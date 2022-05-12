JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Welbilt Inc. is a company we had followed for years, but only added to our portfolio in mid-2020.

As with many companies, its share price declined significantly in the March 2020 COVID Crash, falling by more than two-thirds. But whereas the share prices of many of the companies we owned quickly rebounded, Welbilt's share price was still at a low point months later. By July of 2020, the stock was relatively attractive, so we added it to both TCEF and Turtle Creek United States Equity Fund at around $6.50 per share. During the last quarter of 2020, the share price rose into the low teens, during which time we trimmed the position by half.

In April of 2021, Welbilt announced it had agreed to sell to Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in an all-share transaction (interestingly, Middleby is one of our larger holdings). On May 28th, the Wall Street Journal reported that a private Italian company had approached Welbilt with an all-cash offer of $23.00 per share. The market reacted quickly, spiking Welbilt's share price above $24 on speculation the bid was credible and would spur Middleby to increase its takeover price.

Given our Business Value was $21.75, and the shares were trading more than 10% above our Business Value, we sold all of our shares the day of the article. Our judgement was that Middleby would have the discipline to avoid paying an excessive price for Welbilt, and we were correct in this assessment - they chose to collect their $110 million 'break fee' and focus on other opportunities. The Italian company did raise their offer in July of 2021 to $24.00 per share, but this was still below the price we realized the day of the initial announcement.

And while the acquisition has yet to close, no one has come forward with a higher offer.

The Welbilt example illustrates a couple points:

Firstly, the market can be incredibly inefficient at times. Let's ignore the immediate impact of the COVID crash when the company traded as low as $3.50 per share. Here's a company that throughout the middle of 2020 was trading in the mid-single digits. At that time, we managed to assemble a significant stake in the company at an average price of $6.50. And then a mere six months later, the company was sold for nearly four times the price we paid. Of course, the Business Value of the company was unchanged in this short period. But the traded price was clearly disconnected from reality.

Secondly, smart companies don't have to engage when someone comes knocking. In June of 2020, with the shares trading at $6, a private equity firm approached Welbilt with an offer to buy it for $12 -$13. The company concluded it was not worth considering this offer which would have had them initiate a sales process; and that instead the best course for their shareholders was to focus on their long-term strategy. But around the same time, Middleby approached Welbilt to discuss a possible all- share transaction. In this case, Welbilt agreed to enter into discussions, which resulted in the proposed all-stock, but unconsummated, acquisition by Middleby that was at our Business Value.

