Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni's (TERRF) Management Discusses Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCPK:TERRF)

Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2022 10:00 am ET

Agostino Scornajenchi - CFO

Agostino Scornajenchi

Good afternoon, everybody and welcome to Terna first quarter 2022 result presentation.

Before starting to analyze the figures, I would like to share with you the main latest achievements. Firstly, let me remind you that on the 24th of March, we present the update of our 2021-2025 Industrial Plan driving energy that foresees €10 billion of total investments. This includes €9.5 billion of regulated investments aimed at developing, modernizing and strengthening the national transmission rate, confirming our role in driving the energy transition and enabling an even more complex, sustainable and innovative electricity system.

From a financial standpoint, we continue to enhance our financial structure. In this regard, let me underline that in February, we successfully launched the first green non-convertible perpetual subordinated hybrid bond for a nominal amount of €1 billion.

Regarding our rating profile, I would highlight that in March, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Scope Ratings confirm Terna's long-term rating and BBB plus with a positive outlook, Baa2 with a stable outlook, and A minus with a stable outlook acknowledging the stability of the updated 2021-2025 Industrial Plan.

As already announced, at the end of April, we signed an agreement with CDPQ, a global investment group for the sale of about 100% of Terna's growth portfolio of power transmission assets in Brazil, Peru and Uruguay for an equity value of over €265 million. This transaction will allow Terna to focus on domestic core activities and refocus in low risk markets with an attractive growth potential. The closing of the deal is planned in the second half of 2022.

After this brief introduction, let me give you the usual overview of the Italian electricity market moving to the next slide. As we can now proceed from this chart, in the first three months of 2022, national demand was about 80 Terawatt hour with an increase of about 3% versus previous year, when national demand was 78 Terawatt hour. As you can see in this chart, in the last 12 months, we registered a full recovery of the national demand, which returned to 2019 levels recovering the decline related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it is important to underline that in the first quarter of 2022, renewable sources covered about 29% of the demand with a strong increase in wind and solar production. Concerning national net total production, this stood at 71 Terawatt hour, 6.7% higher than the same period of 2021 mainly thanks to the solid contribution of wind, hydro and solar production. Renewable cover about 33% of total generation.

Now let's move to the first quarter 2022 key numbers at Page 6. In the first quarter of 2022, Group revenues and EBITDA were up by 5% and 3% respectively versus last year, which means €29 million and €13 million higher than first quarter 2021, while Group net income was €192 million, 1% higher versus last year. Moreover, Group CapEx stood at €293 million, 21% more versus first quarter 2021 confirming the robust CapEx acceleration in line with the implementation of our updated industrial plan.

At the end of March 2022, net debt stood at €8.7 billion versus about €10 billion at 2021 year-end.

Let me remind you that 2021 results have been restated for international activities held-for-sale, according to IFRS 5 accounting principle.

Finally, at the end of April, Terna's AGM approved the total dividend for 2021 of €29.11 per share, including the interim dividend of €9.82 per share already paid in November 2021 and the final dividend of €19.29 per share to be paid in June 2022 all in line with the dividend policy announced in the updated industrial plan.

Now, let me make a deeper analysis of first quarter figures turning to the next slide. I am now at Page 8. Let's start with revenues analysis. Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 4.7%, reaching €644 million, up by €29 million versus last year. The growth was mainly attributable to regulated activities which contributed for €25 million into the successful integration of LT Group, one of the main Italian operators in the maintenance of solar systems acquired in October 2021.

Let's now go into the details of the regulated and non-regulated revenues evolution. Moving to the next slide. Regulated revenues reached €562 million, €25 million better than last year. The increase was mainly due to the ongoing investment acceleration made on the grid and outlook based incentives effect. Non-regulated and international revenues reached €82 million, 4.3% higher than last year. Non-regulated growth was mainly attributable to the overall contribution coming from the already mentioned integration of LT Group while international revenues were set to zero in application of the already mentioned IFRS 5 accounting standard and referred to asset held-for-sale in Latin America.

Now, let's go through operating cost analysis. As you can see in this chart of Page 10, total operating costs stood at €183 million, 9.4% higher than last year. Regarding regulated activities, the increase was mainly attributable to the insourcing of new competencies, while non-regulated activities have been impacted by LT Group full integration.

