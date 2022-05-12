Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

After the bell on Wednesday, we received first quarter results from electric vehicle maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). While the production and delivery numbers were already known, investors and analysts were curious to see the full financial results. While the headline reports will all detail a large revenue miss, the report was actually quite decent, meaning the stock could seemingly be closer to being a reasonable investment.

For the first quarter, total revenues came in at $95 million, which I'm sure will be reported in many articles as a huge miss as estimates called for nearly $130 million. However, I'm not sure why analysts were this positive to begin with, given what we already knew. In Q4 2021, Rivian delivered 909 vehicles and reported revenues of $54 million. In Q1 2022, Rivian delivered 1,227 vehicles. There was no reason for the Street average on the top line to be that high, so I'm going to discount this miss here as a complete analyst whiff.

On the bottom line, Rivian reported a non-GAAP loss of $1.43 per share, which beat estimates handily that called for a $1.66 loss. I'm guessing that analysts were too bearish here because they expected more losses on a higher revenue level. Overall, the non-GAAP net loss was nearly $1.3 billion, more than triple the year ago period, but the per share loss was much less due to the IPO significantly increasing the company's share count. Rivian is going to lose a lot of money in the near term until it gets its production levels to a much higher level.

The biggest item to watch in this report was an update on the company's production ramp. As of May 9th, Rivian had produced about 5,000 vehicles. That's decent progress given that as of March 8th, only 2,425 vehicles had been produced, so that's a doubling over the past two months, putting early growing pains in the rear view mirror. The more important part here is that management reiterated its guidance for the year, which is total production of 25,000 vehicles. Just like we saw in the previous report, supply chain issues remain a big deal. The company said in its shareholder letter that based on demonstrated production rates and the progress seen at its facility, it could be doing twice as much output for the rest of the year if those supply constraints were not there.

The other important item here was the update on vehicle pre-orders, detailed from the investor letter as seen below. As a quick reminder, Rivian reported approximately 83,000 net R1 preorders as of March 8th.

As of May 9, 2022, we had over 90K net R1 preorders from consumers in the U.S. and Canada, all of which have been attracted by organic growth and brand awareness and without any paid marketing or media. Since updating our pricing in March, we have received over 10,000 R1 preorders for the US and Canadian market with an average price of over $93,000.

Even with prices having been increased quite meaningfully, preorders continue to grow. Obviously, not all of these orders will be filled this year, which is a good problem to have as long as you can fill those orders eventually. While Rivian did report cash burn of over $1.45 billion in the quarter, it finished the March period with just under $17 billion in cash, and that doesn't include capacity under the asset-based revolving credit facility. Given current plans, management feels it has enough cash on hand to launch its R2 platform in its new Georgia facility in 2025.

As for Rivian shares, they are in a much different place now than when I questioned the valuation above $130 per share. After peaking at nearly $180, the stock fell under $20 during Wednesday's trade, a painful drop seen in the chart below. Shares have rallied a few percent in the after-hours market, although it's a small gain compared to the losses that have been seen.

Rivian Since IPO (Yahoo! Finance)

At current pricing, Rivian is worth a little under $20 billion. While there will be some more dilution down the road, and certainly a lot of losses and cash burn, I think this is starting to be a reasonable valuation at which investors should start thinking about this stock. If everything goes right, you'd be getting this name at less than four times next year's expected sales. While that's a giant premium to legacy automakers, it's actually a sizable discount to Tesla (TSLA) that trades for more than 6 times next year's projected revenue. It will be hard for Rivian to truly bottom if US markets continue to drop, but this name certainly seems to have a decent future ahead of it.

In the end, Rivian shares stabilized in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company's Q1 report. I'm sure headlines will focus on a big revenue miss, but Street estimates just didn't make sense given the delivery number. The important parts here are that the yearly forecast was reaffirmed and that the preorder book continues to grow. With the stock having lost almost 90% from its peak, the stock is starting to look interesting at these levels.