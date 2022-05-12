LEONI AG (LNNNF) CEO Aldo Kamper on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LEONI AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2022 5:00 AM ET

Aldo Kamper - CEO

Harald Nippel - CFO

Marc-Rene Tonn - Warburg Research

Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Aldo Kamper. Please go ahead.

Aldo Kamper

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our first quarter 2022 analyst and investor conference. Let me give you an overview of the highlights before I hand over to Harald Nippel, our new CFO, who will guide you through our financials. As already released with our preliminary results on April 29th, we faced a number of challenges in the first quarter, both familiar ones and new ones.

First of all, the semiconductor crisis and its impact on the automotive industry with OEM production stops and pulled our customer call-offs, continue to weigh on our performance. In addition, Russia's war against Ukraine, which started at the end of February, already had a negative impact on the first quarter.

On the other hand, our production in Western Ukraine was impacted and even temporary shutdown. We have already resumed production and today's volumes are approaching almost prewar levels, but we had a negative impact on overall production looking at the quarter as a whole. On the other hand, there were also had indirect effects on sales and earnings. Ukraine is an important production location not only for LEONI, but also for a wide range of suppliers to the other European automotive industry. As such, the war is putting additional pressure on our customer supply chains, leading to an even higher volatility in call-offs.

Furthermore, we felt the effects of rising inflation in the first quarter. Higher material and logistics costs, as well as energy prices negatively impacted on our earnings. This development reinforces our commitment for our new strategy and performance program, ValuePlus, in which we place a strong focus on compensating for cost inflation. Looking at this environment, we are not dissatisfied with our good turnover, while we did see a year-on-year decline of almost 7% to EUR1.26 billion. This was mainly the result of the deconsolidation of several WCS units over the last 12-months, particularly our Business Group Industrial Solutions. However, our adjusted EBIT recorded a more significant decrease of EUR29 million to minus EUR17 million as a result of lower volumes, increased volatility of call-offs and inflationary environment.

With the closing of the sale of our Business Group Industrial Solutions in January, we received a cash inflow of EUR278 million, which significantly improved our reported free cash flow to positive EUR105 million compared to minus EUR100 million in Q1 2021. The sale of Industrial Solutions also contributed to our reported EBIT with a positive effect of EUR125 million, pushing this KPI to EUR75 million compared to EUR51 million 12-months ago. Furthermore, the sale increased our equity from EUR229 million at year-end '21 to now EUR291 million, and our liquidity increased from EUR412 million to EUR454 million in the same period.

Thanks to the outstanding commitment of our employees on the ground, who continue to work tirelessly in the face of the ongoing war. Our production quotas in the Wiring Systems Divisions are approaching prewar levels again in Ukraine. Nevertheless, it is currently impossible to assess the further course of the duration of the Ukraine war. Given the still high uncertainty of the direct and indirect impact, our forecasting ability for the current financial year remains significantly impaired. The continued semiconductor crisis, as well as the impact out of the Corona-related shutdowns in China further contribute to these uncertainties.

With this, our outlook for the financial year 2022 remains unchanged. We continue to expect lower sales, EBIT before exceptional items and a lower free cash flow for 2022 compared to our initial guidance published on February 17.

With this, I'll now hand over to Harald, who will take you through our financials.

Harald Nippel

Thank you, Aldo, and good morning to everyone also from my side. Let us continue with our group sales on Page three. We finished the first quarter with a total sales of EUR1.26 billion, a decline of 6.9% year-on-year. This development was primarily driven by deconsolidation effects from disposals of several WCS units, especially our Business Group Industrial Solutions in January this year.

However, the total deconsolidation effects of minus 10.6% also include further disposals and closures. As you all remember, we have also sold LEONI Schweiz and LEONI Kerpen AG in the past 12-months. Our organic sales was burdened by continuing effect of the semiconductor shortage, as well as the first effects of the Russian war against the Ukraine that started end of February. The negative impact on our turnover is not only related to our production facilities in Ukraine, which were closed for around one week after the outbreak of the war.

The shutdown also had a negative impact on other sites in our global production network. The deconsolidation and the organic sales decline were partially compensated by positive copper price effects of 4.6% and positive FX effects of 2.4%. Sales were down in all regions, most notably in EMEA with a decline of 8.1%, followed by Americas with a decline of 4.2% and Asia with 2.9% lower sales year-on-year.

