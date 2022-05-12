Linamar Corporation (LIMAF) CEO Linda Hasenfratz on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linamar Corporation (OTCPK:LIMAF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Thanks very much, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Gerald, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart and some members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance and legal team. Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $1.78 billion, flat to last year despite soft light vehicle markets and continued supply chain constraints.

Net earnings were $96.3 million normalized to $70.9 million after removing the impact from the sale of unused land in the quarter and exchange impact. Earnings are down significantly in comparison to last year, mainly due to massively higher costs and supply chain challenges as well as a lot of government subsidies. Our Industrial segment had a tough quarter, thanks to supply chain constraints impacting MacDon's ability to ship products and increasing costs for both industrial businesses. Skyjack was up in sales over prior year, which, in combination with price increases imposed in both industrial businesses were announced to more than offset Macon decline on the top line.

That said, higher costs related to material, labor, freight and facilities had a major negative impact to the bottom line in both of our industrial businesses. The auto sector also had a tough quarter, thanks to supply chain issues our customers were experiencing notably the Warren Ukraine, which had an impact on production in Europe, in particular, as well as the ongoing shortage in semiconductor chips, which continues to trigger shutdowns for our customers. The European light vehicle market was down 18% over last year, North America down 1% and Asia flat to last year. Launch in Top temper are declined to just 1.7% over prior year. Again, higher material, energy, freight and labor costs had a huge impact on the segment as did the lack of government subsidies with earnings down significantly from prior year. Obviously, this is not a sustainable situation, and we are working closely with our mobility customers around pricing relief for what are clearly ongoing cost challenges.

We saw strong growth in content per vehicle in our core North American and European regions, which is great to see. Launches are part of that. As our vehicles, we have high content on being selectively prioritized for built by our customers. It's noteworthy as well that automotive sales actually increased in both Europe and North America despite significant reductions in volume in the region. Clearly, launches have played an important role in that performance. Commercial and industrial sales were up 0.5% with growth at Skyjack and price increases at both SAEC and MacDon almost offset by a decline at MacDon related to supply chain issues. Skytansaw market share gains in all 3 core products in North America, which, coupled with the market up in double digits is translating to some solid sales growth for Cima.

MacDon also is seeing strong market demand, but the pricing constraints are impacting their ability to sell into that robust market. The good news is they should be able to recoup those sales in satiate porters and supply chain issues. CapEx continues to climb back to higher levels to support launching business. 2022 will be up significantly from 2021 and in our normal range of 1% of sales. Normally, Q1 is not a quarter we see free cash flow due to the drain on working capital as sales start to recover from low prices we normally see in Q4. Our continued strong cash management has meant we still generated a small amount of positive free cash flow in the quarter. This marks R16 consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, which I think is export.

We expect to see continued positive free cash flow for the full year this year and next year. We have $1.9 billion of liquidity available to us at this time, which is also outstanding. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity means we have the ability to take on takeover work or acquisitions as they arise in an increasingly opportunistic market, which will, of course, drive even more growth for us. The solid cash flow has allowed us to further strengthen our balance sheet. We're still in a net positive cash position at $110 million compared to a net debt level of $309 million last year. We did purchase shares back under the NCIB in the first quarter, but were unfortunately quite restricted to doing so for only about a week given the 2 acquisition deals that were announced in the last 8 weeks, which forced us into blackout fairly quickly after we announced the last quarter. We consider our shares significantly undervalued and plan to be very active in the NCIB program just as soon as our blackout end. So let's turn to nothing on some of the headwinds we're facing at the moment around supply chain issues, energy cost, logistics and labor shortages.

Turning to an update on areas of construction, we're seeing improvements in some areas, for instance, ship shortages are resulting in less shutdown. Should costs are starting to moderate, some commodity prices are starting to moderate, but unfortunately, others continuing decline. And supply chain availability give still mix. Labor availability continues to be a challenge primarily in North America and most acutely in the U.S. You can see here the impact of semiconductor chip shortages, which is improving. Total impact to 2021 was 9.6 million units of lost production with the peak impact in the third quarter of last year. Since then, the impact to planned production has declined because it hasn't been eliminated.