Let me now analyze EBITDA. Moving to the next slide. Due to the previously mentioned dynamic first quarter 2022 Group EBITDA reached €461 million, €13 million better than last year. This increase was mainly attributable to regulated activities, which contributed for about €15 million versus last year, and showing EBITDA of €448 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Let's now have a look to the lower part of the profit and losses turning to the next slide of Page 12. Depreciation and amortization amounted to €168 million. The increase versus last year was mainly due to the impact of new asset becoming operational in the period. And as a consequence, EBIT reached €294 million, €8 million higher versus first quarter 2021.

We reported net financial expenses of €24 million. The increase versus last year was mainly due to the rise in inflation registered in the last month.

Taxes stood at €76 million, €1.5 million lower versus last year, essentially due to non-deductible costs registered in the same period of 2021. As a consequence, tax rates stood at 28.3%. As a result, Group net income reached 192%, 1% higher versus the same period of last year.

Moving to CapEx analysis. In the first quarter of 2022, total CapEx amounted to €293 million, 21% higher than last year, showing the double-digit acceleration to drive the energy transition process and to deal with the ongoing energy crisis. Indeed, we invested about €281 million in regulated activities. Among the main project of the period it is worth mentioning the Tyrrhenian Link, Paternò-Pantano-Priolo in Sicily and the investment in capitalization devices as synchronous compensators.

Among CapEx categories, development CapEx represented 38% of total regulated CapEx, defence CapEx stood at 15%, while asset renewal and efficiency was 47%. Non-regulated another CapEx stood at €13 million. This includes capitalized financial charges and other investment.

Regarding net debt and cash flow analysis at Page 14. Net debt at the end of March 2022 was about €8.7 billion, about €1.3 billion lower than 2021 year-end level, mainly due to the hybrid issuance made in February that in line with accounting standard has been accounted as equity. During the period, we generated an operating cash flow of €371 million. Thanks to wage we were able to more than cover the CapEx spending of the quarter.

Let's now make deeper analysis of our debt profile. Moving to Page 15. In line with our prudent and proactive debt management approach, at the end of this first quarter, we registered the fixed over floating ratio on gross debt of about 86% and then average duration of about five years.

As already mentioned, with aim of confirming our leadership in the sustainable financial market in February 2022 we successfully launched the first green hybrid bond from an Italian corporate, for a nominal amount of €1 billion. The issuance was very successful in the market with an order book at peak over €4 billion.

In the same period, we also signed a bilateral ESG linked term loan for a total amount of €300 million with a term of two years and an interest rate linked to Terna's performance in specific ESG indicators.

Thank you for your attention. And we are now ready for the Q&A session.

And the first question comes from the line of Harry Wyburd from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Harry Wyburd

Hi, there. Good afternoon, everyone. Just two for me. The first is on the cost of debt going up to an inflation. If I remember correctly, I think there's a sort of just one bond that you have that's inflation linked. Perhaps you could remind me how big it is, because for the current number, but I think it was quite small. And what's the precise inflation linkage of that bond? And is there any other inflationary impacts on your interest costs, i.e., like your floating rate debt getting more expensive? Or is it just that single inflation linked bond that drove the increase in, in debt costs? So that's the first one. And the second one, I think the last grid development plan that was published in last July. And can you just remind us when the next one is going to be published, and you're able to give any kind of sense as to what? The last one how to think it is about a 20% increase in expenditure in it, I'd be interested if you could give us any kind of flavor of whether we should expect another increase in the next plan? Thank you.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Thank you. Thank you, Harry for your question. First one, you're right. There is a residual bond expiring in September 2023. The total nominal amount of the bond is €500 million and this explains most part of the increase of the cost of debt related to the evolution of inflation.

Regarding our next development plan, this will be not take place in 2022 because it will happen each every two years. So this is something that we will discuss together starting from beginning of 2023.

Harry Wyburd

Okay, got it and maybe just sorry, one follow-up on the inflationary bond, when it matures in September 2023, would you expect or would you intend to replace that with another inflation linked bond or will you go back to non-inflation linked?

