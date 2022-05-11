How To Invest In The Dot-Com Bubble 2.0

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

It's always the same - any bubble is.

"This time it's different", people will say. While I was in my teens during the dot-com bubble, i actually remember people talking about tech and how it would be different.

Of course, we now know that it wasn't. Very skilled investors who had invested hundreds of millions, or even billions of investors funds, their own money and gains into unprofitable ventures that sounded excellent on paper scratched their heads, sat back down at the desk, did actual mathematics and analytics, and came to the same conclusion that thousands of investors did.

"I should have known better."

In fact, that was a common argument in Scandinavia long after the dot-com bubble. We should have known better.

They used the same argument now, less than 2 months ago, when popular Scandinavian "Russia Funds" crashed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

No one could have known, they said. Again, the same mantra. "We should have known better."

Of course, some tech investors actually smarted up. They invested in the massive growth spike but were smart enough to trim or rotate their profits, which would be the way to invest in a trend such as what we've been seeing.

For myself, and my readers know, I tend to stick to quality and undervaluation. While tech companies can certainly be quality, they often have issues filling the "undervaluation" requirement of that equation, which means that I've left them out of my portfolio for some time.

The current trends - growth/tech is out of favor, and it's likely to remain so

The recent month or so seems to have been a market-wide wake-up call. With rate increases and more on the horizon, it's as if the market realizes that zero-profit businesses (or even profitable ones) trading at multiples of 40-200X P/E might not be a good investment choice for the long run. Or even the short term, as it turns out.

Good results are no protection against the hammering either. Fiver (FVRR) beat in terms of EPS with in-line revenues for the first quarter. A year ago, this might have been an uptick day, even with moderated FY growth guidelines.

Today?

Fiver Share Price (Seeking Alpha)

That's the nature of bubbles. Their unwinding, or popping, can be sudden and incredibly volatile. You might expect that a company like Shopify (SHOP) that's been trading for well over $1,000 per share couldn't possibly drop below that any longer. I remember comments where people would say that they would mortgage their house if the company ever dropped below $500 again.

I sincerely hope they did not, because the company is now close to $300.

With rising interest rates, P/E-rates of 350X like the ones for Shopify suddenly don't seem that great anymore. Tack on an unwinding pandemic and work-from-home trend, and it seems that the few people left defending growth stocks seem to be looking for ways to minimize their damage.

People are still trying to call this unwinding more of a downturn, and a tech wreck centered around speculative companies, but this is not the case. Even companies like Amazon (AMZN) are caught up in the mix, and the company's 5-year returns is lower than my portfolio RoR, with 1-year RoR as low as negative 33%.

It's certainly not because Amazon is a "speculative growth" stock. It's a great company. But valuation has been too expensive for too long. Am I investing in Amazon?

No. I do not own Amazon.

The nature of a bursting bubble, if that's what we're in is that I don't view it as a good time to go all-in in some of these stocks - even the qualitative ones. The combination of almost globally-hawkish central banks, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been a poison pill fed to the market's gaping mouth. The initial pain when this wind-down began was centered primarily on growth stocks, with initial dropdowns of the NASDAQ composite being nearly 20%, or 5 trillion dollars between November 2021 and March 2022. And it's only getting worse.

Yeah, sure. Indexes are far bigger than they were in 1999, but that doesn't mean that the scale of absolute destruction on the equity side shouldn't be considered. I would argue many investors are simply not speaking up about how bad things have been if you've been invested in some of these growth names. You've lost nearly 70-80% in less than 6 months - and I know plenty of investors who claimed to be "all tech" in March of 2022.

Almost two-thirds of the Nasdaq’s 3,000 plus members have fallen by at least 25 per cent from their 52-week highs, according to numbers from Société Générale’s Andrew Lapthorne. Almost 43 per cent have lost more than half their value, and nearly a fifth have tumbled over 75 per cent — the worst such ratio since the financial crisis. (Source: Financial Times, March 2022)

Those 5.15 trillion USD disappearing is like the entire UK stock market disappearing overnight.

Now, it's a fair assessment to say that most of these extreme drawdowns have been most serious in unprofitable, speculative stocks. However, rising interest rates seem to have an almost mechanical impact on some of these growth stocks. The more distant in the future those potential profits, the worse the company is being considered at this time.

Many investors consider "big tech" to be a shelter from the storm. Maybe it is - but I doubt it. Estimates from Goldman Sachs (GS) have already forecasted that if monetary policy is tightened to dampen inflation, we could be looking at yet another 15-20% drop in the Nasdaq Composite during this year. This would undoubtedly touch "big tech" as well.

