SPY: Looking For A Bottom
Summary
- This is a technical analysis article. Spy just broke below $400 support, indicating it is still looking for a bottom.
- Next stop is probably around $390. Look for a technical bounce near round numbers.
- As you can see on the chart below, S1 level is at $388.
- The worst case scenario bottom is probably around $320, where S2 is calculated to be $318.
- However, the next support levels looking for a bottom are $360 and $340.
- I do much more than just articles at Daily Index Beaters: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
The market (SPY) is in a nosedive, and the attempt to pull out of it at $400 just failed. We had a technical bounce at $400, and we expect to see another one around $390. As you can see on the chart below, the S1 level is at $388, so we will round that up to $390, because the market likes round numbers. Support lines are always a range, not an exact number until the bounce happens and tells us the exact number.
We have drawn expected price support lines on the chart below, so you can see what we are looking for on this chart. After the next technical bounce, we are looking at the $360 and $340 support levels shown on the chart. As the technical bounce up from $400 showed us, these bounces can be strong and act as “bull traps.”
The Point & Figure chart is noted for identifying support and resistance levels. Below is the chart, and we have drawn the red lines of support. As you can see, price at $380 looks more likely to hold than price at $390. So the technical bounce at $390 may be short lived, with a stronger bounce at $380. The shockingly fast drop from $400 today, targeting $390, may also support the thesis that $380 is the real target near term. There is no sign in the above weekly chart that this sell cycle is over.
Here is our Point & Figure chart:
Use our free, 30 day training program to become a successful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.
This article was written by
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. dailyindexbeaters@gmail,com
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.