Let us now turn to Page four to see how these sales figures, among other factors, affect our earnings. Before we start with our adjusted EBIT figures, I would like to remind you of our new definitions we have introduced for the 2022 financial year onwards. With EBIT before exceptional items, we adjust reported EBIT for nonrecurring effects related to the refinancing of the group, M&A transaction, restructuring measures and the Ukraine war. All figures for adjusted EBIT from the previous year, shown in this presentation, have been adjusted to this definition for better comparability. Last year's definition of exceptional items was broader.

Based on this definition, our adjusted EBIT before exceptional items decreased from plus EUR29 million to minus EUR17 million. With a total negative effect of EUR31 million, inflation in material prices and salaries accounted for the largest share of this negative development. Please note that this category only includes actual salary increases.

The second largest earnings factor were deconsolidation effect of negative EUR11 million. Within this category, the most important factor is the lack of earnings contribution from our Business Group Industrial Solutions from mid-January onwards. Volume, mix and price effects totaled minus EUR5 million, mainly as the result of reduced customer call-offs caused by the ongoing semiconductor crisis and the Ukraine war as external factors, which had a negative impact on the contribution margin. Both factors led to a more volatile demand pattern, which had a dampening effect on our efficiency and is reflected in others.

Copper and FX had a positive contribution to our operating profit of EUR2 million. Other mainly include negative noncash one-off effects from the Ukraine war and increased energy and logistics costs. These were offset by the absence of connector issues we had in previous year's quarter as well as turnaround of loss-making business in our Wire & Cable Solutions. As Aldo mentioned, the sale of Industrial Solutions had a positive effect of EUR125 million on our reported EBIT, including negative effects in connection with the war, our reported EBIT improved to EUR75 million, up from EUR51 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Let us now take a look at the free cash flow development on Slide number five. Our free cash flow significantly increased to EUR105 million compared to minus EUR100 million in the first quarter of 2021. As you can see in the chart, this is mainly the result of two factors: the reduction of our net working capital had a positive impact of EUR81 million on our free cash flow. Net working capital in the first quarter saw a smaller increase in 2022, compared to 2021, as seasonal effects were better offset.

On the other hand, the negative impact of the copper price on inventories in reverse factors have dampened the cash effects. Secondly, the sale of our Business Group Industrial Solutions had a positive cash effect of EUR278 million, which is included in others. This category was slightly dragged down by negative effects from deconsolidation. Our operating cash flow further declined from minus EUR63 million in the same quarter last year to minus EUR130 million. This is the result of lower operating earnings, stronger seasonal effects and an increase in inventories due to higher copper prices. With EUR34 million, our operating CapEx, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, stands almost unchanged compared to the previous year's value of EUR37 million.

I will now continue with a closer look at the development of our divisions, starting with WSD on Slide number six. Our Wiring Systems Division. Sales rose by 1.2% to EUR856 million, driven by positive FX effect of 2.1% and copper price-related effect of 0.5%, both offsetting 1.4% lower organic sales. This organic sales decline was, as mentioned, mainly the result of the ongoing semiconductor crisis and direct and indirect effects of the Ukraine war. We are happy about doubling our new order volume compared to previous year's level to EUR400 million.

With this development, we grew our expected project volume per end of March to EUR21.3 billion, with EUR6.7 billion, almost one-third of this volume is related to e-mobility projects, another EUR1.2 billion in order intake was won at the beginning of the second quarter after the Q1 cutoff date. So all in all, we see good traction with our customers in the year 2022.

EBIT before exceptional items declined from minus EUR13 million to minus EUR42 million year-on-year as a result of lower volumes and increased material logistics and energy costs. We are, of course, in intense discussion with our customers about passing on these inflation effects and expect the first noticeable impact from the second quarter onwards. After exceptional items of minus EUR31 million, including negative EUR20 million from non-cash one-off effects related to the Ukraine war, WSD's reported EBIT came out at minus EUR73 million.

Let me now continue with the WCS division on Slide seven. Sales of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division declined by 20% to EUR406 million with minus 28% deconsolidation effects have the largest impact. This was mainly due to the disposal of the Industrial Solutions this January, but also several other WCS units within the past 12-months. Organic sales declined by 6.1%, while we saw positive 11.5% increase from higher copper prices.