Non-Tech investing

But, you might say, this isn't just limited to tech investing. Everyone is suffering, surely.

Well, not really.

I mean, sure. Some things are down. But the beauty of investing from a value-oriented perspective with clear targets is that we are not in any way at the mercy of such market movements.

In fact, this is the current state of my non-SEK portfolio for YTD, covering the entirety of the crash (with Nasdaq Comp as a comparison).

Portfolio YTD performance (Author's Portfolio)

Portfolio-wide, the same performance is about 9.8% up, owing to the Swedish market's relative weakness this year (sector-wide). However, I believe it makes the point that the weakness isn't really market-wide. I am certainly not suffering - in fact, less than 3 weeks ago, I saw portfolio ATHs.

I'm also at portfolio dividend ATHs at this time.

I make this point not in boasting, but in wanting to showcase the importance to you that investing needs to be done with an awareness of where we currently are. Believing that there will be some sort of fundamental "tech rebound" isn't based on realistic assumptions for interest rates (which allowed cheap debt and some of these valuations) or the way the market is going.

Now, is it impossible? Of course not - anything's possible. But I'd love to hear the exact arguments as to why there's a tech rebound to happen here. There's going to be a lack of interest from VC and the hedge fund side due to increased rates and increased volatility in these markets. The flooding into early-stage, unprofitable tech companies for a quick buck on the IPO side is, I believe, now over. These private valuations or excessive valuations cannot remain divergent from public or logical trends forever.

I'm surprised it's taken the market this long to start to correct these imbalances, and "punish" these tech companies for some of those valuations.

Contrary to my article title, I'm not calling what's happening at this time a dot-com bubble. That's not where we are yet - look at history. If that's where we're going, this is just the beginning.

However, the scale of wealth destruction that some investors are facing right now, is for many unprecedented. I have one private message from an investor who proudly stated that 45% of his portfolio was in Shopify a few months back.

I can only hope that he sold before the crash.

How I approach this market

On our private community chat on iREIT on Alpha, I stated today that I approach the market and investing here with the strategic consideration of precision airstrikes, or perhaps more apt - surgery.

Realizing that the downward potential even in good investments is significant, at least in the short term, necessitates rock-solid valuation considerations prior to investing. If you don't do these or have someone do these for you, chances are you won't be able to sleep well at night when you see drops of 10-40%, if they do happen.

Luckily, those sorts of valuations and theses are in my job description these days.

My mantra is that the more uncertain the market gets, the more I need to focus on fundamentals and crossing all my boxes before putting a single cent on the market. This doesn't mean I don't go into "volatile" investments, but even when I do this, I have very clear expectations of what I expect and in what timeframe.

A common theme is that commenters say I focus too much on EU stocks - so in this article, I'm only going to give some US/NA examples of good stocks.

The point that I want to leave you with prior to going into this, however, is this. This feels a lot like I've read and heard about when the dot-com bubble hit. Investors lost trillions of dollars back then - and these losses are being repeated as we speak.

I would argue one of the main reasons that we allowed the dot-com bubble in 1999 was that the internet created a euphoric attitude towards business and business ventures as well as online commerce, leading to the creation and launching of companies that based on assumptions alone, were going to be worth millions/billions.

Now let me ask you this: Does this euphoria sound at all familiar to you?

Building a business on assumptions alone does not work. If you operate a chronically unprofitable company, sooner or later that is going to come and bite you in the rear. Many investors, back in the dot-com bubble ignored the fundamental rules of investing in the stock market, such as analyzing P/E ratios, studying market trends, and reviewing business plans and actual realistic assumptions. Instead, investors and entrepreneurs became preoccupied with new ideas that were not yet proven to have market potential.

Again, I repeat my question: Does this sound at all familiar to you?

I want to make clear that I am not against tech or growth investing. What I want is a quality business.

I do not believe that a company whose business idea is putting a digital tablet on an exercise bike and selling it with a subscription that is more expensive than a gym membership is a good business idea or quality business. I would put this in the bucket with any one of the 10,000 "home gym" ideas out there.

I also don't believe that a business that says that "AI" will downplay the importance of human interplay in the insurance industry, and base a business idea upon this, is bound to do well. To those people, I would suggest that they should try talking about the companies who have been doing insurance for 200+ years because odds are, they know what they're about better than you do.

Buy a quality business with profitable ideas.That's all I'm saying. Don't buy the hype.

Investment ideas - 4 US stocks

As mentioned, I'm only going to be suggesting US-based stocks this time around. These are safe companies with what i view as superb overall upsides, given the current market.

