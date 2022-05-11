todamo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I rate Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) a buy due to strong 1Q22 earnings, the opportunity of the Top Golf segment, and their highly-valued operational assets. Since its IPO, ELY hasn't done much for shareholders in terms of capital gains (see below). However, ELY acquired Top Golf in 4Q20, representing the company's renewed commitment to growth. Top Golf is a high-valued operational asset due to its wide moat and inability to be replicated.

ELY Stock Performance since 1994 (Seeking Alpha)

In addition to Top Golf, the golf equipment segment has had a track record of growth over the past 5 years (even during 2020 Covid-19 lockdown). From FY19 through FY21, respectively, ELY's equipment segment's revenue was $979.2 million, $982.7 million, and $1.23 billion (25% increase y/y). From FY19 through FY21, respectively, ELY's apparel segment had $722 million, $607 million, and $817 million (35% increase y/y). Currently, I see healthy upside from ELY's current price.

ELY Security Information (Author)

1Q22 Earnings

Today, ELY announced a strong earnings report, with an EPS beat by 33% and top-line beat by $20 million. Management was very optimistic, increasing full year 2022 revenue outlook to $3,935 million - $3,970 million and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $535 million - $555 million (see below). Additionally, total segment operating income margin improved 140 basis points on a pro forma basis, which includes Topgolf results for the full three-month period.

ELY Management Guidance for FY22 (Callaway Investor Presentation)

In 1Q22 earnings, Top Golf generated $322 million. Currently, Top Golf is on track to generate $1.29 billion in revenue in FY22, increasing y/y by 19%. The golf equipment segment generated $468 million, which is on track to grow by 52% in 2022. And their third segment, apparel and gear, generated $250 million, which is on track to grow by 23%.

1Q22 Segment Revenue Breakdown (ELY's Investor Presentation)

Top Golf Segment

Prior to their acquisition of Topgolf, ELY owned 14% (90 million shares) of its common stock. In October of 2020, ELY announced the acquisition for $2 billion. This significant investment caused ELY to report a net income loss of $126 million in 2020, but will aid in growth in the future.

Top Golf offers consumers an entertainment experience that is impossible to replicate. This wide moat gives ELY the freedom to operate their Top Golf segment without having to worry about competition. This will protect the segment's market share and profitability. In FY21, Top Golf generated $1.08 of revenue which represents 34% of ELY's top line. Unfortunately, the segment has very narrow EBIT margins of 5.4%, but still possesses a wide moat. Top Golf's wide moat make it a highly-valuable operating asset.

Asset Valuation

YE21 EV/Revenue Multiple by Segment (Author)

To value ELY's assets, I multiplied the FY21 revenue of each segment (see above) and EV/Rev FY21 multiple of similar companies (see below). At FYE21, ELY's apparel segment was worth $1.2 billion, their equipment segment was worth $4.05 billion, and the Top Golf segment was worth $3.96 billion.

Value of ELY's Assets at YE21 (Author)

Currently, I believe that ELY investors are receiving free revenue from their Top Golf segment. To illustrate the free revenue being generated, I built a valuation model for ELY's assets by taking my projected FY22 revenue for each segment and multiplying it by the EV/Revenue multiple of a company that has similar operating assets.

For ELY's apparel/gear segment, I calculated the EV/Rev multiple of Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:GOLF) apparel/gear segment (1.52x sales). For ELY's golf equipment segment, I calculated the EV/Rev multiple of GOLF's equipment segment (3.3x sales). Acushnet is a valuable name in the golf equipment & apparel industry, possessing leading golf brands such as Titleist, Scott Cameron, Footjoy, and Vokey Design.

For ELY's Top Golf segment, I calculated the EV/Rev multiple of Dave & Buster's (PLAY), arriving at (3.64x sales). This multiple is extremely conservative given the wide moat of Top Golf, while PLAY's arcade business is more easily replicated by competitors. I believe Top Golf should be valued significantly higher than PLAY. After multiplying each asset by the corresponding EV/Revenue multiple, we arrive at each segment's valuation.

