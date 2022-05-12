georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One of the most famous quotes from the Revolutionary war is:

"Don't fire until you see the whites of their eyes."

This command was given by Col. William Prescott during the Revolutionary War to the American Patriots at Bunker Hill. The order was made to reserve fire due to powder being scarce. Nonetheless, the British won the battle, but the patriots' stubborn resistance became a symbol of American resolve and we won the war. As a "Winter Warrior" mountain infantryman in the US Army's famed 10th Mountain Division in the late 1980s, this warfare tactic was still being ingrained in us.

Jungle Warfare School "Green Hell" Ft. Sherman Panama 1989 (Personal)

The core message here is, make every shot count. This applies as well with regard to my investing methodology. "Patience equals profits" is my motto when it comes to starting a new position. You must wait until the most opportune time to start a position as your cost basis will have a major impact on the investment's performance over the years.

When initiating a new position, you want to buy at the "point of maximum pessimism," as Templeton would say. The issue with this statement is you can never be sure when that point may be. This is precisely the reason why I always layer into new positions over time utilizing several tranches. You never want to run out of bullets either, so to speak. Ha!

In the following piece, I lay out my bull case for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). We will first review the positive catalysts as I see them, and then go through the associated downside risks to the investment. No investment comes without risk. Nonetheless, the higher the risk the higher the reward. Let's get started.

Positive Catalysts

The following are the positives for the stock as I see them.

Stock is vastly undervalued

Amazon's stock has basically round-tripped from where it was trading prior to the pandemic.

AMZN Long-term Chart (Finviz)

The "stay at home" stock bubble has for all intents and purposes burst. Amazon was included in this cohort. Fortunately, at this point all the excesses in the stock has been discharged with the recent selloff. The stock is now trading back at the same price it was prior to the pandemic. I see this level as strong support for the stock. What's more, it's actually grown quite a bit over the last two years. You're essentially getting all the growth in the company since the start of the pandemic for free. Even so, the stock sold off.

Excess capacity issue explained

The stock sold off on earnings when the distribution leviathan reported $2 billion in incremental costs from having built up fulfillment and transportation capacity in excess what they currently need. The market did not respond well to this news with the stock selling off hard. Accordingly, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky stated the company is lowering its capital expenditure plans for 2022. Even so, I don't see the excess capacity as a major issue. In fact, the company hitting the brakes on capital spending should improve profitability and comparisons going forward. Further, obviously, Amazon will eventually grow into the extra space over the coming year.

With the stock selling at a Price to Sales multiple of just over 2, a PEG (Price to Earning to Growth) ratio of 1.3, and a 40% estimated growth rate for the next five years, I see further downside risk as being minimal. What's more, the stock has reached highly oversold levels. Let me explain.

Exceedingly Oversold

Amazon is trading today at a new 52-week low with and RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 22.96, which connotes extremely oversold conditions. Traditional interpretations of an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates the stock is extremely oversold and may be primed for a trend reversal.

I see this as the most likely case. Many are continuing to drub the stock stating increased capital expenditures and reduced guidance foreshadows further downside. I beg to differ. I see majority of the downside risks as already priced into the stock. Here's why.

Beware of Groupthink

Groupthink is a phenomenon that occurs when a group may make non-optimal decisions incited by the urge to conform or the confidence that any other outcome is impossible. This seems more and more to be the case with Amazon. A plethora of pundits have emerged stating the stock is dead money. What's more, with all the downside risk cards laid out face up on the table, why wouldn't the downside risks already be priced into the stock? My gosh, Amazon's stock is already down 35% year to date and trading at a 52-week low. These developments made the contrarian investor in me stand up and take notice. Here's why.

The contrarian's code

Times of market or stock specific turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy investors. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of market duress or when idiosyncratic issues arise in a company. While the herd is panic selling, the contrarian uses this capitulatory action to pick up shares at a discount. Nonetheless, the underlying company needs to have a solid growth story and strong fundamentals. I believe Amazon fits the bill. The growth story is intact. Let's take a look.

Growth story intact

Amazon is a conglomeration of various differentiated business units providing separate revenue streams. Nonetheless, AWS (Amazon Web Services) is essentially the 800-pound gorilla providing a bulk of the revenue and income.

