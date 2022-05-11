AMD: No Plateau In Sight
Summary
- AMD shows no signs of business plateauing, yet the stock has plunged this year.
- The chip company just guided to mid-30% organic revenue growth for the year.
- The stock trades at only 15x '23 EPS targets in a sign of capitulation by the market.
The market is waving the white flag on semiconductor stocks, yet Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) just confirmed the business prospects aren't plateauing. The stock ended up collapsing as the market sell off accelerated following the Fed rate decision last week. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on getting this semi. stock around $90 after this market crash, while the 2023 EPS targets continue to rise.
No Plateau Here
About a week ago, AMD reported another amazing quarter where revenues surged 71% YoY to $5.9 billion, or 55% when excluding the $559 million of Xilinx revenues. As predicted, AMD is seeing strong demand for server and semi-custom gaming chips leading to the major boost in 2023 and future year targets.
Xilinx only grew 22% in the quarter contributing to the fears AMD would end up with slower growth after closing the deal for the chip company. Instead, AMD guided to 2022 revenues of $26.3 billion for ~60% growth with the organic growth of the AMD business in the mid-30% range, up from the original guidance of 31% growth.
AMD even faced numerous questions on the Q1'22 earnings call questioning whether business would plateau this year. CEO Lisa Su was so adamant on business growing for years ahead due to data center and high-performance chip demand that top analyst Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank actually apologized for his plateau question:
Ross Seymore
Is the PC seasonality something you are kind of leaning against a little bit relative to the high single-digit drop you have talked about where you guys will still grow but maybe not as fast as in years past given that backdrop or is there something else that plateaus out in the second half?
Dr. Lisa Su
So if you see all those pieces, I don’t think there’s a plateau. I think it’s a continued improvement as we see, one, strong demand and also more supply coming online in the second half of the year.
Ross Seymore
Thanks for that and apologies for the plateau word.
Dr. Lisa Su
No one ever apologizes to me. So that’s really nice, Ross.
The CEO was clear in other comments on the earnings call that AMD could sell more CPU server chips with additional supply coming online this year while a mix shift in the PC segment to premium chips would offset general weakness in the segment. The chip company continues to fire on all cylinders due in part to taking market share from chip giant Intel (INTC) that guided to mostly flat revenues for 2022 while AMD is forecasting mid-30% organic revenue growth.
A big part of the investment thesis is AMD taking more and more market share from the chip giant. The current revenue forecasts for 2022 have AMD generating only 35% of the revenues of Intel providing a long runway of AMD growing via market share gains even without the semiconductor segment growing.
Booming 2023
Though AMD has fallen back to the lows for the year, analysts have actually hiked EPS targets for the next couple of years. The 2022 EPS target is up to $4.39 from only $4.04 prior to the earnings report while the 2023 target is up to $4.98.
My model predicted a $5.50 EPS back prior to the combination with Xilinx and the updated target predicts AMD approaching a $6 EPS while analysts are still stuck below $5.
- '23 Revenue (20% growth) = $32.0B
- Gross Profits @ 56% = $17.92B
- OpEx @ 23% = $7.36B
- Operating Income = $10.56B
- Taxes @ 15% = $1.58B
- EPS = $8.98B/1.58B shares = $5.68
A big part of the EPS beat is the revenue numbers. AMD guided to 2022 revenues of $26.3 billion excluding ~$0.4 billion from the Xilinx revenues through the deal close in February. My estimate is that AMD continues growing at a 20% clip next year, which could even include beating the current year revenue targets leading to slower growth in 2023.
The other financial metrics consider AMD beating current 2022 guidance and possibly building on those metrics in 2023. The chip company targets a 54% gross margin in 2022 and the model predicts AMD reaching 56% in 2023. In addition, the OpEx was targeted at 24% of revenues for a 30% operating margin while additional revenue growth in 2023 should generate improved leverage in this category leading to a 33% operating margin next year.
AMD could easily repurchase a substantial amount of shares to further reduce the share count. The company has $8.3 billion authorized for share repurchases amounting to nearly 6% of the outstanding shares. AMD could reduce the share count by nearly 100 million shares this year while the operating income would top the amount spent on buybacks.
The market is in such a panic mode that even the big hike up in EPS estimates hasn't helped the stock price. AMD is now set to approach a $6 EPS in 2023, yet the stock trades at the lowest level this year and going back nearly a year.
One could probably argue a $1+ cut to analyst EPS targets is needed to justify the current price. AMD would trade at ~22x EPS targets for a $4 estimate. The stock only trades at 15x the updated conservative model EPS target of $5.68.
The biggest risk to these AMD targets is a big slowdown in chip demand due to covid pull forwards last year and possible double orders by customers inflating the demand picture. Over the long term, Intel could start recapturing market share, if the plans of CEO Pat Gelsinger end up working.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that AMD declined 10% to start the week in the big market selloff. The stock appeared in capitulation mode, yet the chip company remains in growth mode due to the high demand for their high-performance chips.
Investors should use this weakness to load up on AMD knowing the selloff is closer to the end than the start as 2023 EPS estimates continue to climb.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.