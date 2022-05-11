clovercity/iStock via Getty Images

Although Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) showed solid financial performance in Q1 2022, reporting growth in sales figures across all their segments, including their newly acquired brand of HEYDUDE, it has not been spared from the market wide selloff. Its stock price is down by more than 65% from its 52-week high reached in Q4 2021, and more than 56% down year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Due to the drop in the stock price, CROX appears to be a good buy for investors looking for growth. Let us take a look at the Q1 results and the three factors which we believe make CROX stock a superb choice today.

CROX's business and financial highlights

In the first quarter of 2022, Crocs Inc. has managed to grow its revenue by 47% on a year-over-year basis. Not only have they achieved $660 million in revenues in Q1 2022, they have also raised their full year guidance, expecting about $3.5 billion in revenues for the full year. Expectations for operating margins also remain high, in the range of 26% to 27%. Crocs Inc has also made a step in terms of ESG, publishing a report that underlines their aim of becoming a Net Zero company by 2030.

Solid financial results alone do not always make a stock a great buy. So what are the three particular reasons, which, in our view, make this company an outstanding investment today?

1.) Growing organically and through acquisitions

There are two factors that drove Crocs' revenue growth in Q1 2022. First, in the first quarter Crocs Inc. acquired the HEYDUDE brand, contributing $115 million to the first quarter revenue. Second, Crocs Inc. has also managed to grow organically, reaching a revenue of $545 million from its Crocs brand, representing a 22% growth in constant currency YOY.

The firm has also advanced in both its digital presence, with organic digital sales growth reaching 23%, and in its direct-to-consumer sales, growing by 17% year-over-year. With this growth, digital penetration reached 32%, while direct-to-consumer sales represent 35% of all sales.

Revenue breakdown Q1 (Crocs Inc.)

In terms of geography, North America remains to be the highest revenue generating region, followed by EMEALA and Asia Pacific.

In our view, it is always important to differentiate, what is driving the growth. Acquisitions often help to reach new audiences, demographics, or age groups. However, it does not always help in increasing the demand for already existing products and brands. Organic growth shows that the customer base of the company is growing and people are interested in purchasing the products and that the business model and strategy are working, even without acquiring new businesses.

To separate organic growth and growth by acquisitions, we have to separate the Crocs brand results from the HEYDUDE results.

Crocs brand

In light of these differences, let's take a closer look at the Crocs brand, excluding the figures from the newly acquired HEYDUDE.

The Crocs brand has been showing revenue growth in Q1 2022 in all the geographic regions. Growth has been 20% in the Americas, 22% in the Asia Pacific region on a constant currency basis, and 27% in the EMALA region on a constant currency basis, year-over-year.

Revenue breakdown Q1 (Crocs Inc.)

The firm has also set forth long-term growth initiatives, which they expect to be achieved by 2026. They aim to achieve $5+ billions in revenue, from which 50% + is expected to be from digital sales. Further, they plan to increase their presence in Asia, to represent about 25% of their revenue, while putting special attention on the Chinese market. China is expected to represent 10% of the Crocs brand revenue by 2026. CROX also expects to improve its sandals revenues and Jibbitz revenue, while creating further innovative products and marketing.

We believe that Crocs Inc.'s strong focus of growing organically, and not only by acquisitions, is a great sign for potential investors. Also, based on the firm's expectations of reaching $5+ billion in revenue only from the Crocs brand, indicates that there is a lot of potential in this stock. International growth prospects seems also appealing. In our view, a business which does not rely heavily on one geographic region has much higher chances of withstanding potential economic impacts by operational, political, or financial limitations in certain countries.

HEYDUDE

The acquisitions of the brand was only closed in Q1 2022, and the revenues have been above internal expectations. The brand brought in $115 million in revenue, with and adjusted operating margin of 37.9%. Crocs Inc. aims to generate brand awareness and fully integrate HEYDUDE into its business. They plan to do so by heavily investing in industry-leading marketing and improving digital capabilities. Their goal is to build on Crocs Inc.'s global presence to improve distributions and worldwide growth. The supply chain is also foreseen to be scaled in order to become more efficient.

In the long-term, Crocs Inc. expects HEYDUDE revenue to exceed $1 billion by 2024, with adjusted operating margins above 26%.

In our opinion, HEYDUDE is a suitable addition to Crocs Inc.'s product portfolio, which can be a great way to address new markets, demographics and age groups.

2.) Share buybacks

Crocs Inc's has reduced its annual number of shares outstanding from 91 million in 2012 to 64 million in 2021.

CROX's annual number of shares outstanding (Macrotrends.com)

The firm's share buyback programs have generated significant value for its shareholders in the last decade. However, CROX announced in their Q1 report that the share buybacks are to be paused, for as long as they do not manage to deleverage to company below 2.0X. This goal is not expected to be achieved in 2022. Therefore, prospective investors looking for buybacks have to wait potentially until mid-2023.

CROX also highlighted in their quarterly report that the priorities for their current capital allocation are business investments - to create profitable growth, deleveraging, and generating returns to shareholders.

In our opinion, CROX has generated substantial value for its shareholder in the last decade. Pausing the buybacks is well justified and reasonable at the moment, as they have just closed the acquisition of HEYDUDE. Also, based on their past record, we strongly believe that they will continue to reward their investors, once their deleveraging target is reached.

3.) Value

After a significant drop in price recently, is Crocs Inc. a good addition to our portfolio today?

Crocs Inc.'s current P/E ratio of 6.8 is about 40% below the sector median of 11.3. Not only in terms of P/E, but also in terms of EV/EBITDA and Price-to-Free cashflow, CROX is cheaper than its peers.

Comparing the firm's current P/E to its own historic average also indicates that the stock is current undervalued.

CROX's historic P/E ratio 2020 - 2022 (Macrotrends.com)

In our view, CROX's stock at this level is a buy, as the business is growing and it is trading at a significant discount compared to its sector. Although the company does not pay a dividend currently, it generates value for investors by share repurchase programs.

Further, according to analyst estimates, the forecasted EPS for the next four quarters is in the range of $10.12 to $11.31. Based on the sector median P/E, we believe the fair value for this stock is in the range of $114 to $128 per share. This is more than a 100% upside potential compared to the current stock price of about $57 per share, providing a high margin of safety, even if analyst estimates turn out to be overly optimistic.

Although we have provided three strong reasons why CROX could be a good buy today, we cannot forget about the risks associated with the business.

Risks

The firm provides a comprehensive list of risks in their annual report, which may affect their business. Here are the key factors, summarized:

1.) Competition

CROX underlines the highly competitive nature of the footwear industry in their financial report. We believe that CROX managed to differentiate its products from its competitors, providing unique footwear to its customers. Further, the firm's strong brand awareness makes it well-situated in this competition.

2.) Counterfeiting of products

Counterfeiting the firm's products could lead to diversion of sales and a damage to its brand image. We believe this a significant risk that needs to be kept in mind. It may have severe impacts on CROX's sales in the international markets, especially in low income regions of the world.

3.) Supply chain issues

As many other firms, Crocs Inc. may also be impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by potential Covid-19 outbreaks, especially as the majority of CROX products are manufactured in Vietnam and China.

Takeaways

Crocs Inc.'s business is growing - both organically and through acquisitions

After a significant drop in the share price, CROX stock appears to be undervalued with a significant upside potential.

In our opinion, the stock is a buy at the current valuation, but be aware of the risks.