5 Big Yields On Sale

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

How much do you love having excitement in the market again? There were a few months where writing articles was less fun because there were fewer opportunities to highlight. Believe it or not, articles about “these 2 or 3 mortgage REITs are awful choices” just don’t resonate the same way. Now that volatility is up and there are bargains on several solid choices, it’s fun to publish more articles.

How Scary is the Market?

Look at the current macro environment. Raging pandemic? No. Just leftovers. Housing market collapse? No. Plunging share prices? Yes. This feels more like a late 2018 than anything else. Market prices plunging and Treasury yields climbing. This time Treasury yields climbed much faster, and we’ve got high inflation, but overall, it feels like a similar environment. Oil prices are much higher today, so that’s another challenge. Factor that in and I’d say the current environment can be ranked this way:

Global Financial Crisis Pandemic Current environment Late 2018

As you may recall, late 2018 actually turned into a giant nothing-burger. Even the pandemic saw a major recovery in equity markets over the next year. So, unless we get some major negative events (nuclear warheads?) this just looks like an opportunity.

Inflation

Well, good time to sit in cash huh? Realistically, we have too many people obsessing about inflation. Yeah, we had inflation. Yeah, we still have inflation. No prices aren’t going back down. However, we may see the rate of inflation fall substantially. No, it isn’t because of the Federal Reserve raising rates.

We have a massive deficit. That’s causing inflation. The annual deficit is shrinking (not fast enough) and the debt is still growing, but it’s becoming a smaller factor. We have higher rents now, which cuts into demand in other segments. This wasn’t hard to see coming. When people spend more money on rent, they spend less buying other junk. Doctorate please?

If you’re thinking inflation is a reason to sit on cash, that’s an interesting view.

What factors drove inflation? Well, there were huge deficits and less money spent on rent (lower rental rates and more shared housing). That increase in demand was met with a reduction in supply as global supply chains were disrupted. When demand is up and supply is down, prices increase. Are supply chains getting worse? They are not fixed, but I certainly wouldn’t say they are getting “worse”. So if supply improves even marginally and demand is dropping, what do you think happens to the rate of inflation? It decreases.

Treasury Yields to Infinity

Really, I still hear people arguing that Treasury yields need to be as high as inflation. One year of high inflation and they expect to see a 10-year Treasury yield near double digits. No. Inflation will come back down. The pieces are already in place.

Finding Opportunity

Common shares in most of the mortgage REITs saw big losses in book value for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

How about the preferred shares? The preferred share book value didn’t decrease at all because that’s not how it works. That’s part of the reason for including preferred shares in the portfolio. Yes, the share price is down. That’s how free markets work. However, the value behind the share didn’t change. Is the yield unattractive now? Are you going to drop everything you own to go buy some 10-year Treasuries at 3%?

I’m not doing that. MFA-B (MFA.PB) is offering an 8.76% stripped yield. You’re not getting that from a Treasury. MFA-C (MFA.PC) has a 7.89% stripped yield, but it could move higher. The base coupon rate is only 6.5% and the spread is 5.345%. If short-term rates are over 2% when the shares start floating (3/31/2025), it pushes that dividend rate materially higher.

Investors can reasonably look for around 10% upside, perhaps a bit more in these shares. That would still have them at a discount to call value.

I previously mentioned the AGNC and NLY preferred shares were pretty attractive. Let’s dive into that topic today.

AGNC vs. NLY Preferred Shares

For investors who enjoy trading between the preferred shares or who simply like AGNCM (AGNCM) or NLY-G (NLY.PG), today share prices are excellent. Currently the stripped yields are at 7.84% and 7.37% respectively, but both shares switch over to floating rates within 2 years.

On a comparable basis, the shares are the cheapest they’ve been relative to peers since 2021 (not 2022) began.

The REIT Forum

I lost track of how many articles we published telling investors to take their gains on AGNCM or NLY-G and reallocate to the other shares. Those shares are finally attractive. If the market resumes its prior love affair with those shares, investors would simply reallocate their capital (taking the capital gain) into one of the other shares.

This is a lesson we’ve gone over many times. Investors who are willing to occasionally jump between two similar preferred shares can drive up their total returns by going back and forth. For instance, an investor might sell 100 shares of NLY-F to buy 102 shares of NLY-G, then sell the 102 shares of NLY-G to buy 102 shares of NLY-F. In this sequence the investor ends up with 102 shares of NLY-F, which is clearly superior to 100 shares of NLY-F. Sometimes we refer to this as completing a round trip. Some investors will disagree about the optimal exchange rate, but we can all agree that the round trip resulted in a 2% increase in the volume of shares.

To understand how the ratio changes over time, you can look at the following chart:

The REIT Forum

Using that chart, you can see that sometimes 1 share of NLY-F was valued at 1.02 shares of NLY-G. However, it spiked recently to 1.05 shares of NLY-G and then spiked again to over 1.09 shares of NLY-G. That results in an attractive exchange rate. The investor would simply sit in NLY-G until the ratio went back to under 1.05 or perhaps even 1.03 to swap back.

To be clear, I regularly campaigned against NLY-G and AGNCM because they were significantly overvalued relative to peers. The market finally accepted that we were right, but then it went and overcorrected on NLY-G because it just isn’t that smart.

Again, investors are getting a respectable amount of upside as the shares trade well below their usual ranges. Investors may say they are just discounting future cash flows, but with the floating rates coming up they would be discounting bigger cash flows.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

For investors willing to take on a bit more risk Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is trading at about a 38% discount to book value and 10% dividend yield. That gives shares plenty of room to run. The company recently reported Q1 2022 earnings and Scott Kennedy provided a large update in REIT Forum chat. I’ll share about 5% of it here:

Hi subscribers. I was able to review GPMT’s Q1 2022 earnings results. GPMT reported a BV as of 3/31/2022 of $16.39 per common share (1.9% decrease) versus my prior projection of $16.10 per common share (3.6% decrease). I consider this a minor (greater than a 1.0% but less than a 2.5%) outperformance and was within my $15.60 - $16.60 per common share range. There were 2 main “culprits” regarding GPMT’s (1.9%) quarterly BV decrease. As correctly anticipated, GPMT recorded a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($0.11) per common share and a minor realized loss on the sale of a non-accrual loan collateralized by an office property in Washington D.C. Upon this sale, GPMT reported a realized loss of ($10) million but the company already had a reserve balance of ($8) million on this particular loan. As such, only an additional ($2) million BV loss was recorded during the first quarter of 2022. These 2 events led to the majority of GPMT’s quarterly minor BV decrease.

I think the huge discount on shares is enough to make them attractive. While there are some things not to love about GPMT, we’re investing. We’re not getting married.

Stocks You Don’t Care About

Some readers are going to say that any flaw in a company is unacceptable. They only buy stocks where they failed to find the issues. Fine, if you want an outstanding REIT, try Sun Communities (SUI). I shared an article about Sun Communities yesterday, but hardly anyone intentionally reads about strong REITs with outstanding growth and a low dividend yield (about 2.2%). Right, most investors aren’t interested in quality or long-term. They want income right now and if things go belly up that’s someone else’s fault. They won’t be pushed into including a great growth REIT as part of their portfolio.

Either way, I’ve given you great opportunities for stable preferred shares, a mortgage REIT with a staggering discount to book value, and a REIT positioned to continue delivering massive growth in AFFO per share. I’ll just keep building my portfolio while investors congratulate themselves for sitting in cash.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