FX effect contributed 3% to our top line. Our order intake in WCS declined from EUR569 million to EUR426 million, mainly driven by the sale of the WCS units. However, the book-to-bill ratio for the quarter remained above one. Compared to last year, EBIT before exceptional items decreased from EUR41 million to EUR23 million. This development was again mainly driven by deconsolidation effects, but also by increased material and energy prices and unfavorable mixed effects. With exceptional items of EUR123 million, almost entirely from the divestment activities, reported EBIT of WCS improved to EUR146 million, compared to EUR69 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Let us now move to Slide eight and take a look at our key balance sheet items. The sale of Industrial Solutions increased our total equity of EUR291 million, compared to EUR229 million at year-end 2021 and EUR282 million at the same quarter last year. Combined with a shortened balance sheet, this improved our equity ratio to 8.8%, compared to 6.7% at year end and 7.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Our financial leverage decreased from 5.2 at year-end 2021 to 4.2 at the end of this last quarter. This ratio is defined by net financial debt, including leasing liabilities in relation to trailing 12-months EBITDA.

Therefore, please take a note that the previous year's financial leverage was around 29 that was mainly influenced by significantly lower trailing EBITDA resulting from the COVID crisis. Our total assets came down by 9%, compared to the end of 2021, resulting from the deconsolidation of the Business Group Industrial Solutions.

I will now continue on Slide nine for a detailed look at our financial position. Our total financial debt, including leasing liabilities and before deduction of cash position, improved to roughly EUR1.6 billion from around EUR1.7 billion, both at year-end 2021 and 12-months ago. Our liquidity, including undrawn credit lines and cash, improved to EUR454 million from EUR412 million at year-end 2021. Even more remarkably compared to 12-months ago, our liquidity improved by over 40%.

Our liquidity improved as a result of our positive free cash flow, which was used to repay our maturing borrower's note in the amount of EUR45 million in March. While all credit lines remain firmly committed until at least the end of this year, we are currently in constructive discussions with our syndicate banks regarding a financing beyond 2022. We will, of course, inform you as soon as we have reached an agreement with our financing partners.

And with that, I will hand over back to Aldo, who will provide you with an update on our current situation in the Ukraine and summarize today's presentation.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Harald. And I want to give you an update on the situation of our business in Western Ukraine. First and foremost, LEONI stands with Ukraine. We continue to believe in the future of the country and our production sites there. With the outbreak of the war end of February, our production facilities were initially at a standstill for around one week. However, our more than 7,000 employees in Stryi and Kolomyia were and remain highly motivated to continue working even in the extreme difficult conditions brought by the war.

Thanks to the outstanding commitment of our employees and because the focus of the war is currently made in the Eastern Ukraine, we were able to quickly resume production under stricter safety conditions. Together with the duplication of production capacities in our global production network, which were initiated in the first quarter and that are progressing week-by-week, we are further stabilizing our production and output towards our customers.

I will now turn to Slide 13 and with this to my summary of the most important points in the first quarter. The start of 2022 proved to be particularly challenging with the ongoing semiconductor crisis, cost inflation and Ukraine war weighing on our operational performance. While sales were burdened by macroeconomic, as well as deconsolidation effects, the semiconductor shortage, direct and indirect effects from Ukraine war and inflation had negative effects on our earnings. We believe supply chain issues and cost inflation to continue to dominate 2022.

Next to semiconductors and the Ukraine war, major lockdowns in China increasingly post further challenges. On a positive note, our Wiring Systems Division recorded a solid order intake in the first quarter and maintained a robust order backlog with a promising e-mobility share. We continue to make progress in focusing on the Wiring Systems business. In January this year, we have reached an important milestone with the closing of the sale of our Business Group Industrial Solutions. This will strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity, and we are well on track with the disposal of the remaining units of the Wire & Cable Solutions, including Business Group Automotive Cable solutions.

I also have two further bits of news on this process. At the end of April, we closed our sale of LEONI Fiber Optics and j-plasma to Weinert Industries as planned. Earlier this week, we signed a binding sales agreement with our long-standing joint venture partner, Hengtong Group, for j-fiber, the last remaining unit of our business unit Fiber Optics. We're expecting closure of this deal in the end -- at the end of the third quarter.

A flexible handling of the Ukraine war strengthens our position as a key partner for our customers. In addition, the discussion with our financing partners to secure our financing beyond 2022 are proceeding in good terms. So we will also weather this storm. LEONI's operating base has been strengthened by VALUE 21, which have completed successfully last year. We have increasingly stabilized LEONI, strengthened our competitiveness and this creates an improved basis for the sustainable recovery of the company.

I'm convinced that the follow-up program, ValuePlus, which we outlined in more detail during our full-year results presentation, will be a similar success and that we will also see it clearly in the P&L as soon as the headwinds from external events subside, which currently overshadowed this success.