1. Lowe's (LOW)

I owned Lowe's, and the stock is a good example of why I say that nothing is immune to rotation at overvaluation. I sold my investment close to $250/share and made out like a bandit with over 100% in RoR from my COVID-19 buying price. I did not expect to see it cheap for a few years, but the market will surprise you.

Lowe's currently trades at 15.5X P/E, meaning the upside to any real earnings growth potential is at least 15% or above, as I see it. The company also yields almost 1.7% here and that yield, dear readers, is very well-covered.

I do believe Lowe's warrants a significant premium of at least 19-20X P/E. Even to a modest 15X P/E on a 2025E basis, the company upside here is over 12% annually, and a premium valuation reversal means an upside of almost 75% until 2025E.

Lowe's Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

This is not a "Stonk". It's a stock, and it's a damn solid one. I'm starting to buy Lowe's again, and happy to do so at what i view as the beginnings of a real discount.

2. Cummins (CMI)

Staying away from "Stonks", we move into engines and take a look at Cummins. It's ironic that my recent history is very similar here. Buy at undervaluation - sell at overvaluation. Rinse, repeat. 140% RoR.

My intention is to start staking out a position soon enough, with the company trading at a discount of 12.5X P/E to the usual 15X P/E that's more justified for the company. CMI is also a solid A+ rated company with a near-3% yield. At the current valuation, the upside for this investment is again, close to 20% annually or almost 60% in 3 years.

There's a lot to like about CMI, but the fundamentals aside, the valuation for this great business is looking very appealing.

Cummins Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I believe every investor should at least consider Cummins for their portfolio. The company is simply "too good" to be fully ignored here.

3. Blackrock (BLK)

"It's getting there" is a good way to describe Blackrock's valuation. It's not pound-the-table amazing yet, but when a business like this begins to drop in valuation, it's no time to screw around. I've established a 0.8% portfolio starter position here, and my target is nothing less than a 5% full portfolio stake if the company continues to fall here.

The reason it's not pound-the-table amazing just yet is its reliance on its premium. Now, for Blackrock, I view this premium as very valid. Sooner or later it'll get back to a 20-ish P/E. But considering a 15X P/e, the upside is "only" 10% per year or so using current estimates.

For 20X P/E, they look more like this.

Blackrock Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

You may now see why I consider this one a "BUY" here.'

4. Simon Property Group (SPG)

Aside from a fortress balance sheet, 5%+ well-covered, recently bumped-yield, superb management, A-list property locations, recent guidance updates and rent increases, and superb history over the course of decades, it's clear that SPG doesn't have much "else" going for it. Of course, those things alone mean that this REIT is my #1 for investing, if it wasn't that I wasn't already at almost 5% in the REIT.

SPG is to me, one of the best REITs you can invest in for exactly the combination of these aforementioned factors. Even if the company traded well below its 15X normalized P/AFFO ratio, and we took it down to 12X, the company upside is still double digits at 12.5% per year until 2024E.

If you allow it to dial up to 15X, closer to the correct historical multiple, that RoR goes up 21.3%. This business is A-rated and comes with a set of fundamentals that should never be ignored, boosted by a recently announced buyback program of $2B.

SPG Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Wrapping up

In my work and private life, I spend a lot of time talking to people. One thing i ask when I talk to older investors is how they came through the dot com bubble - because I remember the financial crisis of 2009.

One thing everyone I've asked is quick to point out, no matter what end of the stick they ended up on when the musical chairs stopped was that what was happening was clear to everyone.

Everyone knew equities were overvalued.

Everyone knew it would stop eventually.

Everyone knew things didn't make sense.

At least, that's what they tell. Some of the people I talk to, much like myself these days, never entered the tech or internet space, instead choosing to invest in quality businesses. Some made it "out" in time, but most I talk to stayed in for the full brunt.

Several I spoke to lost most of what they had at the time when the bubble popped, and their gains essentially evaporated. They often say that they "should have known better".

Hindsight is easy, always. It takes backbone to make the contrarian call. When something qualitative is cheap, you stick to your guns and buy it. When something qualitative is well overvalued and everyone is calling for it to be the next East India trading company with centuries of history, to remember the ending of the East India Trading company.

Nothing lasts forever - and an artificially inflated, zero-interest rate enhanced stock market certainly does not.

I believe we're watching at least part of it deflate - even if it might not yet be characterized as a second dot com bubble.

But this is how I consider the market, and what I'm doing.

Questions? Have your own experiences about the dot-com bubble?

Let me know!