AWS Net Revenue and Income (Amazon Earnings Presentation)

Fortunately, AWS is growing by leaps and bounds at present with net sales up 37% year-over-year and operating income up 57% year over year (53% F/X adjusted). This provides the company with somewhat of a cushion when it comes to the performance of the other business units. You could even say at the current valuation you're getting the streaming service thrown in for free. And let's not forget the coming stock split.

The 20-for-1 stock split

In March Amazon's board of directors approved a 20-for-1 stock split. It's the first split since 1999 and the fourth since Amazon's IPO in 1997. Furthermore, the board has authorized an up to $10 billion share buyback. Distributions to shareholders will be made at the close of business on June 3, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6. Amazon shares are up over 4,300% since the last split was announced.

Many state the split has little to no financial significance. Which, in principle, is true. Yet, there are a few advantages to having a more reasonable share price. First, the stock could potentially be a candidate to enter the Dow Jones Industrial average, which would be a badge of honor for the company. The Dow is price weighted, so at the current price Amazon would overly skew the average, holding too much sway. Secondly, the lower share price opens the door to more options action which could improve the volume.

Options contracts are traded in 100-share increments. Trade Investor actually did an excellent job of covering the implications of the split for options traders and why it matters. Below is a short excerpt from his article.

"But to "secured or covered" options player, it makes a world of difference as they just entered a new arena where they can sell cash secured puts using 1/20th of the capital requirement and write covered calls that they were not able to earlier as not many retail investors hold 100 shares of a stock trading at $2,500."

I suggest anyone who wants to learn more about the options angle, read the full article. The bottom line is the split opens the door to options traders due to the fact options trade in 100 share increments and not many investors hold 100 shares of a $2,500 stock.

Finally, for whatever reason, stocks tend to gain value after a split. Several stocks have seen large increases in share price after a split, including both Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA). This brings me to my final point. I am a customer and I love my Amazon service.

I love my Amazon service

I may be biased as an Amazon customer, yet I find it an invaluable service. When they upped the price of Annual Prime memberships from $119 to $139, I didn't blink an eye. And I'm a super penny pincher, believe me. Yet, the service saves me a ton of money and time by not having to drive somewhere and search for a product at a Walmart (WMT) or Home Depot (HD). Further, sometimes Walmart and Home Depot prices are higher. Here's another fun fact - I didn't start using Amazon until the pandemic began and I don't plan on stopping now. I don't really miss schlepping around and waiting in line at the Walmart for hours myself. I imagine I'm not the only one. The value I get from watching Amazon prime streaming service is enough to keep me satisfied in and of itself. Now let's turn our attention to the downside risks.

Downside risks

There are downside risks associated with any investment thesis. This one is no different. Nevertheless, the higher the risk the higher the reward. The following are the major downside risks as I see them.

Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

Changes in global economic conditions and customer demand and spending

Inflation continuing

Labor market and global supply chain constraints

Adverse geopolitical events

Decreased rate of growth of the internet, online commerce and/or cloud services

Intense and increasing competition

Expansion strains operational, financial, and other resources

You can see a full list of the downside risks according to the company by reading the latest 10-K statement here. Now let's wrap this up.

The Wrap Up

I see those selling out now as a classic case of first-level thinking. A first level thinker sells stocks at 52 week lows and buys stocks when everyone is signing its praises. The fact of the matter is in order to be truly successful - you have to do the exact opposite. Think of first-level thinking as checkers, second-level thinking as chess. Warren Buffett's quote "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful" is a classic example of second level thinking. With all the bad news on the table and the stock trading at 52-week lows and down over 30% year to date, I feel most of the downside risk has already been baked in.

The asymmetric risk is actually to the upside not the downside at this point, I surmise. All it's going to take is for one indicator to turn around, inflation peaks, the war in Ukraine ends, gas prices fall, etc., and we could be in for a major rally in the market as a whole and the stock specifically. At the very least, I posit we're closer to the bottom than the top. And that's exactly when I like to initiate a position.

Finally, we're investing based on future results, not past. The reduction in earnings estimates and guidance for the company only makes 2023's year over year comparisons that much easier to beat. It's the often used tactic by savvy management of under promising in order to over deliver. As Warren Buffett says, "I don't look to jump over seven-foot bars: I look around for 1-foot bars that I can step over."

Even so, always layer in to new positions over time to reduce risk. The higher the level of volatility, the greater the number of tranches I use to create a position. I have decided to buy in four separate tranches when starting this position. I started with a one quarter position in Amazon today. So I have plenty of dry powder left if the stock continuing lower. Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Do you think Amazon is a Buy at current levels? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.