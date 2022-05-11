Unity: Don't Give Up Right At The Bottom
Summary
- Unity shocked investors with commentary that it's facing significant ad targeting challenges. As a result, it revised its Q2 and FY22 guidance markedly.
- Given its unprofitable business model and embedded growth premium, the market wasn't going to let Unity get away with its poor execution.
- Management expects these challenges to be transitory. Therefore, investors should give time for management to remediate. Accordingly, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold.
- Moreover, we also observed a steep move by the market makers to force capitulation. Investors shouldn't join the bandwagon to sell right at the bottom.
Investment Thesis
Unity Software Inc.'s (NYSE:U) FQ1 earnings report was disappointing on two fronts. First, it missed the consensus estimates for revenue and adjusted EBIT. It was a surprising turnaround from its robust FQ4 report when it outperformed on both lines. Then, it issued a shocker for its Q2 and FY22 guidance, as it guided way below its previous guidance and the consensus estimates.
We aren't going to dismiss the poorly executed quarter by CEO John Riccitiello and his team. But, we need to remind investors that the data challenges that impacted its customers' ad targeting overlapped Q1 and Q2. Notably, management expects Q2 to take the most significant hit before it recovers progressively through Q4.
Given its poor execution, we are not surprised that U stock traded down 36% at writing from its previous day's close. However, we also observed a significant flush down that's emblematic of forced capitulation by the market makers. The opportunity to bail out because of weak quarterly earnings should have been taken before the earnings release. Otherwise, investors could end up joining the capitulation bandwagon if they sell now, as the stock seeks a new bottom.
We revise our rating on U stock from Buy to Hold. We believe it's appropriate to give management some breathing room to resolve its near-term user acquisition targeting challenges. However, we think that Unity's long-term thesis remains intact. Furthermore, management is confident that it could recover by the end of 2022, as it guided for a profitable FY23.
Nevertheless, the stock could be in the penalty box for the next two quarters. Therefore, we urge investors to bide their time before adding more exposure to Unity stock.
The Market Isn't Going To Cut Unity's Unprofitable Model Any Leeway
Given the harsh environment toward unprofitable growth stocks, the market wasn't going to cut Unity any slack for a massive underperformance. Investors can corral from the above chart and observe Unity stock's pre-earnings growth premium.
Despite the massive collapse from its November highs, U stock still traded at a premium. Furthermore, it's still unprofitable on adjusted P/E and FCF terms. Management probably knew the writing was on the wall, as it spent considerable time during the conference call to assuage investors of its faux pas.
Q2 Guidance Was A Bombshell, But Focus On The Long Term
We had presented our thesis on Unity several times previously. In addition, as we revisited management's commentary and its performance, we don't think its long-term thesis has been impacted. There's little doubt that its ad targeting headwinds have significantly impacted its advertisers' user acquisition efficacy. But, management is confident that the impact is transitory. Notably, the company expects a much smaller impact in Q4'22 as it exits the year. Unity accentuated (edited):
We want to reiterate our expectation that Unity will sustain and sustainably grow revenue at or above 30% per year over the long term, even as we gain scale. Notwithstanding, the challenges we're having now with Monetization represent a substantial short-term headwind to our revenue growth. We quantify this headwind at $110 million, with roughly 60% impacting the second quarter, 30% impacting the third quarter, and 10% in the fourth quarter. The recovery substantially rephases our year from being fairly even quarterly year-over-year growth to a year that is both front-loaded and back-loaded. (Unity's FQ1'22 earnings call)
As a result, Unity guided for just $292.5M (midpoint) in revenue for Q2, up 7% YoY. It came in well below the consensus estimates of $360.16M, up 31.7% YoY. Therefore, the reaction in the market is justified. Unity failed to deliver when its premium valuation necessitated. To exacerbate matters, its guidance for adjusted operating margin fell to -21.5%, below the consensus estimates of -3.6%.
However, the company also reminded investors that it expects to turn profitable in FY23. Furthermore, its revised FY22 guide for adjusted operating margin came in at -5%. Hence, the company expects the impact to be transitory and not structural. Therefore, investors should give management some space to fix the problems before deciding whether it still makes sense to retain their conviction.
Is U Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
The extent of the sell-down over the past six months in U stock has been brutal. U stock last traded more than 85% below its November highs. Note that its November highs were also an astute bull trap laid by the market makers drawing in buyers into the Meta Platforms (FB) metaverse hype back then.
In contrast, the current steep collapse in U stock is emblematic of a forced capitulation move that we also saw in several growth stocks recently post-earnings. As a result, we believe it's a terrible idea to sell into these steep sell-offs, with momentum indicators also deeply oversold. If investors didn't buy into the November bull trap, likewise, investors should also not sell into the capitulation.
We remain confident in Unity's long-term thesis. Notwithstanding, we think it's apt to revise our rating on U stock from Buy to Hold. Our rating change allows management time to work out the kinks in its model. Moreover, it also enables the stock to find its new consolidation range. Therefore, we encourage investors to be patient with U stock meanwhile, but do not sell into the panic.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.