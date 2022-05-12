Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) CEO Chad Potter on Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call - Earnings Call Transcript

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Chad Potter - President & Chief Executive Officer

Terence Cryan - Executive Chairman

Jeff Vigil - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Cates - Chief Accounting Officer & Controller

Debra Fiakas - Crystal Equity Research

Chad Potter

Thank you. And thank you for all attending our first quarter 2020 results call. With us today are Terence Cryan, our Executive Chairman of the Board; Jeff Vigil, our Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Cates, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Slide two, during this presentation the forward-looking statements we will be making are based on management's judgment, including projections related to Kellyton graphite plant in the Coosa graphite deposit. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A description of which can be found on page two in this presentation, our 10-K for 2021 and our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from what may be discussed today.

On page three. Why Westwater is an investment. Westwater is an energy technology company focused on producing battery-grade natural graphite materials for advanced batteries here in the United States. We are using a patent pending proprietary purification process. We made a lot of progress during the first quarter with our construction activities, which include civil and earthwork which began in March, hiring our various general contractors and other contractors, Continuing the process of ordering long lead time equipment and the build-out and completion of our administrative offices in April.

Also in April we hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking at our Kellyton facility which wa attended by the Governor of Alabama and other state, local and federal officials. In April, we completed the exploration drilling program at our Coosa graphite deposit and we expect our geological model to be completed by the end of the year.

Slide four. I'd like to turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jeff Vigil.

Jeff Vigil

Thank you, Chad. And good morning everyone. First, let's take a look at our capital position on slide four. Our closing share price on Wednesday, May 4 was $1.37 and with approximately 47.2 million shares outstanding, our market capitalization stands at approximately $65 million. Our average daily trading volume over the past three months was approximately 3.2 million shares per day. The share price began the quarter at $2.15 and ended the quarter at $2. We believe investors have taken a more cautious approach to Westwater as we embark on the construction of our Graphite Processing facility in Alabama and the large capital expenditures associated therewith.

We finished the first quarter with the cash balance of $116 million and a working capital balance of approximately $109 million. During the first quarter the company utilized it's ATM facility with Cantor Fitzgerald to raise approximately $16 million from stock sales. In April of 2022 we raised an additional $9 million from ATM stock sales. Our working capital balance with zero debt provide us with the ability to continue to move the construction of Phase I of the Kellyton graphite plant forward. Since beginning the construction of Phase I we have incurred $17.8 million of the estimated total cost of $202 million.

Our two financing facilities with Cantor and Lincoln Park provide the company with an opportunity to raise cash at a low cost of capital and may be used in the future to support the company's business plan in 2022. However, management is currently engaged in the process of identifying additional or alternative sources of low cost capital funding which potentially could include project level debt, off- take agreements, learning programs provided by the US Department of Energy via strategic partner, or a combination of these.

Turning to slide five, we provide a financial summary for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net cash used in all operating activities was $2.7 million for the quarter. This compared with $4.8 million for the same period in 2021. $2.1 million decrease in cash used was primarily due to reduced product development expenses and arbitration cost. Product development costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2021. The costs incurred for the first quarter of 2022 were related to continued product optimization costs, while the prior-year period was impacted by expenses related to our DFS report for the Kellyton plant and the company’s pilot program, both of which were completed in the second half of 2021.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $100,000 from the prior year period. The increase year-over-year is due primarily to increased payroll cost as the company continues to build out its team and to invest in sales and marketing.

Net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2.8 million or $0.08 per share compared to a net loss of $5.4 million or $0.19 per share for the same period in 2021. $2.6 million reduction in net loss was due primarily to decreased product development expenses and arbitration cost.

And with that, I'll turn it back to you, Chad.

Chad Potter

Thank you, Jeff. On slide six, ensuring the health and growth of our business we continue construction of our Graphite Processing plant, as well as the exploration and modeling of our Coosa graphite deposit. Also we are continuing to work to ensure the adequate financial liquidity to support our key operations and business activities. To reiterate, Mr. Vigil’s comments. we have a cash balance of $116 million and zero debt. Also we are active -- we were in active discussions on a range of alternative sources of additional capital necessary to complete Phase I of the Kellyton graphite processing plant with a focus on securing low cost of capital available.

Slide seven. Graphite is a major component of all batteries. Batteries which include lead acid, alkaline, power cells and non-rechargeable lithium cells. Coated purified spherical graphite is a critical component of lithium-ion batteries . The US government has defined graphite as a critical to national security and the prosperity in White House’s in both the Defense Production Act. And recently, the Department of Energy funding opportunity announcement allocated $3.1 billion to expand the battery advanced manufacturing capabilities in the US.

Slide eight. The typical lithium-ion battery contains considerably more graphite than lithium, approximately half of all lithium-ion battery cells is made up of graphite as depicted on the graph on the screen. Typical electric vehicle contains approximately 200 pounds of anode graphite.