Agostino Scornajenchi

I don't think so. But as usual, we will evaluate market condition at the time; we will have the need to do something.

The next question comes from the line of Stefano Gamberini from Equita. Please go ahead.

Stefano Gamberini

Hey, good afternoon, everybody. Three questions from my side, just wondering during the presentation of the business plan, you underlined that you could close a deal in the storage business in the forthcoming months. Could you give us some color about this and if this could have some significant impact on your EPS or not? The second, taking into account the conflict inflation expectations what could be the RAB deflator that we could expect in 2023 or in 2024 and the upside compared to the trend you have in your business plan. Finally, regarding working capital, I noticed an improvement in the first quarter while seasonally speaking usually the first quarter was negative. Could we expect a positive working capital year-end despite all the measures from the government to reduce the bill for final customers, or do you expect a worsening of working capital inflows coming quarters? Thanks a lot.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Yes, let me start from the last question. Evolution of working capital is in line with announced in the past. You'll remember that we suffered a little bit on increase of working capital due to some lateral effects netted with the beginning of the first pandemic cycle in the spring of 2020, in which we were forced to ask suddenly relevant amount of ancillary services with relevant increase of uplift. And I already announced that the time that this would have been reabsorbed, but in a couple of years and we are there.

For direct [ph], the first quarter of the year is an excellent quarter in terms of cash generation given that there are no dividend and no tax to be paid is explained the improvement of the period, but in any case, we are talking about some seasonality effect. And we will follow-on, on these in the coming quarter.

Regarding your second question, we do not have answer about the future RAB deflator that the authority would introduce in the future today. The RAB deflator that we expect in line with inflation rates that we have seen at the moment, we have prepared the business plan that was beginning of this year.

Regarding storage, storage capacity is something that is needed for the electricity system in order to cope with energy transition process. The more renewable you will install in the country, the more storage facility you will need. It is not so important to understand who will build this new facilities, it's important that someone will have to do that. And we are here to provide the maximum support in order to have this infrastructure realizing.

And the next question comes from the line of Bartłomiej Kubicki from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Bartłomiej Kubicki

Thank you. Hello and good afternoon. Two quick questions. If we look at this international transaction, can you give us some indications related to valuations in terms of multiple PE, implied PE or implied EBITDA? And secondly, I guess you will start or you have maybe already started your TOTEX discussions, can you actually give us some sort of timing when can we expect first indications how TOTEX will look like for sort of consultation papers from the regulator regarding the new regulatory regime? Thank you.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Well as you know, we have concluded -- we have signed an agreement for the disposal of more or less 100% of our Latin America portfolio for total equity value of around €265 million and this will allow us to book potential capital gain at closing given that the closing will be -- will take place in with a different timeframe in the coming months with a potential capital gain, total capital gain of around €60 million. The transaction is fully in line with marketable for similar transaction of this period. And we have also take benefit from a positive FX rate of the latest weeks.

Regarding your second question, application of TOTEX. The first potential application of TOTEX is something that probably will take place starting from the next regulatory cycle. And that you know that something is already happening given that the authority already confirmed attendance announced already in the past to move from full input based methodology, which you are basically paid on the base of the money that you spend through a more output-based oriented remuneration policy, this is something that is taking place already today, given that if you look at the total output base contribution of the previous business plan, we were talking of about of around €200 million in five years and now we are talking about two times this amount. That is the update of the business plan that we just presented to the market. So something is already happened.

And as said several times, we believe that the authority will start with a sort of progressive introduction of the output-based methodology that for sure will take more and more space in our remuneration scheme in the coming years.

Bartłomiej Kubicki

Okay, but do you think in the next regulatory cycle, the full TOTEX should be implemented mean you will be able to show some TOTEX outperformance or potentially TOTEX underperformance. If things go wrong, or it's too early 2024 is too early for that?

Agostino Scornajenchi

I think that details about the regulatory mechanism will be set -- will be part of the discussion, a specific consultation between Terna and operators that will take place already in the second part of 2022. But it's too early to imagine which could be the precise mechanism that the authority will apply.