Given the ongoing high uncertainty about the direct and indirect impact of the Ukraine war, as well as the COVID-related shutdowns in China and the ongoing semiconductor crisis, our forecasting ability for the current financial year, unfortunately, remain significantly impaired. We continue to expect lower sales, EBIT before exceptional items and a lower free cash flow for 2022 compared to our initial guidance published on February 17.

With this, we thank you for your attention and are happy to take any questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Marc-Rene Tonn from Warburg Research. Please go ahead.

Marc-Rene Tonn

Yes. Hello, everybody. Three questions from my side, if I may. The first one would be on, let's say, the further disposals, you mean, you mentioned for the Wire & Cable Solutions business. And you said that you adhering to the time to sell the automotive cable business. Could you give us your feelings about, let's say, the amount of money you could receive for that and on how we should think about, let's say, the ability of the Wiring Systems division to, let's say, work with the remaining debt, which will most likely remain on your balance sheet, particularly as we've not seen that this -- due for many external factors, but is -- let's say, a volatile business with, let's say, which may be cash consuming, very heavily in some quarters? Or whether I think you will not give a number, what you have in mind, which you received for the automotive care, but whether you think that this is all you have to do over the other measures on the financial front would be something you had -- would have to consider as well?

The second question would be when it comes to passing on cost inflation and maybe extra costs you have from duplicating your capacities to the situation in Ukraine. Could you give us some indication [indiscernible] you have everything in one package, including logistics costs, including energy costs, including wage inflation or whether the -- let's say, different or, let's say, willingness from customers to pay for certain staff, so that everyone would say, okay, material costs, okay, and the relocation costs we will carry. But energy and wage inflation is something you have to take care of on your own. So any indication there would be helpful?

And thirdly and lastly, just strategically, I think you mentioned already and it's good to hear that you are able to produce Ukraine, again, at a decent level at least. On the other end, I think you have to duplicate your capacities to be prepared in any, let's say, worsening of the situation. How will you, let's say, work with these, let's say, higher capacities overall following this duplication in the future? And is there any risk of, let's say, gas capacity cost or, let's say, any underutilization on your side in the future? Thank you.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Thanks for those questions, and let me perhaps start with the last one first, and it is also then partially already an answer to your second question. About Ukraine, we are -- as you outlined in the process of duplicating our capacities, kind of, as an insurance for further development, negative developments in Ukraine. At the moment, really the good news is that our operating facilities are up and running, partially even in three ship-like before the war and output is very close to the levels that we had achieved before the war, so we can fully service customer demand out of the Ukrainian facilities at the moment, which is fantastic news. We hadn't expected that a few weeks ago when the war broke out.

Still duplication is important for us and for our customers as I said, like an insurance, if things would get worse, we are progressing there for small harnesses, we are already able to produce for larger harnesses. We are in the process of preparing for that. And it is very clear that our customers will support this effort and will carry both the investments for this that is necessary, as well as the additional part price costs that are associated with it. So we are not expecting to be left with cost out of this duplication effort neither in investment nor in ongoing costs.

When things calm down completely and everything is back to normal, then of course, we'll have to, over time discuss with our customers how to then deal with this additional capacity. And I think we will then step by step, absorb it in our new programs that we will then put into production together with our customers. But that is not something of today or tomorrow, that's a topic I think that we can only join with our customers assess once the Ukraine situation is completely clear and clean.

So in terms of the Ukraine duplication, it is very clear, the cost -- or the commitment from our customers to carry these additional costs. On the other topics that you raised, of course, it's always a discussion. Copper, of course, we have escalating clauses in our contracts and we are working hard to also expand these indexation mechanisms to other commodities as well. For example, residents for plastic or PS66 for example, which are a good proxy then for the rising cost that we are having on other materials in our harnesses.

And we are progressing on that front also have for successes -- of course, it's always a discussion. But at the same time, it is clear every supplier is going to the OEMs right now with the same inflationary pressures. This is not a LEONI specific issue that they need to resolve. It is clear that it needs to be resolved otherwise, the whole supply chain in terms of the supply -- automotive supply basis in general will be at stake, if the OEMs are not willing to absorb those costs and also pass them on themselves. And that's what's happening right now. If you look at car prices, they are not only higher now than a year ago, because the rebates are gone, but also the list prices are being increased, because of the inflationary pressures. So the carmakers are doing it to the end customers. That also means that there is room for them to also absorb the inflationary pressures that we are faced with. And, yes, we are in the midst of those discussions to make sure that we can pass those on.