Slide nine. Battery markets as they continue to grow and graphite is a critical component as outlined in the previous slide, slide eight. The EV sector of the market is expected to grow at 24% compound annual growth rate and will drive demand for lithium-ion batteries in the future. CSPG is a principal product, what makes up the anode in lithium-ion battery. Demand for battery-storage sector, battery storage enabling technology for many renewable energy technologies, such as wind and solar enabling power restored and then released during periods of peak demand. Other sectors, such as consumer electronics [indiscernible] will provide additional markets for our graphite materials.

On to slide 10. As you can see on the slide, our Kellyton Graphite Processing plant is scheduled to be completed in 2023. And our Coosa Graphite mining project is anticipated to begin in 2028. We've taken a different approach here by developing our processing plant first, then bringing our graphite mining project expected around 2028. This approach has a lower upfront capital cost and a faster path to revenue and cash flow and it derisk the timeline of permitting at the Coosa deposit as we have third-party non-Chinese source of natural graphite flake until the production of our graphite from our Coosa deposit comes online around 2028. This vertically integrate our operations and provide long term security of supply for our Kellyton processing facility.

On slide 11. Our focus on Graphite Processing is easily understood when you take a look at the value created during the processing of natural graphite flake. Which sells for around $1,000 a ton and the CSPG which sells for approximately $9,000 per ton, resulting in value multiplayer of environment approximately 9 times.

On to slide 12. This slide tells exactly why we went [indiscernible] developing advanced Graphite Materials. The blue bottom section represents existing and projected Chinese anode material production. The yellow section represent expected non-Chinese anode material supply and the dotted section represents required new anode material capacity needed to these demand. US is currently 100% dependent on foreign [indiscernible] advanced graphite materials with 85% of global output coming from China. Our Kellyton processing plant is expected to be the first of its kind in the United States.

Our proprietary purification technology, Westwaters developed a new technology for graphite purification. We have filed provisional patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for this technology. There is a more sustainable footprint than currently used in China were environmentally damaging and expensive to manage hydrochloric acid use. This process yields graphic carbon of more than 99.95%, allows for flexible feedstock and consistent performance. Consists of three steps including caustic roasting of the graphite concentrate sample, acid leaching and thermal treatment of the sample.

On to slide 14. In 2021 we purchased two buildings comprising of 9000 square feet warehouse office space, immediately adjacent to the plant site. These two building are purchase on a very favorable terms, really to jumpstart our development at Kellyton facility. We expect the plant to be completed at the end of the second quarter of 2023. We are currently on time and on budget and have forward long lead-time items such as our first in late 2021. While construction is underway, we have samples from our pilot plant in the hands of our prospective customers undergoing customer review and testing. This positions us ideally to announced customer LOI's in advance of commencing operations next year.

On to slide 15. Coosa graphite deposit is source of domestic US natural graphite. The exploration drilling to further define the graphite deposit completed and geological modeling is expected by the end of 2022. With lot of vanadium discovery at its deposit could contribute to the revenues. Battery-grade graphite products will initially be produced from non-Chinese source and the natural flake graphite till the Coosa Graphite deposit develop. Our Graphite Processing Plant and our Coosa Graphite deposit together represent the first fully integrated battery grade graphite project in the United States.

On to slide 16. This slide represents our leadership team. I was proud to join as the CEO in February. This team represents highly experience individuals both from the mining, financial sector, as well as those that have experience in high leadership roles. I’m very proud to be part of this team and the experience that they represent. Looking forward to the future with them.

On slide 17. Westwater is proud of the strong culture we have built and our commitment to safety any ESG. Every meeting in our company starts to safety this year, we are committed to environmental stewardship and manufacturing practices, which are environmentally superior to the majority of the existing CSPG manufacturing processes in the world. We have a proprietary graphite purification process that is patent pending and we are aiming for an industry leading low carbon footprint, which we think customers will increasingly demand. We are committed to being trustworthy stewards of our shareholders' company that develop balanced Board of Directors, made up entirely of mid-career C-suite executives.

In closing, this is an exciting time for Westwater Resources and we appreciate your interest in our company. Team and I will now take questions that you may have. Operator, back to you for questions. Thank you very much.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Debra Fiakas with Crystal Equity Research. Please go ahead.

Debra Fiakas

Thank you, operator. And thank you gentlemen for taking my questions. I think most of them are numbers related, so I'm putting Jeff in the hot seat first. I appreciate your disclosure that you've spent $17.8 million out of the $202 million budget for the Graphite Processing Plant project. I also noted in your filing that you had added $17.1 million to construction in progress to the balance sheet. And I wanted to sort of get an idea of how we relate the two. Is it going to ted over like that as you go along in executing on your budget? Will we see the numbers pretty much equal between what you've spent and construction and project progress?

