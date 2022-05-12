pupunkkop/iStock via Getty Images

If you’re an iREIT on Alpha member, you know that cannabis real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been on my mind a lot lately. And even if you’re “just” a regular reader of mine, you probably know my stance on the matter.

Take my recent article, “If You Must Speculate, Learn the Rules.” In it, I brought up examples of foolish speculation (as speculation usually is). However:

“Clearly though, I’m not completely anti-speculation. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be investing in marijuana real estate investment trust like Power REIT. Or Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), which I visited – in person! – this past weekend. “There, I got to tour one of its facilities and ask an entire list of questions – many submitted by iREIT on Alpha members. Like this one: “‘What are the most likely long-term competitive advantages IIPR feels can protect/leverage in its market landscape as the economic winds blow and competitors come and go?’”

Now, as I also stated there, the official company answer to that question is reserved exclusively for my Marketplace subscribers. But there’s some information I’m sharing across the board considering how IIPR released its Q1-22 results last week.

Considering how much I write about this company – and how much I like it – it only makes sense for me to review what it said.

So let’s get to it…

Introducing IIPR (in Case You Haven’t Heard)

For those of you who just started reading my writeups – as in, this is your very first Brad Thomas piece ever – I really do write about Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) a lot. I’m a big fan of the business model (which is a lot stronger today that when I first wrote on the company) and its larger industry.

Nor am I the only one. To quote a Motley Fool article from May 4 for a minute (emphasis added):

“The cannabis industry has gained prominence in the past five years, and the future could be even more exciting. According to some estimates, the legal pot market in North America will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.6% through 2028. “And it likely won’t stop there. Investors can cash in on this opportunity by investing in the right cannabis companies.”

One of those, it went on to say, is IIPR. And you might agree after you read how the REIT itself describes what it does:

“Innovative Industrial Properties acquires freestanding industrial and retail properties leased to state-licensed cannabis operators under long-term, absolute net-lease agreements. Under our sale-leaseback program, we focus on well-capitalized companies that have successfully gone through the rigorous state licensing process and have been granted a license in the state where the property is located. “We act as a source of capital to these state-licensed operators by acquiring and leasing back their real estate across all product types: cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. These transactions allow for the opportunity to redevelop the proceeds into core operations, yielding a higher return than they would otherwise get from owning real estate.”

So it’s a win-win for everyone involved. And we can add another win for intelligent investors.

A Sale-Leaseback Example I Especially Like

My regular readers know how much I love a good sale-leaseback-based business. And when it comes to marijuana stocks in particular, let me quote part of my conclusion in “Boots on the Ground Tour: IIPR property in Desert Hot Springs.”

That was, of course, the writeup I published after checking Innovative Industrial up close like I mentioned before.

“… now I have a much greater understanding of the capital that goes into these high-quality assets. “Most importantly, in general, the license to operate these properties is approved based on a specific location. Furthermore, these locations are absolutely mission-critical and require significant capital. “If an operator wanted to move the license, this would require going through the state and local jurisdiction approval process… as well as spending the required capital to improve the property for operations.”

Again though, that’s just one of the articles I’ve shared at iREIT on Alpha on the subject. There’s also “Innovative Industrial Properties: Exclusively for Members,” with all those questions and answers I also mentioned, like:

“Long term, [does IIPR] have a goal in terms of percentage of different property types within their portfolio? If so, what is their rationale for the mix they’re seeking?”

With this being (part of) the response:

“This really depends on the state. We focus mainly on cultivation and processing facilities because they are mission-critical assets for the operators. These facilities are also usually larger and require more capital per transaction, with an opportunity for follow-on expansion at properties as demand dictates.”

Again, there was more where that came from. In the same way, I naturally can’t share everything that was covered in the conference call here.

But let’s discuss some key points nonetheless…

IIPR’s Q1 Earnings

For one thing, IIPR’s Q1-22 revenue jumped 50% from a year ago, topping the consensus estimate due to:

Acquisitions and leasing of new properties

Improvements that raised base rents

Contractual rent escalations at some locations.

Total revenue for the quarter was $64.5 million versus the $63.2 million consensus. It was $58.9 million in the prior quarter and $42.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, funds from operations (FFO) per share was $2.04, up from $1.85 in Q4-21 and $1.47 in Q1-21.

In order to provide more meaningful comparisons, IIPR now includes normalized FFO in its reports. This adds back transaction-specific expenses to its FFO – such as acquisition-related expenses and non-cash losses on exchangeable senior notes – which it otherwise excludes to better showcase ongoing operational performance.

As a result, IIPR’s normalized FFO was $49.1 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in Q1.

The company then paid a quarterly dividend of $1.75 on April 14, representing a 17% increase over Q4-21 – a 33% year-over-year increase that takes the payout up to an annualized $7 per share.

The FAST Graph below shows an archetypal REIT masterpiece (i.e., Mona Lisa) of IIPR’s impressive earnings and dividend growth:

IIPR continues to target a 75%-85% dividend payout ratio in terms of adjusted FFO (AFFO) on a stabilized portfolio basis. And, in Q1-22, the payout ratio was 79%.

Q1 Earnings Continued

At the end of Q1-22, IIPR had $2.2 billion in total gross assets and about $310 million in total debt. The latter consisted solely of unsecured debt, with no maturities in 2022 or 2023. Another $300 million of that debt doesn’t mature until 2026.

IIPR’s debt to total gross assets ratio stood at 14% at that time.