I don't think that there's a meaningful difference there between material and energy costs. I think they are very much in the same category where we have perhaps more acceptive discussions on the salary inflation here, of course, there is expectation logically that we compensated as good as we can with further productivity, which at the moment, I have to say, is hard, and you've also seen it in the numbers in the first quarter, because of the very volatile call-offs. It's hard to really optimize your factories and be highly productive, if you don't know what you have to produce tomorrow. And of course, also this we put into claims, if our customers have short-term changes to their demand patterns. Also here, we are capturing the cost and putting it on the table and trying to find resolution to those additional costs as well.

Finally, on your first question, [BGAM] (ph). We are, as I said in my remarks, progressing well in this process. I must say I'm very satisfied with the interest levels and with the pricing levels that are being indicated in those discussions, I cannot really give you much more detail on that. But I think you have seen it also on the industrial business, we've been able to find good homes for these businesses and also financially, I think, get good valuations for these strong businesses and automotive business also is a strong business. So we are also here highly confident that we will find a good resolution to these topics in the sales process.

Your question is that all? I think it will be a very meaningful reduction in overall financial debt levels and with good valuation also even improved the leverage a bit. That helps, of course, in refinancing discussions. And overall, we are progressing constructively in the overall refinancing discussions and a successful sale of the BGAM, of course, also supports these discussions and what exactly the overall package for the refinancing and sales that will be determined once we are finalizing our discussions with our banks, yes.

Marc-Rene Tonn

Thank you very much.

Aldo Kamper

You’re welcome.

[Operator Instructions] Next question is from the line of Akshat Kacker from JPM. Please go ahead.

Akshat Kacker

Thanks. Good morning Akshat from JPMorgan. Three questions from me, please. The first one on WSD profitability in the first quarter you reported an underlying margin of negative 5% in the first quarter. And I understand you highlighted the many headwinds, low production levels, high volatility, high inflation across the P&L, et cetera. But how should we think about the improvement for our -- from here, probably looking at first half versus second half development? Can you break even in the second quarter? Or can you get back to low single-digit margins in the second half to start recovering these extra costs from OEMs? Some more clarity on the development will be really helpful there.

The second one is on the lower China JV earnings in the first quarter. Now production in China had a very limited impact from lockdowns in March per se. So can you just get some more color on the lower JV results, please there? Finally, the third question is on working capital. In terms of the working capital drag, do you expect this to be the highest point of the year and things to improve over the coming quarters, because of improvement in inventories and also seasonality? Is that a good way to think about it? Thank you.

Harald Nippel

Okay. Thank you, excellent, kudos for those questions. Yes, the first question is, of course, a key one, how do we bring WSD in the difficult environment back to profitability. And it, of course, has a lot to do with the points I just outlined in our ability to pass on the inflation to our customers in a rapid manner. We are in the midst of those discussions as I said, had first successes that will also start to pay in, in the second quarter. And I would not expect the second quarter to be balanced yet, because these discussions are ongoing and will materialize, I think, during the second quarter and then will help to support the earnings in the third and fourth quarter. So you will see an improvement quarter-by-quarter, but there's still a way to go, I have to say.

On the joint venture in China, we did see, unfortunately a reduction in revenue in the first quarter. The shutdowns did have an impact and so in that sense, it was partly result driven. It was partly also mix driven that the income from the JV was lower in this first quarter. The working capital, I would like to pass it on to Aldo.

Aldo Kamper

Yes, concerning the development of net working capital, obviously, is highly impacted copper prices, as you know. And looking at the copper -- and seasonality and looking at the copper price, we assume flattish development, we also would assume a flat development of net working capital for the next quarters. Maybe with one exception, Q4 we'll also see a seasonal development. So we expect a decline of net working capital as well. So I think this can answer the third question.

Akshat Kacker

That’s helpful. Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time, and I would like to hand back to Aldo Kamper for closing comments. Please go ahead.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Well, thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining our results presentation for the first quarter of 2022. As we've highlighted, the start of the new financial year was challenging with continued pressure due to the semiconductor shortage, as well as new headwinds from Ukraine war inflation and COVID-related shutdowns in China. But we remain optimistic that despite all these external turbulence, LEONI continues to be on the right part with the implementation of our ValuePlus program and our strategic focus on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries.

So still a lot of work to do and still a lot of uncertainty in the environment. But we like our operating colleagues have a good fighting spirit and we'll continue to fight for improvements here in this difficult environment and hope to report and also better outlook and better numbers in the next call for the Q2 results. Take care, and all the best. Bye-bye.

