DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

The market (SPY) is in a nosedive, and the attempt to pull out of it at $400 just failed. We had a technical bounce at $400, and we expect to see another one around $390. As you can see on the chart below, the S1 level is at $388, so we will round that up to $390, because the market likes round numbers. Support lines are always a range, not an exact number until the bounce happens and tells us the exact number.

We have drawn expected price support lines on the chart below, so you can see what we are looking for on this chart. After the next technical bounce, we are looking at the $360 and $340 support levels shown on the chart. As the technical bounce up from $400 showed us, these bounces can be strong and act as “bull traps.”

Looking For A Bottom at $360 And $340 (Stockcharts.com)

The Point & Figure chart is noted for identifying support and resistance levels. Below is the chart, and we have drawn the red lines of support. As you can see, price at $380 looks more likely to hold than price at $390. So the technical bounce at $390 may be short lived, with a stronger bounce at $380. The shockingly fast drop from $400 today, targeting $390, may also support the thesis that $380 is the real target near term. There is no sign in the above weekly chart that this sell cycle is over.

Here is our Point & Figure chart: