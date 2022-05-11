Nazar Rybak/E+ via Getty Images

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, independent exploration and production titan Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. In general, energy companies have been reporting incredibly strong results lately on the back of high oil prices. Pioneer Natural Resources was no exception to this as the company reported tremendous year-over-year revenue and net income growth. The company also achieved very strong free cash flow during the quarter, much of which it will be returning to its shareholders, which is always nice to see.

As high energy prices are likely with us for quite some time, Pioneer Natural Resources should continue to perform quite well over the remainder of the year, although it does not have the same near-term growth potential as Continental Resources (CLR) for reasons that will be discussed later in this article. Overall, Pioneer Natural Resources is a very solid company in the shale space and it should be able to do an excellent job at rewarding its investors over the remainder of this year.

As my long-time readers are well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pioneer Natural Resources' first quarter 2022 earnings results:

Pioneer Natural Resources brought in total revenues of $6.172 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a tremendous 152.54% increase over the $2.444 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $2.584 billion in the reporting period. This compares very favorably to the $377 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources produced an average of 355,270 barrels of crude oil per day during the most recent quarter. This represents a significant 26.42% increase over the 281,017 barrels of crude oil per day that the company produced on average during the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported an EBITDAX of $3.245 billion in the current period. This compares quite impressively to the $859 million that the company had last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported a net income of $2.009 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This compares quite favorably to the $70 million net loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

As we can clearly see in the highlights, Pioneer Natural Resources delivered very impressive year-over-year growth in essentially every relevant measure of financial performance. This has been a prevailing trend all across the energy industry over the past year or so for a very good reason. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the price of both crude oil and natural gas has risen substantially over the past year:

Oilprice.com

This is reflected in the company's results. In the first quarter of 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources received an average of $94.60 for each barrel of oil that it sold, which is a significant increase over the $56.71 per barrel that the company received during the year-ago quarter. In fact, the price that the company received on average during the most recent quarter was up year-over-year across the company's entire product line:

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Crude Oil ($/bbl) $94.60 $56.71 Natural Gas Liquids ($/bbl) $41.37 $25.90 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $4.81 $3.04

As might be guessed, this steep year-over-year increase in prices was the biggest reason for the significant improvements in financial performance that Pioneer Natural Resources exhibited in this quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. The reason for this should be quite obvious. After all, if the company receives more money for each unit of oil or gas that it sells then it will bring in more total revenue, all else being equal. The fact that more money is coming in through the front door means that more money is available to make its way down to the company's bottom line.

However, all else is rarely equal in the energy industry. As we can see in the highlights, Pioneer Natural Resources produced substantially more crude oil than it did in the equivalent quarter of last year. This was another thing that served to improve the company's financial performance relative to the same quarter last year. The reason for this should likewise be fairly obvious. After all, if the company had more products to sell and generate revenues off of then it would also have more money coming in the front door, all else being equal. This likewise results in higher revenues and thus more money available to make its way through to the shareholders. Therefore, we have a combination of both higher prices and higher production providing boosts to the company's revenues, with each of the two amplifying the effects of the other.

Unfortunately, Pioneer Natural Resources is unlikely to deliver much near-term growth. This is due to the company's current strategy. As I discussed in a previous article, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently committed to maintaining its production in an attempt to focus its efforts on maximizing its free cash flow. We can see this in the fact that the company stated that it expects to produce an average of 350,000 to 365,000 barrels of oil per day over the course of 2022. This is relatively in line with the company's first-quarter 2022 production rate of 355,270 barrels of oil per day, which implies no production growth this year. This is in stark contrast to Continental Resources, which has recently stated its plan to cautiously expand its production this year due to the fact that crude oil prices seem likely to remain at a consistently elevated level over the remainder of this year. The problem with stable production though is that it results in no growth. This is because there are generally only two ways for an energy company to grow its revenues. The first way is by energy prices increasing, which is completely out of the company's control. The second way that a company can generate growth is by increasing its production. Thus, the fact that Pioneer Natural Resources is not planning to grow its production this year implies that the company is basically relying on further increases in energy prices in order to generate growth this year. That is something that is by no means guaranteed and would also benefit its peers. Thus, this could result in Pioneer Natural Resources lagging some of its peers in terms of further improvements in financial performance over the course of the year.

Although Pioneer Natural Resources appears unlikely to deliver outsized growth relative to its peers, the company is certainly not prevented from appropriately rewarding its shareholders. This comes from the company's enormous free cash flow. A company's free cash flow is the cash that is generated by the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is ultimately the money that is available to do things that benefit the shareholders such as reducing debt, buying back the common stock, or paying a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources generated a free cash flow of $2.330 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and the company is returning 88% of this money to the shareholders, which management put a great deal of emphasis on during the earnings conference call. The biggest way that the company is rewarding the shareholders is via a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources declared a $7.68 per share dividend for the quarter, which would give the stock a fairly remarkable 12.13% yield on an annualized basis. This would easily be one of the highest yields in the market today. Pioneer Natural Resources is also conducting a share buyback as it bought back $250 million of its own stock during the quarter. The company stated that it intends to continue rewarding its shareholders in these two ways going forward, although the exact amount of the dividend and the share buyback will vary from quarter to quarter depending on the company's cash generation. Management has stated that Pioneer Natural Resources will be spending more than 80% of its free cash flow on these things going forward so shareholders should be quite happy as long as energy prices remain high and the company continues to perform well.

One of the nicest things about Pioneer Natural Resources is that the company has an incredibly strong balance sheet with relatively minimal debt. We can see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio, also known as the net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio. This is a ratio that is commonly used by lenders to evaluate a company's ability to carry its debt because it essentially tells us how long it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow towards that task. Pioneer Natural Resources stated in the conference call that it would have this ratio down under 0.15x by the end of the year. This ratio is far lower than peers like Continental Resources:

Pioneer Natural Resources

The reason that a low ratio is nice here is that it substantially reduces the risk with regard to the company's debt. This is because it implies that the company's cash flow can decline significantly before it becomes unable to carry its debt. The fact that Pioneer Natural Resources has such a low ratio means that overall the company should represent a somewhat lower risk than other independent energy companies, which will undoubtedly appeal to more conservative investors.

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate a suboptimal return from that asset. In the case of an independent exploration and production company like Pioneer Natural Resources, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's earnings per share growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is an indicator that the stock may be undervalued relative to the company's earnings per share growth. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources fits into this undervalued category. According to Zacks Investment Research, Pioneer Natural Resources will grow its earnings per share at an 8.55% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.88 at the current price. This ratio thus clearly indicates that the stock is undervalued today, although it is not as undervalued as some of its peers. The company's incredibly strong balance sheet more than makes up for this though and the company appears to be presenting an incredible opportunity today.

In conclusion, there is a great deal to like here. Pioneer Natural Resources posted tremendous year-over-year growth in terms of both revenue and earnings and its substantial free cash flow has allowed it to deliver rewards to its shareholders. Unfortunately, though, Pioneer Natural Resources is more than likely going to underperform some of its peers in terms of growth but its strong balance sheet and high yield make up for this. It may make sense for a more conservative investor to purchase shares of the company today.