Jeff Vigil

Hi, Debra. That’s a great question. Go ahead.

Terence Cryan

This is Terence Cryan, Debra. Appreciate your question and I appreciate you joining us this morning. I'm actually going to direct this one and put the spotlight on Steve Cates.

Debra Fiakas

Okay.

Steve Cates

Hi, Debra. Thanks for joining. Yes, those over time will line up really the difference between the $17.1 million and the $17.8 million incurred really had to do with some year-end accruals that were already in CIP at $12.31million, mostly related to some of our engineering work as well as the build-out of the administrative offices, which, as Chad mentioned were completed in April of this year.

Debra Fiakas

Okay. And then a follow-up along those same lines. The capital expenditures that were reported in the first quarter were $12.1 million. And can I assume or can we assume that that capital expenditure was principally part of this construction in progress? And then therefore also a part of what you've worked off the project plan as well?

Steve Cates

Yes. So the $12.1 million, to your point, that is all related to our Kellyton processing facility and the construction and that's the actual cash spend. The $17.8 million is what we have incurred, which includes amounts that remain unpaid at period end.

Debra Fiakas

Got it, got it. And then an unrelated question, I was wondering you had the company held its Annual Meeting yesterday and I wondered if the results are now available, can we know that everybody get elected or –

Steve Cates

So, Debra, I'm happy to report that, yes, all of the resolutions on our proxy statement past and we will be filing an 8-K and a press release with those details today.

Debra Fiakas

And the other proposals were accepted as well?

Steve Cates

All proposals passed.

Debra Fiakas

Okay. And this is more of a forward question. Again it is numbers related, but I kind of wondered if -- as in the first quarter, we don't really see a whole lot of a construction project effects in the operating expenses, can we kind of expect that to be the case going forward, that the most of what is going on on that $102 million budget now with $17.8 million that you worked off, that we're really not going to see that at the operating line, that's mostly going to be -- are going on in CapEx and construction in progress.

Terence Cryan

Steve?

Steve Cates

Yes. Debra, you're correct. The vast, vast majority, substantially all of the 202 you will see as CapEx that’s running through our construction and progress line until we get through commissioning.

Debra Fiakas

Thank you. I might have a couple of more questions, but I'll let go through right now and allow someone else to question. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from David [Edelman] (ph) with Edelman [indiscernible] Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Participant

Yes. My question concerns the ATM. I was surprised that how much the share count went up and I'm concerned going forward, that there will be too much dilution, especially with the stock at this price. And I wondered if you could comment on what the future plans are for selling shares somewhere around this price? And second of all, how you plan to raise the extra funds to complete the plant once you go through the current cash on hand? Thank you.

Terence Cryan

Thank you, David. Appreciate you joining us today. Steve, would you like to fill that?

Steve Cates

Sure. Yes. David, you know, as we said in the prepared remarks that we have engaged in the process of identifying alternative and additional sources of capital. And our focus is on obtaining the lowest cost of capital that is available to us. And so we are in the middle of that process, having discussions with the type of counterparties one would expect as part of that. And hope to be able to update more as we progress through that.

Regarding the ATM sales in the current period, it did provide, as Jeff said, the ability to raise some funds at a low cost of capital. And as you know that, recently the Fed Chair had raised some rates about half a point. And so, there was an opportunity there to be diligent and raise some additional funds at a low cost, but again, we are interested and seeking additional sources of low cost capital. But I have nothing more to report at this time.

Unidentified Participant

Whenever you can come on revenue you would continue to sell shares near the current price.

Steve Cates

All I can really reiterate is that, we're in process of seeking additional low cost capital. I don't -- we have to get through this process of identifying and seeking that additional financing. And so right now, I can't say whether or not we would or would not be they are available to us, but we are highly interested in identifying those other forms of low cost capital.

Unidentified Participant

Okay. Could you comment on what some of those could possibly be?

Steve Cates

Sure. I think with our balance sheet with $116 million of cash and no debt, it does provide an opportunity we believe and some optionality to not only move the project forward to continue to make a cash investment. But look at something that's maybe a little more along the lines of traditional project debt financing. As Chad mentioned in the prepared remarks, there is the funding opportunity announcement which allocates $3.1 billion of grants to increase battery production capabilities in the US. And we are closely monitoring those and looking at those types of facilities or programs to determine what the benefit, if any, there is to Westwater and its shareholders and whether we'd be able to participate in those.

Unidentified Participant

I see. Thank you.

Chad Potter

Thank you, [Seris] (ph). I'd like to first thank all of our teammates for their continued focus on safety and the environment. Also I'd like to thank all those of you who are listening and your interest in Westwater Resources. Thank you all and have a great day.