Q1 saw an impact of 1.2 million units, almost half the level of last quarter in the fourth quarter of last year and a bit better than Q1 last year. Q2 impact to date is around 400,000 loss vehicles. Root's situation will not resolve until additional capacity for chips get put in place, which starts to happen in the back half of this year and more meaningfully early next year. The war in Ukraine has impacted primarily Europe in terms of loss reduction and is sitting at about 300,000 lost vehicles thus far. The majority of the vehicle impact is in Germany, and of course, Russia and the hardest OEMs, Volkswagen, Kandi and BMW. The sales license impact is starting to level off as alternate fires are tooled up or as suppliers ins, Ukraine leaked or production. This remains an area of conservative course depending on the outcome.

As on the side of prostate Linamar and our employees have collectively donated more than $400,000 this year to support the uranium Sweden fighters against Russian oppression. Continuing metals, we continue to see a mix impact on the commodity front. For instance, feel plate leveling off, but other commodities such as aluminum continuing decline. Although middle market adjustments in the mobility business helped to offset these changes, they do not offset 100%. And with this magnitude of change, we are feeling the impact, most equally really in our casting business. The dust business field supports the full branch at these costs. The only offset for them is price increases, some of which as noted, have already been enclosed in the industrial business.

And also, as mentioned, we are in discussion on the mobility side around price increases. We're also seeing a big issue in the ability of suppliers to meet demand, notably on the industrial side, which impacts us is cost, but our ability to meet production needs for a rebounding market. It's also very disruptive on the productivity side, which is part of what is driving labor cost up. These challenges are continuing at both Skyjack and MacDon, but I'd say are a little bit more announced on the Mason side. These charts will give you a sense to that disruption. The right-hand chart shows you the number of red tag having units through our mine at MacDon, which simply new unit was built but it's missing something and has to come back to the line later to be completed per shipment.

The good news is that kind of is definitely down in terms of red tag, but you can get a sense of how disruptive the issue has been from Macon over the past few months. The issue is a shortage of purchased parts, as oleate by the left-hand chart, again, improving. So it should be in a better position coming into Q2 and Q3 in terms of our ability to complete units on the first half through the line. It is in Motto's estimation that shortfall to shipments being felt in Q1 can be caught out in subsequent quarters, but accordance with every supplier dependent. Ocean freight cost is still a big challenge. We are seeing costs leveling off in Europe, a little bit of a trend down in Asia, but it is very dynamic and unpredictable. We do believe these costs will normalize with time as we get further into this year and next year. Energy costs are a major issue, notably in Europe but starting to become more than issued globally.

Natural gas prices in Europe are up massively over last year. So that matter what we've seen for the last decade, as you can see by this chart, we're certainly feeling the impact of that in our European plants, especially our foundries and again, are pursuing cost relief for such from our customers. I expect energy cost will be an ongoing issue. We were already seeing pressure on energy prices, given reduced supply, thanks to declines in investment in force fuel energy and an imposition offsetting increase in investment in alternative energy, coupled with increasing demand. And now with additional supply constraints, thanks to the war in decline, we are feeling more and more pressure on energy costs.

Now on the positive side, energy costs for us are typically only 1% and 2% of sales in most of our facilities in the machine and assembly facilities, but it is higher in our foundries. So it is anemia our cost structure. But even something small, can have a big impact if the change is substantial, which is exactly what we're seeing. We're, at the same time, actively engaging our plants in energy conservation and off-brand energy projects to try to reduce our dependence and costs. The word is it feels like the higher energy costs are here to stay. This chart looks at demand, which is the dotted line on the top, which is outstripping supply as illustrated by the borrowers for the next 7 years, all the way out to 2030, tanks the need for pricing adjustments, notably for our casting business.

Finally, we're seeing a real shortage in availability of labor at the moment, acceleration of retirement, insufficient immigration and lingering effects of proven on the number of workers is the issue. This puts pressure on costs, of course, in terms of plate inflation but also in terms of higher recruiting and retraining costs. Unfortunately, wage inflation is not something that you would consider transitory. So just to summarize on the challenge side, the war-related icons feel like they're larger solder will be seen higher labor and energy costs likely here to stay, shipping costs and some commodity tapering back but others, notably aluminum still rising and better supply chips in the back half of the year and early next year.