The next question comes from the line of Roberto Ranieri from Intesa Sanpaolo. Please go ahead.

Roberto Ranieri

Yes, good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for the presentation. I have two questions, please. The first one is a clarification. I didn't catch when the U.S. backed the LATAM assets disposal to be completed? And my second question is on inflation and cost inflation. Did you have any impact a negative impact on your CapEx for the projects that you are executing? And do you expect this to have any impact on your major projects in the future? Thank you very much.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Well, we're going to your first question. We have signed an agreement with DPQ in the latest days, and we will perform for different closing given that we are talking about different companies and different assets that we have in Brazil, Peru under way. More or less 50% of the of the deal will be closed already in 2022, somewhere before or immediately after summer 2022.

And the second part that is connected to the completion of the construction of an infrastructure called Linha Verde I in Brazil in which we will have to complete the construction and after we will close the deal with the counterpart after the completion will take place in a second moment.

Regarding inflation, I think we say we do not have any impact coming from inflation, or maybe we have some cash impact, because we have to pay a little bit more the cost that we buy, but we have more than enough financing flexibility to do that. But in the mid to long-term inflation will provide us some benefits given that inflated cost will be part of our remunerated RAB and the remunerated OpEx. So in the long-term, we will take an advantage from the increase in inflation. So we are not concerned at all for this.

The next question comes from the line of Stefano Bezzato from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Stefano Bezzato

Yes, hi, good afternoon. Three questions for me, please. The first one on regulation. If I remember correctly, the latest review is introduced the possibility of an update of the allowed return every year based on some trigger mechanism. Do you have any expectation or an estimate of where the allowed return could go in 2023 given how fundamentals have moved in the last five months? The second question is on OpEx evolution. If you give us some color on the increase in OpEx for the regulated activities. And finally, one clarification on the capital gain from the LATAM asset disposal. Are you planning to distribute any of that capital gain as dividend? Thank you.

Agostino Scornajenchi

So, regarding your first question, I think that you refer to the potential triggering mechanism in case of change -- massive change in the macroeconomics fundamental behind work -- the allowed work. Well we are not there. We do not expect to be a trigger. We do expect that remuneration will remain even for the green line with the current one. We are still not there. If we will be closer we will inform the market of course.

OpEx evolution it's simply a consequence of the implementation of our business plan. Let me remind you that this company was spending only few years ago, something around €700 million to €800 million per year. Now, we are 2x respect that amount. And this happened without any massive let me say increase in -- we have not doubled our organization, we have not doubled our operational costs. At the contrary, if you look at the ratio between the asset that we have, and the cost issue, we'll make a simple calculation between the total asset and the cost to manage that asset. The marginal impact is lowering is not increasing.

Regarding capital gain, it is part of our -- let me say, I don't want to say day-by-day business, because this is something that is not happening every day. But we're not going to modify our dividend policy that has already announced that in the update of the business plan is confirmed and we are not going to change it.

The next question comes from the line of Emanuele Oggioni from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Emanuele Oggioni

Hi good evening, everybody. And thank you for taking my question as well. Sorry, I joined the conference late. So maybe you already answered. But my question is basically, if you could provide a sensitivity in a for EBITDA for 100 basis point increase in a deflator for one year? Thank you.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Yes. Since it is controlling consider that for each variation, plus and minus where 100% basis point of the deflator you have consequent variation in the remunerated asset base of around plus and minus €140 million.

The next question comes from the line of Jose Ruiz from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jose Ruiz

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I just have one; you had a €31 million increase in dispatching revenues. And in Slide number 22 you're saying that 2022 dispatching revenues are going to be flat versus last year. Should I assume that there was a concentration of revenues in the first quarter, and we will see a more normalized level in the following quarters? Thank you very much.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Now, I think that €31 million are related to the -- some output-based incentives that are being -- that have been accounted in the quarter. You will see in the coming quarter additional revenues coming from this source, because as anticipated before, we do expect an increasing contribution from output based revenues in the current business plan.

Agostino Scornajenchi

Well, thank you very much for your time. And let me wish you good afternoon, good evening and see you in the first half presentation at the end of July. Thank you.