Meanwhile, it has approximately $175 million of uncommitted capital to fund future acquisitions or expansions to existing properties. And it has approximately $138 million under purchase and sale agreement (PSA) or letter of intent (LOI).

That gives it a balance of approximately $37 million left for further investment, absent any additional capital raising activity.

Along those lines, IIPR announced a public offering in April. Typically, it invests such capital 6-9 months after raising it.

Also, its recent $45 million follow-on transaction with PharmaCann was part of the bucket of investments it had been evaluating. As referenced below:

“As of March 30, 2022, our senior management team has identified and is in various stages of reviewing approximately $250 million of additional potential investments, which amount is estimated based on the sellers’ asking prices for the properties, preliminary discussions with sellers or our internal assessment of the values of such properties after taking into account the current and expected annualized lease revenue, operating history, age and condition of the property and other relevant factors, in addition to preliminary discussions regarding follow-on investments at our existing properties.”

Changing Sentiment Around Cannabis

IIPR’s share price has suffered this year alongside most everything else, and in fact, shares have deteriorated worse than any other REIT (year-to-date) in our entire coverage spectrum.

Shares are down by over 53% this year…compared with the broader REIT market (VNQ) that has fallen by 19%.

Do you know of another REIT that will grow earnings by 30% or more this year?

But we expect changing sentiment around cannabis operators to drive a recovery.

Consider how, on April 21, New Jersey commenced adult-use sales. It should see a continued push for expansion capital as it adds more dispensaries and cultivation capacity over the next 18-24 months.

Connecticut, New York, and Virginia are also legalizing adult-use sales this year. And Maryland and Pennsylvania (IIPR’s largest state) are expected to follow suit in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Moreover, cultivation expansion has already commenced in all these states.

That’s why IIPR has made incremental investments in Maryland ($25 million) and New York ($45 million) in the past month. Additionally, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas should see near-term medical cannabis legalizations.

Worried about federal legislation being considered, such as the SAFE Banking Act?

That could, after all, give cannabis growers better access to funding. As REIT analyst Thomas Catherwood explains:

“We previously evaluated SAFE Banking’s potential impact on IIPR and do not expect a material drag on fundamentals. Indeed, we note that 95% of banks do not lend to the hemp industry, which is fully federally legal following the 2018 Farm Bill. And cannabis would remain federally illegal under SAFE Banking.”

Besides, this is the sixth time a version of this legislation has been introduced in the House. So, it could easily fail again.

If it doesn’t, yes, that would likely create competition for IIPR’s capital, which would compress its yields for new acquisitions.

Yet the REIT currently has long-term leases of 15-20 years… and can prudently leverage its portfolio by accessing additional debt at potentially more attractive prices.

Finally, keep in mind that implementing federal legalization typically takes a while (and is now stalled). Meanwhile, IIPR still has sufficient time to build its portfolio at above-average yields.

A Very Wide and Attractive Margin of Safety

Frank Martin, author of “A Decade of Delusions: From Speculative Contagion to the Great Recession,” wrote this:

“Purchasing a business at a price that provides reasonable assurance of a generous margin for error is an erudite way of saying to ourselves, ‘Buy low, stupid.’”

As seen below, IIPR is now trading at the cheapest multiple it’s seen in its history:

IIPR Stock's P/AFFO is 18.3x

The blue line above represents its normal p/AFFO of 36.6x. And IIPR’s dividend yield is now 5.5%.

On its recent earnings call, management went to great lengths to discuss its top operators. That was to debunk the claims from a short seller that IIPR was a “cannabis REIT masquerading as a REIT.”

Specifically, the company countered with (emphasis added):

“… we are working on creating an investor supplement to our quarter earnings, which we expect to introduce in connection with our second-quarter earnings and conference call. And we will provide more property level detail describing the real estate we invested. “Similar to our other Florida real estate assets, we believe the replacement costs for this property to be significantly higher than our current basis. “… our portfolio has a replacement cost that is well above our current basis, driven by the significant and continuing increases across the board in building costs that we are all experiencing. As one example… structural steel costs have increased by over 40% in just the last 15 months.”

Plus, IIPR has collected 100% of rents. And what’s also missing from the argument is how the licenses to operate these facilities are embedded in the real estate.

IIPR focuses on cultivation and processing facilities because they are mission-critical assets for the operators. These facilities are larger and require more capital per transaction.

And they open opportunities for follow-on expansion as demand dictates.

In Conclusion…

To date, IIPR has had just one tenant that was placed in receivership. And it successfully navigated that complication through to an eventual sale of the license and a new lease with a long-term tenant.

Its investment strategy, disciplined capital structure, and innovative acquisition activities provide a sustainable runway for future growth.

After visiting one of their facilities recently, I’m even more convinced IIPR should be my highest conviction buy.

In light of the latest selloff, sending IIPR down 31% in 30 days, I’m taking an overweight allocation. To quote Francois Rochon, president of Montreal-based Giverny Capital:

“The margin of safety is not just in the price you pay. It's also in the quality of the business… in the balance sheet of the business and the accounting, and also in terms of the quality of top management.”

In periods of market decline, earnings stability and financial strength can serve as a “margin of safety” that typically offers resilience amid downturns.

As Polen Capital explains:

“Characteristics like earnings power, financial stability, and competitive moats can allow companies to weather tougher times and can enable them to power through a crisis faster and stronger than competitors.”

It’s rare that I take such a high-conviction pick to another level. But I feel confident enough in my skillset as a REIT analyst and as investor in IIPR to say…

My, oh my, IIPR is my super strong buy!