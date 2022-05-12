hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), my top pick for 2022, is crashing hard. After a mini head-fake rally in March, driven in part by the stock split announcement, shares of the cloud and e-commerce giant found their way south again. The stock is down a whopping 37% since the start of the year, as the chart below depicts. Another leg lower and AMZN could catch up with Meta (FB) as the biggest FAAMG loser of 2022 so far.

That said, the recent share price unwind has not changed my mind about the appeal of owning AMZN after a dismal performance in the past few years — the stock is only 3% above September 2018 levels. The difference is that now I think the eventual rebound may not happen soon enough for Amazon to recover lost ground and finish the year ahead of its key peers.

Data by YCharts

A brief look at Amazon's Q1 earnings results

Amazon delivered Q1 earnings only two weeks ago. The results and outlook were so poorly received by investors that the stock has lost nearly half a trillion dollars in market value since the afternoon of April 28.

To be fair, I don't think that Amazon's recent performance has been terrible. Revenue growth of 7% matched expectations. Amazon Web Services, the biggest contributor to Amazon's operating profits for a while now, remains on fire. For an undisputed leader in the fast-growing cloud infrastructure space, YOY increase in revenues of 37% that topped the industry average is quite impressive. In addition, cloud op margins expanded by a whopping four percentage points to reach a respectable 35%, supported by gains of scale.

In e-commerce, the headline numbers looked ugly: Revenue contraction of 3% in online store and growth of only 7% in third-party seller services. But I buy the management team's argument that these numbers should be assessed on a multi-year basis, since 2020-2021 was such an atypical period. Since Q1 of 2019, before the pandemic turned the world upside down, 1P and 3P sales have grown at an annualized 20% and 32%, respectively. These growth numbers are much better than what Amazon used to deliver before COVID-19.

Regarding the outlook for Q2, Amazon disappointed by setting the high end of the revenue guidance range about $4 billion below consensus. I wonder, however, whether analysts had anticipated a shift in Prime Day from Q2 of last year to Q3 this time. The management team quantified the impact of the calendar shift at 400 basis points in sales growth, or roughly $4.5 billion in revenues. The CFO also reinforced, during the most recent earnings call, that "we're not seeing softness" in customer demand.

But here's the caveat

I have very little doubt that Amazon will continue to be the player to beat in cloud and e-commerce. In both cases, the company has made it part of its DNA to pour resources into infrastructure and build the widest moat possible. As CFO Brian Olsavsky mentioned in the most recent earnings call:

During (the pandemic), we doubled the size of our operations and nearly doubled our workforce to 1.6 million employees. Labor and physical space are no longer the bottlenecks they were throughout much of 2020 and 2021.

The problem is that 2022 has been too disruptive a year for e-commerce. Costs have gone through the roof, from fuel to labor and beyond. Amazon has perhaps the best logistics network to service its retail customers, but managing the channel now comes at a steep cost. To make matters worse, Amazon's proactive approach to dealing with COVID-19 disruptions by aggressively building capacity is now causing inefficiencies that the company will need to address.

Does any of the above change the fact that Amazon will more than likely remain a cloud and retail leader over the next many years? I think not. What it changes is the likelihood that Amazon will manage to get its house in order very soon. There are just too many variables impacting the company's cost structure — not to mention the potential of economic deceleration or even recession on the horizon — for investors to make a high-confidence decision to buy the stock today.

This is precisely how my "2022 top pick" thesis has changed. Rather than expecting AMZN to outperform its peer group by the end of the year, I believe that the recovery may not fully play out until well into 2023, at least.

A word on AMZN stock valuation

My original top pick thesis leaned in part on Amazon stock having been an underperformer within the Big Tech group. It has become the norm in the last few years for losers in one year to become winners the next, and vice-versa.

Going back three years (see below), Amazon remains a peer-group laggard, alongside FB. The 15% cumulative returns in AMZN since 2019 have been much worse than the Nasdaq's (QQQ) gain of 66%. A coil spring effect could eventually help to propel the stock higher, once the conditions are right.

Data by YCharts

Amazon peaked in July 2021 at over $3,700 per share. If my broad assumptions about the company's long-term prospects are reasonable, Amazon stock is more likely to eventually revisit those highs than to decline indefinitely. The mere retracement to peak levels means an upside potential of 75%. Even if the return trip to the top takes as long as three or four years - at which point AMZN would trade at an overly conservative P/E of 12 to 17 times, using today's EPS estimates - the implied annualized returns of 15% to 20% from here are pretty decent, in my view.

The bottom line is that I remain very bullish on AMZN for the long haul. However, I adjust my expectations for the possibility that shares might remain under pressure in the foreseeable future.