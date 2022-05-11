canakat/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) spent 2021 recovering from the now-infamous Covid-19 downturn of 2020 that saw their distributions halved but thankfully, when 2022 started they made reinstating their former distributions their top priority, as my previous article discussed. It was positive to see management backing their words with actions and recently increased their distributions by 14%, thereby pushing towards their former level whilst also seeing a high yield of 7.48%. Even more excitingly, their hidden value could unlock 20%+ of free distribution growth even after reinstating their former distributions and thus potentially pushing them to new records in the coming years, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their recently released first quarter of 2022 results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

On the surface, their cash flow performance during the first quarter of 2022 appears terrible with their operating cash flow of $2.37b down by more than half year-on-year versus their previous result of $5.155b during the first quarter of 2021. Although as many readers are likely to recall, the start of 2021 saw a massive one-off boost from the freak Texas Winter storm dubbed Uri, which unfortunately skews this comparison.

Thankfully when looking ahead into the remainder of the year they have significantly increased their guidance for 2022, which now sees the $12.2b lower end of their adjusted EBITDA guidance matching their upper-end guidance at the start of the year, thereby lining up a strong outlook. Since the midpoint of their new guidance is now $12.4b and thus barely down only circa 5% year-on-year from their storm-boosted previous result of $13b for 2021, their cash flow performance broadly follows in tandem given their positive correlations. If their underlying operating cash flow during 2021 of $10.647b that excludes temporary working capital movements sees a similar magnitude change, it sees their estimated operating cash flow for 2022 at circa $10.1b. When looking elsewhere, they also raised their guidance for growth capital expenditure by $200m at the midpoint to $1.95b but thankfully this does not stem from cost overruns, as per the commentary from management included below.

"Our revised growth capital reflects the addition of spend associated with our new Permian gas takeaway pipeline."

-Energy Transfer Q1 2022 Conference Call.

In light of the recent multi-decade high inflation, it is quite positive to see that their higher capital expenditure relates to a new growth project and not simply cost overruns. When combined with their estimated maintenance capital expenditure of circa $600m, as per my previously linked article, it sees their revised total capital expenditure at circa $2.55b for 2022 and thus leaving circa $7.55b of free cash flow. Since their latest outstanding unit count is 3,085,533,650, it would cost $3.764b per annum to reinstate their distributions to their former annual level of $1.22 per unit, thereby leaving circa $3.8b of excess free cash flow after distribution payments. This strong guidance for 2022 enhances their prospects to reinstate their former distributions and excitingly when digging into their financial statements, there are two sources of hidden value whereby they could potentially unlock an additional 20%+ of distribution growth, essentially for free.

The first source relates to their three series of preferred units (ET.PC) (ET.PD) (ET.PE), which see their call dates quickly approaching as soon as May 2023 with the last due one year later in May 2024, after which they can be redeemed and importantly, these cannot be converted into common units. These preferred distributions cost $80m per quarter or $320m per annum, which is equivalent to 8.50% of their common distributions even after being reinstated to their former level and thus if redeemed, it could provide a comparable boost to their common distributions. Collectively these three series have 62 million preferred units that each have a $25 per unit liquidation value, thereby making for a total cost of $1.55b to redeem. Since this is slightly less than half of their estimated excess free cash flow after distribution payments for one year alone, they would be easy to redeem across the next two years as their call dates come to pass.

Even if they redeem these preferred units, they would still be left with approximately $6b of excess free cash flow across the next two years plus the potential ongoing gap between their current distribution payments and their former level, which will depend upon exactly how quickly they are reinstated. Even ignoring this unknown element, unless this $6b is returned to unitholders, it would be directed towards deleveraging, which forms the second source of hidden value. Throughout 2021 their interest expense was $2.267b, which even after seeing their former distributions reinstated is still equal to a massive circa 60% of their distribution payments and thus highlights the potential for growth as they deleverage.

If their circa $6b of excess free cash flow is directed towards deleveraging, it would reduce their net debt by slightly over 12% versus the $49.366b where it ended 2021. At a minimum, this should see their interest expense decrease comparably and thus free up another circa $272m that can be directed towards distributions, thereby providing another circa 7% boost above their hopefully soon-to-be reinstated former distributions and making a total boost thus far of circa 15.5%. When examining their debt structure, there appears further scope to optimize their deleveraging to deliver a relatively outsized benefit, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that a sizeable portion of their debt carries relatively high interest rates, such as their $6.4b portion that carries rates between 6.01% and 7.00% and their further $1.159b portion that carries rates above 7.01%. Whether they opt for this path remains to be seen but if they target their deleveraging towards their more expensive debt, it would deliver a relatively outsized benefit when reducing their interest expense. This could potentially see them ultimately unlock 20%+ of additional free cash flow that could be directed towards distribution growth essentially for free without burdening the partnership with additional cash outflows or having to grow their earnings.

Following their solid cash flow performance during the first quarter of 2022, their net debt once again decreased slightly to $48.367b versus its level of $49.366b at the end of 2021. Even though their cash balance increased noticeably to $1.111b versus only $336m at the end of 2021, realistically, their capital structure has not significantly changed since the previous analysis and thus it would be redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers, which show that their leverage remains within the high territory given their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.74 and 4.50 sitting within the applicable range between 3.51 and 5.00. Meanwhile, their already adequate liquidity improved slightly with their respective current and cash ratios now higher at 1.10 and 0.09 versus their respective previous results of 0.97 and 0.03 at the end of 2021. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

Even though the market remains bumpy with their unit price swinging quite violently during recent weeks, fundamentally they are performing better than expected with their guidance for 2022 seeing a strong increase and thus helping management achieve their top priority of reinstating their former distributions in the coming years. Since this stands to see their already high distribution yield grow into a very high 11%+ yield on current cost in the coming years, plus potentially even higher if they unlock value through optimizing their capital structure, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.