Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) released its first-quarter 2022 results on April 26, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 results snapshot

The U.S. refiner reported a first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per share, significantly deviating from a loss of $1.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The results beat analysts' expectations.

Total revenues surged from $20,806 million last year's quarter to $38.542 million in 1Q22, well over the consensus estimate.

The better-than-expected results were supported by increased refinery throughput volume and higher refining margins.

The quarterly operating income for the first quarter of 2022 is presented below. We can see that the refining segment has increased significantly.

VLO: Quarterly operating income per segment (Fun Trading) The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $12.74 from $6.91 the preceding year while the ethanol margin increased from $0.38 to $0.43. VLO: Refining Margins 4Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading) Valero Energy's adjusted refining operating income was $5.83 per barrel of throughput compared to $2.33 last year.

2 - Investment thesis

The investment thesis is clear and has not changed since my preceding article. I have been a long-term VLO shareholder for many years, and I plan to accumulate on weakness.

The only substantial difference is that VLO has rallied exceptionally high since the preceding quarter, and this over-valuation cannot remain at this unsustainable level for very long.

Like Icarus flying too close to the sun, this situation will trigger a dangerous fall in time. Investors must recognize it and adopt a tailored long-term strategy that benefits from those extreme situations.

The refining business is characterized by a highly volatile environment requiring short-term trading using the LIFO method to turn this investment fruitful.

Thus, it's compelling to trade short-term VLO using at least 30% of your total position.

3 - Stock performance

VLO is now up 47% on a one-year basis outperforming Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

CEO Joe Gorder said in the conference call:

we delivered solid financial results for the first quarter, led by a continued recovery in our Refining segment. Refining margins were supported by strong product demand, coupled with very low product inventories globally. Refinery capacity rationalizations that have taken place in the last couple of years continue to contribute to the supply tightness. In addition, high natural gas prices in Europe are supporting product cracks to compensate for the higher operating costs. This, in turn, provides a structural margin advantage for U.S. refineries particularly those located in the Gulf Coast, where natural gas costs are significantly lower than in Europe.

Valero Energy: Selected Financials - The Raw Numbers (First Quarter Of 2022)

Valero Energy 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Billion 20.81 27.75 29.52 35.90 38.54 Net Income in $ Million -704 162 463 1,009 905 EBITDA $ Million -43 1,199 1,366 2,029 1,970 EPS diluted in $/share -1.73 0.39 1.13 2.46 2.21 Operating cash flow in $ Million -52 2,008 1,449 2,454 588 CapEx in $ Million 339 355 463 398 384 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -391 1,653 986 2,056 204 Total Cash $ Billion 2.254 3.572 3.498 4.122 2.638 Total L.T. Debt (incl. current) in $ Billion 14.68 14.68 14.23 11.95 13.16 Dividend per share in $ 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 407 407 408 407 408 Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2,410 2,835 2,854 3,033 2,800 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 3,562 4,203 3,625 4,402 4,045 Brent price ($/b) 61.09 69.00 73.22 79.85 97.34 WTI price ($/b) 57.84 66.09 70.58 77.36 94.46 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 19.66 2.93 4.25 4.54 4.32

Source: VLO PR

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, Ethanol Production, And Margins

1 - Revenues were a record of $38.54 billion in 1Q22

VLO: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Valero Energy's revenue for the first quarter was $38.54 billion. The company posted a quarterly income of $2.21 per diluted share compared to a loss of $1.73 last year.

The total cost of sales rose to $36,923 million from $21,214 million last year, primarily due to the higher cost of materials.

The reported adjusted net income was $944 million, or $2.31 per share, for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $666 million or $1.64 per share.

Review of the different segments:

The refining segment: The segment operating income was $1,469 million compared to a loss of $592 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes supported the part this quarter.

The segment operating income was $1,469 million compared to a loss of $592 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes supported the part this quarter. The Ethanol segment : The segment adjusted operating profit was $2 million compared to a loss of $56 million in the first quarter of 2021. Higher ethanol production volumes supported the segment. Production increased to 4,045 thousand gallons per day from 3,562 thousand gallons a year ago.

The segment adjusted operating profit was $2 million compared to a loss of $56 million in the first quarter of 2021. Higher ethanol production volumes supported the segment. Production increased to 4,045 thousand gallons per day from 3,562 thousand gallons a year ago. The Renewable Diesel segment: The segment's operating income increased to $149 million compared to $203 million in the year-ago period. Renewable diesel sales volumes grew to 1,738 thousand gallons per day from 867 thousand gallons a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow in 1Q22 was $204 million

VLO: Quarterly Free cash flow (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VLO had a trailing 12-month ttm free cash flow of $4,899 million. Free cash flow for the first quarter is $204 million, significantly down sequentially. It is due to the cash from operations:

Net cash provided by operating activities was $588 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in this amount was a $722 million unfavorable impact from working capital and $85 million associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD's net cash provided by operating activities, (press release)

The quarterly dividend is $0.98 per share. The dividend cash cost is now $1,600 million per year while ttm free cash flow is $4,899 million, suggesting that VLO could eventually pay a little more in dividend later in 2022.

3 - Net debt was $10.52 billion as of March 31, 2022

VLO: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Valero Energy had total cash of $2,638 million in 1Q22, down from $4,122 million the preceding quarter. Total debt and finance lease obligations were $13,161 million compared to $14,664 million last year. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 34% in 1Q22.

In the first quarter, Valero completed debt reduction and refinancing transactions that reduced its long-term debt by $750 million. These debt reductions and refinancing transactions, combined with debt reduction and refinancing transactions completed in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, have reduced Valero's long-term debt by $2.0 billion. (press release)

4 - Throughput and ethanol production in 1Q22

VLO: Throughput and Ethanol production history (Fun Trading)



Refining throughput volumes were 2,800K barrels per day for the first quarter, up 16.2% from last year.

Feedstock composition for the four quarters: Sweet crude oil is the highest.

VLO: Throughput per segment (Fun Trading) The U.S. Gulf Coast provided approximately 60.5% of the total throughput volume. VLO: Throughput per regions (Fun Trading) Below is the historical chart price comparison (Price: Brent and WTI). VLO: Oil prices history (Fun Trading)

Technical Analysis (Short-Term) And Commentary

VLO: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

VLO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $130 and support at $110.

The dominant strategy that I regularly promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 30% to trade LIFO (see note below) while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $135 and $140.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% at or above $130 and wait for a possible retracement. A possible upper resistance could be $135.20, but I believe it is unlikely to reach this level in 2022.

The most probable outcome is that VLO loses its strong momentum and drops to the support at $110, even potentially dropping to the 50MA at $101-$99.60.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

