Float Like A Butterfly, Don't Get Stung By A Bee

May 12, 2022 12:27 AM ETUSFR
Summary

  • Following the knee-jerk reaction in the U.S. financial markets to the FOMC meeting last week, investors could be forgiven for thinking Powell & Co. had actually achieved their goal of not creating any issues to contend with.
  • Since early March, the 10-Year TIPS yield has exploded by +132 basis points, and the absolute level is no longer negative, having crossed into positive territory to the tune of almost 25 bps as of this writing.
  • With the Fed in just the early stages of its rate hike policy, investors may wish to consider USFR as their preferred rate-hedge tool of choice.

By Kevin Flanagan

Following the knee-jerk reaction in the U.S. financial markets to the FOMC meeting last week, investors could be forgiven for thinking Powell & Co. had actually achieved their goal of not creating any issues to contend with. As we all know now, that “afterglow” didn’t even last 24 hours. For the purpose of this blog post, I’m going to stick to the bond market. The jump in the U.S. Treasury (UST) 10-Year yield was a not-so-subtle reminder that even though rates, in general, had already risen thus far in 2022, there could be more to come.

As I outlined in some prior blog posts, “real yields” or yields in the TIPS market will be an important factor to watch when trying to determine where the UST 10-Year yield could be headed. As this graph clearly illustrates, the correlation between these two instruments is quite high, especially over the last five years. In fact, this latest move to the upside is occurring in lock-step fashion.

U.S. Treasury Yields

US Treasury Yields

Since early March, the 10-Year TIPS yield has exploded by +132 basis points (bps), and the absolute level is no longer negative, having crossed into positive territory to the tune of almost 25 bps as of this writing. For the “nominal” UST 10-Year note, the yield has skyrocketed an almost identical amount (+136 bps), piercing the 3% threshold as a result.

I believe this relationship will continue as the Fed is now embarking in a more noticeable fashion on tightening monetary policy. While the UST 10-Year note yield is coming increasingly closer to its November 2018 high watermark of roughly 3.25%, the 10-Year TIPS yield still has a long way to go to match the peak it achieved at that same point in time. To provide some perspective, the 10-Year TIPS yield printed a reading just over 1.15% three and a half years ago, or 90 bps above its current level. In other words, the UST 10-Year yield could have more “room to run” to the upside.

A Solution

NAV return of USFR vs. Bloomberg Barclays TIPS Index

As investors are finding out, TIPS are not necessarily an effective rate-hedge vehicle. Instead, a strategy centered on Treasury floating rate notes (FRNS) can offer fixed income portfolios a better solution for rising rates. The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) offers investors a means to tap into this strategy.

The table illustrates how 10-Year TIPS fared during the last rising rate period from July 2016 to November 2018, as well as the year-to-date experience, as compared to USFR. As one can clearly see, USFR has provided investors with a positive outcome while TIPS have produced visible negative returns. Both instances provide a glaring example of the differences between these two rate-hedging approaches.

It is important to keep in mind that TIPS are indexed to inflation while USFR is indexed (resets) to an interest rate instrument, the weekly UST three-month t-bill auction, which in turn is tied closely to the Federal Funds Rate. With the Fed in just the early stages of its rate hike policy, investors may wish to consider USFR as their preferred rate-hedge tool of choice.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Securities with floating rates can be less sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with fixed interest rates but may decline in value. The issuance of floating rate notes by the U.S. Treasury is new, and the amount of supply will be limited. Fixed income securities will normally decline in value as interest rates rise. The value of an investment in the Fund may change quickly and without warning in response to issuer or counterparty defaults and changes in the credit ratings of the Fund’s portfolio investments. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund, it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy, WisdomTree

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree’s Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree’s existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm’s Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University’s Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