I'll turn now to our market outlook. Market demand is strong pretty much across the board at the moment, which is great news and expected to be strong next year as well. Unfortunately, supply chain issues are constraining the industry's ability to deliver that demand, notably on the industrial side. With strong underlying demand, we will be looking at a sustained period of strong performance for some time after these issues get resolved.

Turning to the specifics here. The industry efforts are predicting growing light vehicle volumes globally this year to $14.7 million, $16.5 million and 44.2 million vehicles in North America, Europe and Asia, respectively. This represents double-digit growth in North America and single-digit growth in Europe and Asia. 2023 should see high single-digit or double-digit growth in all regions. Semi-vector chip supply war-related supply chain issues mainly in Europe and China lockdown continue to create volatility in customer schedules, which is putting predicted volumes at risk. Industry experts are predicting on-highway medium heavy truck volumes to be probably up again in North America this year with more moderate growth in Europe and the decline in Asia.

Next year, we'll see contraction in North America and Asia, but growth in Europe. Industrea projected double-digit growth in the access market globally this year in all 3 regions of North America, Europe and Asia and high single-digit growth globally next year. Our back-office styback is up meaningfully from prior year at nearly 2.5x, thanks to this robust market demand. Delivery of orders is being impacted by supply chain challenges. However, as we work through these issues, we feel confident we can grow Staatsales to double digits this year and next year based on the strong backlog and strong market conditions. Lastly, the agricultural industry is predicting solid growth in the combined safer header market this year is double digit in North America, Europe and the rest of the world will also grow but at a more moderate 5%.

We're also seeing solid pickup in the wind roller market this year, again, with 7% growth in North America, but 20% to 25% growth in Europe and Australia. The order book at Mactan is up over last year, the farmers feeling more confident with persistently strong commodity prices. Leading demand, as noted, is a big challenge for Matson. That said, our current forecast is for double-digit sales growth this year and continued sales growth map here for MacDon on the back of this solid market growth, continued market share growth and upon backlog.

Looking at a little more detail on the other side, you can see inventory levels in North America has continued to languish well below historic levels, they're sitting at only 26 days at the end of April. What this means is, regardless of consumer demand, we are in per a sustained period of strong production levels just to replenish inventory on supply chain issues that evolve. The industry is presenting at least 2 years just to rebuild the pipeline regardless of demand. And looking at production levels compared to what was forecast on our last conference call, you can see a somewhat weaker Q1 really driving out in Europe.

Thank you clients related to the war almost 2 million units less than what we forecast back in March. And that is continued supply chain impact, but also a big impact from colder shutdowns in China. Nevertheless, Q2 should be up from Q2 last year by about 2%. For the full year, 2022 is also expected to be a little worse than what we thought back in March, but still better than 2021.

Looking at the access market in more detail, you can see first that all 3 markets show very strong double-digit growth over prior year in the first quarter. And as noted, we expect double-digit growth this year and a similar picture in 2023. Utilization in Europe over the first quarter and have continued to follow the strong trending over the second half of last year, resulting in the highest Q1 utilization levels seen since 2019 for equipment out in the field. In North America, utilization of equipment is slightly down over the first quarter, but it is trending upward last month.

In the Ag business, Q1 combined retails in North America are down over prior year, thanks to the supply chain this year. Despite the slow start, as noted, we expect the market to grow this year and next for both draper headers and windrowers. Turning to an update on growth and our outlook. You'll be pleased to know that we had another outstanding quarter in new business wins. In fact, it was a record Q1. I will highlight a couple of our more strategic wins in a moment. Electrified vehicles continue to provide great opportunities for us. We had a huge quarter in terms of business plans for Fabry electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

In fact, in just 1 quarter this year, our net business wins -- our new business plan for electric vehicles are almost double what they were for all of last year. Momentum is clearly building in our portfolio on these important vehicles of the future. At this point, both half of book sales in 2026 in our mobility business is not for internal combustion engine vehicle powertrains. That's a huge shift from only 25% in that category in 2021.

With respect to launches, we're seeing revenue volumes on launching programs, which are predicted to reach 40% to 50% of mature levels this year, generating incremental sales of $500 million to $600 million. Next year, we'll see incremental sales growth of $70 million to $100 million. These programs will peak at nearly $4.4 billion in sales. We saw a shift of nearly $190 million of programs moving from launch to production last quarter, which was obviously much more than offset by very strong disciplines in the quarter.

