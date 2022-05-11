NEAR Could Be Near A Bottom

photoman/E+ via Getty Images

What is Near?

The Near blockchain (NEAR-USD) is a sharding enabled Proof of Stake ecosystem that allows secure and fast transactions. It was initially deployed as a cloud network but was later expanded and continues to build its ecosystem with interoperability being added recently.

It is a layer 1 blockchain solution that has managed to support many interesting dApps and projects.

Near Technology

Near Network's multiple parallel shards enable almost infinite scalability and it is a future-proof blockchain that will remain relevant in the years to come. Moreover, the Near network has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of a layman user. It makes use of easy-to-remember account names rather than complex cryptocurrency addresses.

Rather than processing transactions in blocks, the Near Network ensures greater scalability through sharding by dividing the chain into many subchains which run in parallel.

The Near Protocol provides greater security by adding hidden validators that must verify each shard (smaller blocks). On average, 100 validators are assigned to each block. The number of hidden validators is selected at random. In addition, there are fishermen and any other node operator can function as fishermen to verify transactions. The chances of fraudulent transactions are significantly reduced as there are many layers where malignant actors can be caught easily. The Near protocol is therefore a more secure system than other networks.

The Near protocol is governed through the Near Foundation which works as an independent non-profit entity and ensures transparent and accountable funding for the various projects deployed on the Near ecosystem.

While theoretically, the Near blockchain is infinitely scalable, its limitations are tied to the cost and rate at which participating nodes are willing to be added to the validator set.

Near Ecosystem

There are many unique projects currently running on Near and some of these are explained below.

Sweatcoin: It is a London-based firm that inspires people to move and earn. SWEAT is minted when it registers movement. 63 million users have walked over 20 trillion steps utilizing the Sweatcoin app.

NearPay: It is a physical debit card as well as an app that will help in processing cryptocurrency transactions for users. It helps in bridging the gap between fiat and crypto for NearPay users.

OP Games: It is a Web3 gaming platform that will offer digital assets as NFTs, turning entire games into fractionalized NFTs. It allows players and fans to gain ownership of the game and earn from its sale in the future.

Metaverse AI: It is developing an open-sourced metaverse empire for Web 3. By making use of Metaverse AI's tools, users will be able to create decentralized identities and 3D avatars.

Tamago: It is a decentralized streaming platform powered by the Near ecosystem. Near protocol is being used by many decentralized music sites to stream music and might serve as a metaverse space in the future where artists will be able to hold concerts and issue tickets, all powered by the Near platform. It will help in creating a direct interface between artists and their fans without the need for third-party platforms. Royalties could be distributed directly and through smart contracts. It would result in a drastic reduction of fees as intermediaries would be removed. Powered by NEAR, musical artists will have a super-fast, low-cost, and secure platform to allow them quick access to their fans.

DAORecords: It is a music label powered by the Near ecosystem. DAORecords is using the Near protocol blockchain to provide artists with a fair share of revenue through NFTs, automated royalty sharing options, and also provides hosting facilities for live events in the metaverse. Everything is provided by the Near protocol at the click of a button.

Tokenomics

The NEAR token is the primary asset of the Near ecosystem. It is used to pay for transaction and storage costs. The NEAR token can also be staked for securing the Near protocol.

The total supply of NEAR tokens is 1,000,000,000 while the current circulating supply is 599,351,223. The cryptocurrency is built on an inflationary model meaning the supply of tokens is increased through fresh issuance of coins which is fixed at around 5% of the total supply each year. 90% of the token rewards are issued to validators in exchange for their services. However, supply is kept restricted because all transaction fees (except rewards) are burnt.

Technical Analysis

Now, let's look at what could be NEAR's future price target based on Elliott Wave Theory:

NEAR forecast (Author's work)

NEAR completed 5 waves up in January and has since fallen back as low as $5.40. This is the 76.4% retracement. The next key level of support would be the 88.7% retracement shown in grey.

NEAR could have bottomed already, or it could head lower. Below $2.98, this count would begin to look a lot less likely. Using a stop-loss could be advisable given the volatility in this crypto.

Final Thoughts

Near Protocol is a future-proof blockchain network that is working hard to ensure a greater degree of interoperability. It has a thriving ecosystem which allows greater security and low fees due to its Proof of Stake validator system. The Near Protocol is building up a metaverse empire and has ventured into the NFT space. NEAR's super quick transactions and ease of deployment are attractive features that might see greater adoption by Web 3 developers.