2023 to become Adjusted EBITDA profitable. In one sense, with the expected GDP slowdown in 2023, it may have been too late to raise money by then, but then again, the timing of this capital increase was very inadequately timed, as evidenced by the insane reaction to the stock price and volume.

Profitability and Growth

Another major concern is the fact that Desktop Metal's GAAP gross margins turned negative again for the first time since Q1 2021 last year. Gross margins for Q1 2022 were -3%, down from positive 26% for the previous quarter.

Desktop Metal's Gross Margins (TIKR Terminal)

Given these financing risks, combined with a lack of confidence in management's ability to actually make the company profitable without continuing the use of excessive amounts of capital, I am going to base my valuation on a P/S ratio well below the market average.

This should reflect the market in which Desktop Metal operates, with low EBITDA profitability compared to revenue. Desktop Metal's management has set a goal of achieving revenue of approximately US$1BN by 2025. Whether this is still achievable given the lack of confidence in management shown in the public equity markets remains to be seen. For example, the average P/S ratio for machinery is 2.97, compared to 1.89 for aerospace/defense and 6.67 for healthcare products. Desktop Metal is active in all these markets.

Given all the adverse conditions, I chose a P/S ratio of 1.50, compared to the average P/S ratio of 3.04 for the S&P 500. At that given P/S ratio, Desktop Metal is assumed to trade at a market cap of US$1.5BN, or approximately US$4.79 per share before dilution. Based on the current P/E ratio of the S&P 500 of 20.22, Desktop Metal is expected to generate US$74.18M in net income by 2025. This seems like a reasonable target, given management's expectation of achieving a positive EBTIDA by the end of 2023.

Desktop Metal's "Strategic Priorities" (Desktop Metal IR)

Conclusion

Since Ric Fulop is known for leading unicorns and has a track record as a venture capitalist, Desktop Metal is expected to continue to see volatility as management may need to make the company EBITDA-positive (not Adjusted EBITDA) with less capital than expected given the current share price in the public equity market.

Given the sharp decline in the stock price, the fundamentals have become favorable even despite the disappointing results, and there is still a very reasonable upside potential for the stock price, as previously mentioned.

Desktop Metal is currently a company that may be more like a venture capital company that happens to trade in the public equity markets, with high risks and high rewards. Although I still have a small position allocated to my portfolio to minimize any risks on this bumpy ride ahead.