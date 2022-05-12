Are Stocks Nearing A Bottom?

24K-Production/iStock via Getty Images

Where’s the bottom? When’s the turnaround going to take place? Investors are more fearful now than ever it seems (just look at investor and consumer sentiment readings. Just in the last 30 trading days, the S&P 500 (SPY) has plunged 15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is off more than 20%. Small caps, as measured by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is down 19% while overseas stocks have outperformed – down just 13% on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO).

StockCharts

AAII

These are serious drubbings over a short time. Peak-euphoria arguably took place in February last year when the ARKK stocks and Emerging Markets topped. Then foreign shares peaked in Q3. The Russell 2000 hit its climax, along with the Nasdaq 100, in early November. The S&P 500 finally notched its finally all-time high on the second trading day of this year. So the market has been going through a topping cycle for 15 months.

StockCharts

I see clear support on the S&P 500 just below where we are now. The 3815-3855 area has a nice confluence of the psychological 20% bear market barrier as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Below that, the Q2 2022 highs should bring in some buyers. Bottom line: I assert we are closer to the bottom than the top.

Bear Market Territory Looms, Fibonacci Support In-Play

StockCharts

Credit Spreads: A Different Take

But what else should you watch for? Many folks point to credit spreads. They don’t want to call a bottom until high yield and investment-grade spreads blow out. I have a different take. I see the relative calmness in credit as a bullish sign. The huge drop in the IG credit ETF (LQD) and the junk bond fund (HYG) has had much more to do with rising rates than fears of massive corporate bankruptcies. I’m not holding my breath for corporate bond yields to spike into the double digits.

Corporate Credit: It's Been a Duration Story, Not a Solvency Fear

BofA Global Research, Sober Look

Assessing Volatility

I do, however, want to see a good washout as measured by a spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). The Wall Street “fear gauge” is just hanging around the low- to mid-30s. I’d like to see it hit 45-plus. I also want to see the Nasdaq 100 volatility index (VXN) get near 50 – it's steady in the low-40s even with the latest puke in tech stocks.

Volatility Index (VIX): Historical Spikes to 45-50

StockCharts

Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index (VXN): Historical Spikes to 45-50

StockCharts

Everything Needs to Participate in the "Whoosh"

The sellers have finally come after the big market generals – including Apple (AAPL). That’s a good sign. We need to see everything get taken to the woodshed. Even the Energy ETF (XLE) has seen bouts of big-time downward price action. The only thing that is really left is large-cap value (VTV) and high-dividend stocks (VYM). A big market-wide “whoosh” that includes those places of safety would be a telltale sign of a true capitulatory bottom.

6-Month ETF Performances

Finviz

The Bottom Line

I don’t see this bear market going a whole lot further than –20 to –25% on the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 is already in a 30% drawdown and the Nasdaq Composite is not far behind. That’s about on par with what we saw in the 2011 and 2015-16 bear markets. And foreign stocks are down about the same as they were during those significant declines.

