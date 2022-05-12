B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

The massive correction we've seen in the stock market since the start of the year, and in tech stocks since last November, is a reminder that success in rebounds hinges heavily on good stock-picking and flushing out the names in our portfolios that are unlikely to see as strong uplifts in a recovery. Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), in my view, is a perfect example of a tech stock that got pummeled year-to-date that has little fundamental recourse to earn back its former value.

Year to date, shares of Blackbaud have shed ~40% of its market value - in a nearly perfect downward line. In my view, this drop has been proportional to the weakness of Blackbaud's recent results and its dim prospects for the future.

For investors who are unfamiliar with Blackbaud, the company is a specialized vertical software platform that caters specifically to the needs of non-profits, educational, and religious institutions.

The chart below gives a good overview of Blackbaud's key competencies. In other simple terms, the company effectively acts as a CRM (customer relationship management) tool for organizations that take in gifting revenue:

Blackbaud core platform (Blackbaud Q1 investor presentation)

Charitable donations and events took a hit during the pandemic (both driven by people feeling a pinch in their wallets, as well as fewer in-person events), and Blackbaud temporarily saw revenue decline. For that reason, even though Blackbaud is showing growth this year, it has easier comps in the prior year to benchmark against.

In my view, Blackbaud is a disappointment. Despite being 40+ years old, Blackbaud has only managed to capture a fraction of its supposed >$20 billion market opportunity, and its growth rates don't suggest that Blackbaud can do anything more than "sustain" its current book of business. In addition, I'd encourage investors to remain nervous about more and more portfolio software companies like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) focusing more on vertical specialization. Eventually, lower-profile niche tools like Blackbaud will fade into the background.

I remain bearish here and view Blackbaud's prospects as quite dim. Continue to steer clear and stay on the sidelines.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Blackbaud's most recent quarterly results in greater detail, which the company released in early May. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Blackbaud Q1 results (Blackbaud Q1 investor presentation)

Now, at face value, it looks like Blackbaud is doing much better than ever. Revenue grew at a 17% y/y pace to $257.1 million in the quarter, accelerating sharply over 2% y/y growth in Q4. However, the reason for this is that EVERFI, which Blackbaud purchased for $750 million last quarter, is now being folded into the company's results.

If we look at the revenue bridge below, we note that $24 million of the incremental revenue that Blackbaud gained in the quarter was due to EVERFI's contribution.

Blackbaud revenue bridge (Blackbaud Q1 investor presentation)

Now, to be fair, the company also managed to grow transactional revenue by $10 million y/y (again, driven by easier comps against a more muted giving/events environment in early 2021). But still, overall organic revenue growth of 6.6% was rather uninspiring.

Another let down in the quarter: margin performance. The company's pro forma gross margins fell back 90bps to 58.5% in the quarter, already substantially lower than most other software companies which have margins in the 70-80s.

Blackbaud margin trends (Blackbaud Q1 investor presentation)

In addition, pro forma operating margins also dipped 460bps to 16.9%, driven by the consolidation of EVERFI. This comes at an inconvenient time especially as Blackbaud's leverage ratio hit an all-time high of 3.6x following the acquisition, which is another key source of heartburn for investors in this risk-off market environment:

Blackbaud leverage (Blackbaud Q1 investor presentation)

The chart above shows just how much reliance Blackbaud has put on M&A over its lifespan. It has masked low-single-digit organic revenue growth all these years by continually taking on additional leverage. In the end, I view Blackbaud as having become a relatively incoherent jumble of specialized, niche software tools that have failed in a ~40-year timespan to capture a supposed $20 billion market.

Valuation and key takeaways

Now, the flip side of this coin is that Blackbaud is indeed a value stock. At current share prices near $50, Blackbaud trades at a market cap of $2.63 billion. After adding back and netting off the $33.8 million of cash and $981.2 million of debt on Blackbaud's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.58 billion.

Blackbaud outlook (Blackbaud Q1 investor presentation)

Assuming the company's midpoint of 24.3% adjusted EBITDA guidance on midpoint of $1.085 billion in revenue, according to the latest FY22 outlook ranges shown above, Blackbaud would generate $263.7 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The company does look cheap from a revenue perspective, trading at 3.3x EV/FY22 revenue. Against adjusted EBITDA, Blackbaud's multiple looks a bit more normalized at 13.1x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA, and against pro forma EPS of $2.73, Blackbaud trades at a relatively expensive 18.3x forward P/E.

All in all, however, I don't consider any of Blackbaud's fundamental results as being able to justify the company's valuation. Even if considered cheap, Blackbaud is a value trap with very limited organic growth prospects.

Continue to avoid this name.