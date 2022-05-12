syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

VBR strategy and Portfolio

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) has been tracking the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index since January 2004. The fund has a portfolio of 927 stocks, a SEC Yield of 1.74% and a total expense ratio of 0.07%.

As described by CRSP, securities:

“are made eligible for assignment to a growth or value index using CRSP’s multifactor model. Securities are scored and ranked for both Value and Growth factors, then ranked. CRSP employs a version of banding and migration between Value and Growth that can occasionally result in splitting securities between the two style assignments.”

This process is similar to S&P Value indexes, but the set of factors used for the value ranking is a bit different: book to price, forward earnings to price, historic earnings to price, dividend yield, and sales to price.

VBR is cheaper than the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) regarding valuation ratios.

VBR IWM Price/Earnings TTM 12.92 14.69 Price/Book 1.91 2.14 Price/Sales 1.14 1.33 Price/Cash Flow 9.64 11.19

However, the valuation gap with the small cap benchmark is not as wide as for other small cap value ETFs like Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV).

VBR holds 927 stocks as of writing. The top 10 holdings represent 5.7% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios. The largest position weighs 0.63%, so risks related to individual stocks is very low.

Ticker Name Weight P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield% MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. 0.63% 25.16 17.17 0.60 6.23 9.51 0 PWR Quanta Services Inc. 0.60% 33.30 17.46 1.14 3.17 176.10 0.25 CEG Constellation Energy Corp 0.59% N/A 20.75 N/A 1.68 N/A 0.98 MRO Marathon Oil Corp 0.59% 8.42 5.60 2.86 1.66 9.15 1.32 SBNY Signature Bank 0.59% 12.88 9.85 5.52 1.67 10.68 1.02 TRGP Targa Resources Corp 0.56% N/A 17.59 0.88 7.67 9.58 2.07 AA Alcoa Corp 0.54% 14.36 4.54 0.79 2.23 19.52 0.74 BRO Brown & Brown Inc 0.53% 26.48 24.60 5.02 3.64 20.54 0.72 ATO Atmos Energy Corp 0.52% 21.10 20.60 4.07 1.74 N/A 2.39 STLD Steel Dynamics Inc 0.51% 3.99 3.93 0.73 2.14 8.81 1.76

The heaviest sectors are financials (21.5%) and industrials (19.9%). Other sectors are below 11%. Compared with the Russell 2000 index, VBR overweights financials, industrials, real estate, materials, and utilities. It underweights technology and healthcare by a wide margin, and communication services to a lesser extent.

VBR sectors (chart: author; data: Fidelity)

Since inception (01/26/2004), VBR has returned about 373% vs. 285% for IWM. The difference in annualized return is less impressive: about 1.2 percentage point.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VBR 373.06% 8.88% -61.82% 0.49 19.56% IWM 284.87% 7.66% -58.26% 0.43 20.02%

However, VBR was more resilient in the current market downturn. It went down about -12% in 6 months, whereas IWM has lost about 26%.

VBR vs. IWM last 6 months (Portfolio123)

Comparing VBR with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares VBR with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: the list is reconstituted annually instead of once a month to make it comparable to a passive index.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VBR 373.06% 8.88% -61.82% 0.49 19.56% Dashboard List 702.56% 12.08% -54.17% 0.68 17.29%

The Dashboard List outperforms VBR by 3.2 percentage points in annualized return and has slightly better risk metrics (drawdown and volatility). However, VBR price history is real and the model performance is hypothetical.

Price to Book: a risky concept of value

I like the idea of mixing various ratios to rank value stocks like VBR does. However, the underlying index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first one is to classify all stocks using the same criteria. It means the valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors. Obviously they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here for more details about this topic.

A consequence is to privilege sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. Sectors with large intangible assets like technology are disadvantaged. To make things simple, companies with large intangible assets are those with a business model based on massive R&D, or a strong branding, or large user databases, or operating in a field where competition is limited by an expensive entry ticket. All these elements are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.

The second shortcoming comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Speaking probabilities, a large group of companies with low P/B contains a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 1/1/2022 with elements in equal weight.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.95% -72.36% 0.48 21.05% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.25% -65.09% 0.57 18.91% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.62% -65.66% 0.6 20.46% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.23% -63.55% 0.61 19.05%

This also explains my choice of not using P/B in my Dashboard List model (more info at the end of this post).

Takeaway

VBR holds more than 900 small caps with value characteristics. None of them weighs more than 0.7% of the fund. The top two sectors, financials and industrials, represent over 40% of asset value. Mixing size and value factors makes a lot of sense.

VBR has been a safer investment than the Russell 2000 in the current correction, but it has outperformed the benchmark by only 1.2 annualized percentage points in 18 years. I see two shortcomings in its strategy. First, it ranks stocks regardless of their industries. This results in a relatively high exposure to banks and REITs, and a low weight in technology and healthcare. Value metrics work better to rank stocks in homogeneous sets (sector, industry). The second point is using the price/book ratio, which I consider a risky factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one.