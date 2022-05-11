U.S. Oil Demand Remains Weak But There Are Signs Of Stabilization
Summary
- The oil report by EIA today will pretty much capture what it will look like until October.
- US SPR will keep hitting commercial crude storage to the tune of ~7 million bbls a week, so commercial crude storage will build.
- Product storage will keep leading the way lower as refineries disappoint on throughput.
- Demand is starting to bottom, but we need to move higher throughout the summer for the deficit to continue.
- Once SPR is finished in October, oil markets will be back in a steep deficit. In the meantime, energy companies are printing cash, so investors should remain invested.
EIA issued a report today that will pretty much capture what's going to happen from now to October. Crude inventory saw a large build thanks to a large SPR release of 7 million bbls, but overall product storage continues to decline because refinery throughput continues to be suboptimal. As a result, crude inventories in the US will keep building thanks to the SPR release, while product storages get critically low.
US crude storage
US crude storage this week saw a build of over 8 million bbls. This was due to the 7 million bbl SPR release. As some of you may remember, we posted this chart on what US crude storage will look like into year-end.
If the current balance in crude plays out, we are likely going to see crude storage increase until the SPR release finishes. The current projected end date for the SPR release is mid to late October, so once it does, we should expect the deficit to resume.
Until then, however, you have to expect commercial crude to build.
As for US crude storage with SPR, however, that's a different story.
The chart above includes next week's projection. As you can tell, you can switch balances, but the overall trend remains the same. US crude storage in aggregate will keep falling and that's because we remain in a deficit.
Product storage
The real bull indicator is hiding in the product storage figures.
Here is a chart of gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel. As you can see, we should start to see product inventories flatten from here on out. Refinery throughput ramps up and thus inventories flat line. But this probably won't happen this year. Despite demand still being weak, product inventories continue to decline as refinery throughput underperforms.
So as long as implied demand doesn't drop further from here, product inventories will keep decreasing resulting in refining margins going even higher than today.
US implied oil demand
We are not out of the woods just yet on US oil demand. We saw a small decline in implied demand this week, but the 4-week average is starting to bottom.
Notably, the 3 key product indicators are also starting to tick higher.
While the rebound has not been meaningful, the fact that we are bottoming is a good sign. We suspect that consumer habits did get altered by the price spike following the Russia/Ukraine invasion. But afterward, consumers are adapting and we could see demand rebound from here.
This is still a prediction, however, so we would prefer to just watch demand closely as opposed to assuming that demand will pick up.
Conclusion
Oil markets remain in deficit. SPR release from now to October will dampen commercial crude storage, but the overall picture will remain the same. Oil bulls do need demand to pick up, however, as we go into the summer demand season.
If US refineries continue to underperform, then product inventories will be the first to keep going lower. This will result in higher refining margins and readers should own integrated oil majors. Once the SPR release is finished, the ceiling on oil will have been lifted, and the oil market deficit will grab headline attention again. Until then, energy companies will keep printing money and investors should be rewarded for holding onto them.
