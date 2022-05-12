Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been a subject of rigorous debates across various investing forums. While hopeful investors feel the stock is oversold and undervalued at current levels, its concerned shareholders fear that things can get worse even still. But amidst this tug of war between the bulls and the bears, the average investor is confused about what they should do now. So, in this article, I’ll present my thesis on PayPal, backed by hard data, and attempt to explain why risk-averse investors may want to continue avoiding it for the time being.

The Growth Concerns

Let me start by saying that PayPal reported its Q1 earnings about a week and a half ago. Several fellow SA contributors have already highlighted the positives of its earnings release in their articles, so we won’t be covering the same points again. Rather, we’ll be focusing on the longevity of its growth momentum which, I feel, hasn’t been discussed at length so far. This is important as PayPal is termed as a growth stock and it commands a trading premium for the tag.

After growing its revenue at 15%-plus rates for the vast majority of the past 7 years, the company reported just 7.5% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1. But that wasn’t all. Its management guided for 9% revenue growth in Q2 and they also pulled back their medium-term guidance, in light of the challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Business Quant

Their reasons were legitimate – the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain issues due to China’s lockdowns, and surging inflation across the globe – but there’s no clarity on how long its slowdown will go on and if it’ll intensify in the coming quarters. This meant that PayPal would no longer be a growth stock for all intents and purposes, for the foreseeable future at least, and that its shares would now trade at lower multiples.

There were a few of other issues as well in PayPal’s earnings call. For starters, the company announced on March 5 that it has shut its operations in Russia. Since the company was already over 2 months into its quarter at the time, yours truly had estimated in a prior article that the financial fallout of its Russian exit would be fairly limited (~1%) in Q1 and the full extent would show up in Q2. (Read - PayPal: Brace for Impact).

However, PayPal’s management announced that they absorbed “an incremental $0.03 of earnings pressure due to our suspension of transactional services in Russia.” This EPS hit of $0.03 turns out to be approximately 6.9% of PayPal’s total EPS for Q1. This was far higher than what many analysts, as well as myself, had expected. It also raises the question about how big of an impact will PayPal register in Q2, as that will be its first full quarter after its Russian exit.

If PayPal lost an EPS of $0.03 in just 25 days of its Russian exit, then back of the napkin math suggests that a full 90-day quarter would involve an EPS hit of $0.11 during Q2, and $0.438 in the next four quarters combined. That’s a straight 25% cut from its current quarterly EPS run rate which can hardly be ignored or overlooked.

Another point to consider here is that PayPal’s revenue grew 19.8% year-over-year in the US but dropped 2.5% internationally and also dropped 15.8% in the UK. Amongst other factors, management attributed the decline to be driven by tough macroeconomic environment in the UK and China.

Business Quant

As a reminder, the UK is experiencing surging inflation while China is facing strict COVID-19 lockdowns, both of which are forcing their citizens to cut back on discretionary spending. But here’s where PayPal’s prospects are muddied – inflation rates are surging in the US and COVID-19 cases are rising here too. This presents the possibility that PayPal’s US business may also be headed for a sharp slowdown, perhaps more than many of us are currently anticipating, sometime in Q2 or Q3 of this year. So, we could be looking at a further cut to PayPal's growth guidance in its coming quarters.

Stretched Valuations

What exacerbates the problem is that PayPal is still trading at rich valuations, in spite of its recent selloff. Let’s take a look at the chart below to put things in perspective. The Y-axis highlights the revenue growth rates for over 35 US-listed stocks that belong to the credit services industry. Note how PayPal is vertically positioned right in the middle and that there are several other names that are growing at much faster rates.

Business Quant

Now, let’s shift attention to the X-axis, which plots the Price-to-Sales (or P/S) multiples for the same set of companies. Note how PayPal is horizontally positioned towards the right side of a broad swath of its peers. This indicates that the stock is trading at a premium compared to the vast majority of its peer group.

The collective conclusion from both the axes is that PayPal is growing revenue at mediocre rates and yet it is trading at a steep premium compared to its peers. There are at least 13 companies in this space that are growing revenue faster than PayPal but trading at much lower P/S multiples. This should encourage PayPal’s investors to rethink the underlying investment thesis for the name and contemplate on why should one pick PayPal over some of its other better-valued peers.

Final Thoughts

There’s no denying that PayPal is a leader in the payment servicing space, and it is introducing several products to reinvigorate growth. But the point that I’ve tried to make in this article is that PayPal’s business is going to slow down in FY22, perhaps more than what many of us are expecting, and its shares are still trading at a steep premium compared to its peers. So, I contend that PayPal's shares still have room to fall further in the coming weeks, at least until they approach the industry median. There’s a saying that applies well in this situation – “You can’t have your cake and eat it too.” We can’t go through a business slowdown and expect to retain trading multiples. Good Luck!