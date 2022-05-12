Aranga87/iStock via Getty Images

NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF)

Mittleman Investment Management (MIM) initiated a position in NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF), based in Canada, formerly known as New Flyer) in late February 2022.

NFI Group is a leading manufacturer of transit buses and motor coaches, which are increasingly electric, zero-emission buses ("ZEBs"), amounting to 21% of current production and growing fast (up from 6% in 2019, projected 40% by 2025). Higher margin, less cyclical aftermarket parts are 17% of sales. Worse than expected supply chain disruption, higher costs, labor and parts shortages, all caused delays and ruined 2022 forecasts and caused stock to drop on Q4 results announcement and lowered 2022 guidance.

Demand is recovering quickly, as the industry is driven by a renewal cycle (installed fleet avg. age is high) and shift to electric/zero emission, with ongoing government subsidies and regulatory mandates driving that shift.

NFI raised C$400M in new equity in 2021 at an average price of C$27.48. They also issued C$338M in 5% convertible bonds in Nov. 2021 when stock was C$24.55 with 35% conversion premium (C$33.15).

MIM's estimated fair value of C$27.50 = 10x EBITDA of C$300M (our est. for 2023) = EV of C$3B minus net debt of C$522M minus converts C$338M = equity value of C$2.11B = 14x FCF of C$150M (C$2.11B / 77.1M shares out = C$27.50 per share) (company estimates it will return to peak EBITDA (C$400M+, last seen 2018) by 2025) implies 72% upside from current price of C$16.00.

Coliseum Capital, NFI's largest shareholder, bought another 1% of the company at approximately C$16 and now own 11.4%. They've had a Board seat (Coliseum partner, Adam Gray) for the past 10 years.

More pure plays in electric vehicles are trading at much higher valuations. BYD Company Ltd. (1211 HK, HK$224) is at 19x est. EV/ EBITDA for 2023. BYD is a partner of NFI's UK subsidiary, Alexander Dennis Ltd.

Proterra (PTRA $7.52), an electric-only, vertically integrated (makes its own batteries) North American competitor has negative EBITDA projected through 2023, and is 10x EBITDA est. for 2024 (NFI would be 8x EBITDA of C$375M est. for 2024, at MIM's target price of C$27.50). MIM ultimately believes NFI will be bought out by a larger, diversified global vehicle manufacturer (such as Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), which competes in North America via Nova Bus subsidiary).

Mittleman Investment Management initiated a position in NFI Group in late February 2022.and they've posted a new presentation as of 26 April which is worth reading.

