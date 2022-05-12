Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Cineplex Inc (OTCPK:CPXGF)

In late 2019, Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF), based in the United Kingdom, announced it was acquiring Cineplex for $34 per share.

At the time, Cineplex was a small (1.5%) holding in TCCF. Our Business Value was $26 and, with the shares trading above the announced takeover price, we sold all our shares that day, as we thought a higher offer was unlikely.

When the pandemic hit, Cineworld reneged on its offer and Cineplex remains a public company. Cineplex is suing Cineworld and the matter continues to wind its way through the courts (with Cineplex winning the first round).

Interestingly, just over a year before the announcement of the takeover, TCEF sold all its shares of Cineplex at $34 per share in September 2018. It was a small holding at the time (less than 2%) and, as we added a new holding with a larger discount to Business Value, we removed Cineplex to maintain a fixed number of holdings.

Over the prior couple of years, we had been reducing our estimate of Business Value, based on new information, from the $40's down to the $30's by the time we sold our position. This underscores a key point about our Business Values - they can be reduced as well as increased.

We constantly strive to maintain a balanced forecast based on all available information and, while our forecasts generally increase over time, there are lots of examples, like Cineplex, where they go the other way.

