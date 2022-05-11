jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

In today's article, we're introducing what our internal teams foresee as the next major player in supplying semiconductor manufacturers. We are talking about MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), a US company that provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyse, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity.

The company records most of its revenues from semiconductor manufacturers, but also from industrial, healthcare and defence companies. In addition, in 2021, the company announced its intention to acquire German player Atotech, another important corporation operating in the same segment. Atotech however has a higher degree of specialisation in the chemicals space rather than the electronics one. As we will see, the new entity will create a giant in the sector and will generate multiple synergies due to the complementary businesses as well becoming more diversified at a geographical level.

MKS Instruments is divided into three main business units:

Vacuum solutions;

Photonics solutions;

Equipment solutions.

MKS Instruments revenue by end market

Source: Company Q1 FY22 report

MKS Instruments currently generates most of its revenues in Asia. In addition, the Atotech acquisition will allow it to further diversify its revenue sources and be present in Europe where there are excellent growth opportunities.

MKS Instruments revenue by GEO

Source: Refinitiv Eikon & Mare Evidence Lab analysis

A good stock as a hedge against inflation

Over the past five years, the revenues of MKS Instruments have grown with a CAGR of 9% reaching $2.95bn in FY22. The business has been positively impacted by the pandemic which has led to an increase in demand for semiconductors. Moreover; the Q1 FY22 release shows that the company can be a good shield against inflation risk. Despite the increase in raw material prices and the war in Ukraine, the company achieved good results with revenues posting a growth of 7% compared to Q1 2021 and profits up by 15%, leading to an increase in the profit margin to 19.27%. This is an example of the Group's excellent ability to adjust to the COGS hike. With the Atotech purchase, we think that margins will be significantly reduced mainly due to the higher inflation sensitivity of the German company, which was already partly seen in the FY21 results.

Atotech acquisition – Business overview

Atotech is a chemicals technology company, a leader in GMF and EL plating chemistry markets. The company has semiconductor, smartphone, PCB and automotive-related electronics manufacturers as its end markets. Atotech and MKS instruments produce different products and provide different services, but they are within the same markets. This factor gives the possibility to produce several cost synergies, estimated by the company itself at $50 million per year in the first 18-36 months. Their products and services can be partially integrated, guaranteeing a more complete product for its clientele. With Atotech having a local presence in Europe, this could represent a great opportunity thanks to the European recovery investment plan and MKS could be upfront in reducing the gap in the electronics supply chain compared to Asia and the United States.

MKS Instruments acquisition

Source: MKS instruments corporate presentation “MKS to acquire Atotech”

Atotech acquisition – Financial overview

This acquisition is financially sustainable?

In our opinion, yes. After Atotech's stock value dropped, the transaction value was less onerous: about $4.4 billion of which $3.15 billion in cash and $1.25 billion through the issuance of new shares. As stated in the company's latest release, MKS Instruments has restructured its debt with the aim of having the optimal and least expensive structure possible. As a result of the M&A transaction, the Company's total debt is expected to reach $5.23 billion and their cash level will be approximately $800m. It will also present an expected FY22 EBITDA of $1.27 billion, which makes the net debt/EBITDA ratio at a reasonable 3.43x. Given the constant growth, this ratio will fall within a few years, as is also projected by the board of the company. The resulting cash flows are also very high, with FY22 operating cash flow expected to be between $800-$900 million, a factor that will help keep capital spending high and perhaps allow for a dividend payout within a few years.

Mare Evidence Lab analysis

Source: Refinitiv Eikon & Mare Evidence Lab analysis (Figures in million $)

Risks

Strong Asian presence. Any trade wars between the US and China, as was the case in 2019, might affect the stock price;

Atotech's acquisition - antitrust and regulatory approval;

Extreme dependence on the semiconductor market. It is a positive factor but it can cause cyclical performance depending on economic conditions.

Conclusions

In our opinion, Atotech's acquisition will allow the US company to strengthen its role by becoming one of the largest leaders in the market in which it operates, with a share that should approach 25%. In addition, the continued strong demand for processors and electronic components, due to the shortage caused by COVID has made the company quite resilient to inflation and capable of producing excellent results even in the first quarter of 2022. Given an expected post-acquisition EV/EBITDA of 9.39x and a standalone value of 7.67x, we believe MKS Instruments represents an excellent investment opportunity for every portfolio and maybe could grant a double-digit remuneration in the short-mid term and much more in the long term.

MKS Instruments acquisition

Source: MKS instruments corporate presentation “MKS to acquire Atotech”