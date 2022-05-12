gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

About 18 months ago, I started to look at options to speculate on the revival of the travel sector in the post-COVID era. Investing in hotels and airlines appeared to be the easiest choice but there were too many options. The Swiss duty-free store specialist Dufry had already bounced back (and is currently trading about 40% below its March 2021 share price) so I chose an "off the beaten path" investment idea in Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM).

Points Investor Relations

As mentioned in my previous article the business model of Points International is very straightforward: The company provides loyalty e-commerce and technology solutions to several industry partners (hotels, airlines,…) as a white label partner. Points International is not the operator and does not own a loyalty program, it's a services provider that helps out its customers with its operating platform.

Data by YCharts

2021 was lighter than I had expected – but the management is taking good care of themselves

Of course the entire investment thesis depended on Points.com getting through the transition year 2021. The situation was not as bad as in 2020 (the revenue increased by more than 70%) and Points.com was able to break even in 2021.

Points Investor Relations

So while the company apparently was breaking even on a net profit (or loss) basis, the cash flow result was actually much better. We immediately noticed the depreciation and amortization expenses in 2021 were $4.5M while the total capex was just $3.1M (including lease payments) while the income statement also contained about $6.65M in share-based compensation expenses (I will discuss this in a minute).

The adjusted operating cash flow in 2021 was approximately $6M, and after deducting the $1.8M in capex, Points.com actually had positive free cash flow. The free cash flow was obviously quite low at just $4.2M but it did confirm the company was on the right track.

Points Investor Relations

And just a quick word about those share-based payments and the relatively high G&A expenses at Points.com: "If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys." I get that. It’s important to offer a good compensation package to both hire and retain key personnel. But whenever I look at the management compensation, I can’t help but thinking they're rewarding themselves quite handsomely.

SEDAR Filings Canada

In FY 2021, the CEO took home C$479,000 in cash salary, C$550,000 in cash incentive plans while also taking possession of almost C$1M worth of stock (although not all stock vests immediately, a change of control situation likely does mean all share-based awards will vest immediately). That's quite a hefty compensation package for an executive running a company that isn’t even expected to generate US$30M in EBITDA this year.

The cash salary of the five key people was C$1.6M in FY 2021, while the cumulative amount spent on incentive plans came in at C$1.35M on top of that. That's quite rich and has always been a little bit of a thorn in my eye. But credit where credit is due and I'm glad to see the very high salaries and incentive plans did not result in the classic entrenchment you so often see in buyout stories where management teams prefer to keep their cushy jobs rather than selling the company. In Points.com’s case, it shows good corporate governance to see the very fair US$25 all-cash offer was accepted.

As the Q1 2022 results weren’t in yet, the bid may be slightly opportunistic but is still very fair

On May 9, just two days before Points was planning to report its Q1 results, the company accepted a buyout offer from Plusgrade Parent LP. The latter proposed to acquire Points for US$25.00 in cash (which worked out to C$32.21 based on the exchange rate on the preceding work day).

I like the fact that it's an all-cash offer, and that the premium appeared to be fair as the deal values Points at US$385M on an equity basis, offering a premium of approximately 52% on the 20 day VWAP on the company’s Toronto listing.

And looking at the Q1 results, which have been published a few days after the acquisition announcement, we see Points.com continued its growth trajectory. The revenue increased by in excess of 10% compared to the previous quarter and although the net income was slightly lower than in Q4 2021, the adjusted EBIDA increased by more than 20% to $6.7M, coming from just $5.5M.

Points Investor Relations

As you can see in the table above, it’s good to see Points confirming its continuously improving performance and my original investment thesis is coming to fruition. Is it a pity Points.com is getting sold before it can show its shareholders a full-year performance in the post-COVID era? Yes. But the US$385M price tag isn’t bad at all. In fact, the analyst consensus estimates for FY 2023 were an EBITDA of US$25M, increasing to US$29M in 2024. This would indicate the effective sales price represents about 12 times the EBITDA (taking the net cash position into consideration).

I do think the transaction will go ahead, especially because there's a rather steep termination fee in case Points.com walks away. With a C$27-45M (US$20-35M) termination fee, it's unlikely another bidder will emerge that will combine a superior offer while also willing to pay the break fee. If anyone wants to beat the Plusgrade bid, it will likely cost them US$425M and that may be too steep.

Investment thesis

I think the board of directors of Points.com made the right decision by accepting this all-cash bid. Unfortunately I only have a very small position as my initial strategy was to write put options on Points.com but unfortunately the option market was quite illiquid and most puts expired out of the money so I ended up with just a handful of shares.

I’m not even waiting for the deal to close in July of this year. I sold my entire position on the market as I can use the cash to take advantage of some other opportunities during this general market correction.

While it's a pity I won’t be able to see if my investment thesis is coming to fruition, this is a good offer and shareholders should accept it.