After calculation, my forecasted asset valuation model for FY22 indicates that ELY's equipment segment is worth $5.04 billion (see below), which represents valuation growth of 24%. Their apparel segment worth $1.48 billion, which represents valuation growth of 19%. And finally, I arrived at a conservative estimate of a $4.8 billion valuation for Top Golf, which represents valuation growth of 22%.

Segment Valuation Model (Author)

After adding the equipment and apparel valuations together, I arrived at a combined total of $6.52 billion. When subtracting these valuations from ELY's enterprise value of $7.22 billion, we arrive at an implied value for Top Golf of $694 million. Investors are not paying for 37.16% of Top Golf's total valuation. To calculate free revenue from Top Golf, I multiplied 37.16% and Top Golf's estimated revenue for FY22 of $1325, arriving at $479 million in free revenue for investors (see above). ELY investors are receiving over 37% of the segment's revenue for free.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

ELY's Forecasted Revenue (Author)

For my discounted cash flow model, I used conservative revenue estimates of $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion for FY22 and FY23, respectively. I made assumptions of a 10% CAGR for revenue in FY24 and FY25. My DCF analysis arrived at an intrinsic value of $24.61 per share (36.97% upside from the current price of $17.97). Regarding the assumptions of costs and expenses, I used 3-year historical averages as a % of sales.

Over the past three years, ELY's average cost of revenues were 51.36% of sales. Their 3-year average of operating expenses were 44.37% of sales. Non-operating expenses were 2.97% of sales. Capital expenditures were 1.51% of sales. And finally, changes in net working capital were 10% of sales. Regarding terminal value, I used the 10 Yr Treasury Note as the perpetuity growth rate. After placing these assumptions into my DCF model, I arrived at the following cash flows for FY22 through FY25:

ELY's Forecasted Cash Flows (Author)

For my discount rate, I calculated ELY's WACC to be 10.69% using their current market capitalization and current market value of debt (illustrated below). To calculate ELY's Cost of Equity, I arrived at market risk premium of 4.13% for their cost of equity by taking the difference between an expected market return of 7.25% and risk-free rate of 3.12% (U.S. Treasury 10Y). To calculate the market value of debt, I used the ELY's interest expense from 2021, total debt (book value) from YE21, and a period of 4 years.

WACC Calculation (Author)

After applying a WACC of 10.69% to my forecasted future cash flows for ELY, I arrived at an intrinsic value of $24.61 per share (pictured below). This represents upside of 36.97% from the current share price of $17.97. My 12-month price target is near the base case (Median Price Target- $37) of Wall Street 12-month price targets, which vary from $24 to $60. Analysts are very bullish on this stock with the lowest price target still forecasting 34.5% upside. The median price target represents 107.3% upside. The highest 12-month price target for ELY forecasts significant upside of 236.10%

ELY Intrinsic Value (Author)

Investment Risks

There are several risks to consider before investing in ELY. Despite the healthy state of the consumer balance sheet, the risk of recession is steadily increasing and may come sooner rather than later. Bloomberg sees the current probability of recession at 25%, while Goldman Sachs is even more pessimistic, placing the odds as high as 35%. This is very much a possibility soon given geopolitical turmoil, the inflationary environment, high oil prices, and potential corporate tax hikes. Additionally, consumers could see Top Golf as non-essential, causing the segment to struggle during a period of decreased consumer confidence (which ticked down in April).

There is always the risk of sales growth slowing in Callaway's core golf equipment business, which makes up almost half of their total revenue. Additionally, there is always the risk of less than average selling prices. If their equipment stays in stores for an extended period, there is a mark-down on prices.

Closing Remarks

I bought a bunch of ELY right before 1Q22 earnings, and I was glad I did, because ELY was up 7.29% after-hours. The company reported strong results and their financials continue to trend in the right direction. Even with conservative estimates for ELY's asset valuation and DCF model, ELY has healthy upside due to their high valued operational asset in Top Golf and stable golf equipment segment. Long ELY.