As usual, we're summarizing all of these expectations on our outlook slide that is now being displayed. Despite the challenges we are facing, we are still expecting to see double-digit growth on the top line and in earnings per share in 2022. We expect to see double-digit top and bottom line growth next year as well. This drives from double-digit growth at both Gareth and MacDon this year, coupled with launches in a growing market on the mobility side. Next year, we're going to see continued growth in both segments as well.

Net margins will contract somewhat compared to last year on the back of those higher costs. Material energy, freight, labor costs all weighing on results and though improving in some areas are worsening in others. Next year and that margin will expand back into our normal range. We will also see continued positive free cash flow this year and not leaving us in an excellent position from which to drive future further growth. Looking specifically at Q2, you should expect a meaningful improvement in sales, normalized earnings and margins in comparison to Q1, driving out of the industrial segment.

Overall sales will be up from Q2 last year, the earnings will be flat to down somewhat based on the much higher cost levels that we -- that are being experienced. Sales in the Industrial segment will be up meaningfully both sequentially to last quarter and also in comparison to last year as supply chain issues start to get somewhat better. Margins will be better than Q1, but not as good as Q2 last year due to the much higher cost levels that are being experienced.

On the mobility side, customer vehicle build losses will continue to weigh on sales with sales at best flat to the first quarter of this year, but up from last year. You should expect meaningful margin deterioration in comparison to the first quarter of this year. Higher costs, of course, to continuing to weigh on margins, but that's exacerbated by the fact that high-margin sales from China, which is shut down because of cobi shutdown will be replaced by losses at those River.

Mills River until our acquisition of the balance of the facility from our partner was accounted for below the only line in investment losses. But as of April 1, it's going to be included as part of operations in terms of both sales and profit, which is a particle of having an impact on margins in the mobility segment for Q2 around like me to remind you that the situation is very dynamic and impacts are not fully determinable in their -- in terms of their impact at this point. Notable risk areas are supply-chain for lockdowns in China and to some extent, the Warren. We had an exciting quarter in terms of strategic acquisitions, the culmination of some ones of work.

First, as just referenced, we acquired the remaining 50% interest in our light metal high-pressure a joint venture facility with the joint venture with LutrFisher in Mills River, North Carolina. That acquisition closed on April 1. This was a critical acquisition for us as this facility is the flagship of our structural casting strategy growth in electrified vehicles. Structural parts are one of the 4 key pillars of our inland electrification strategy. The business generated about USD 130 million in sales and is continuing to launch products. The facility is still in startup mode and not yet profitable.

We expect it will be profitable by 2023. I -- for a sense of the law, you only need to look as far in the investment gain on line on our financial statements, which until now obviously represented half the losses. -- rapidly moving the facility into the black is a key priority for us, and the team is confidence in their ability to do so by next year, with improvement each quarter starting in the back half of this year. This facility is focused on large lightweight aluminum and magnesium casting is competitive capabilities include high tenapressens ranging from 2,200 up to 4,400 metric tons and the ability to porfolaluminum and magnesium for likely structures. The facility is a leader in capturing complex structural components as a single piece that would have previously been a multicomponent assembly. This process provides stronger structural components that are significantly lighter weight, a key advantage for customer applications, notably in electrified vehicles.

Secondly, we've made a second exciting acquisition announcement in the agricultural space with an agreement to acquire the sulfur grid. Forward is a global leader in crop nutrition, application and pillage products. The sulfur product lineup includes both pneumatic and finer type cretilizer spreaders, cover crop theaters and a range of tillage equipment. Sales products are engineered and built to be durable, innovative and complementary to mainline OEM product with sustained performance advantages related to higher productivity, greater efficiency and environmental sustainability. The company has been able to leverage technological development in precision agriculture to allow producers to manage their crop production with an ever-increasing level of accuracy.

Soffe's team had 3 top R&D professionals launch new products every year, all focused on enhancing total product and yield potential in the growing precision agriculture market. So is the only company in North America carrying a full line of surface and subsurface granular applicators that site fitters as well as air got spreaders for surface applications and then pneumatic applicators for those purpose applications. Software has over 500 employees in 5 facilities in Sanmina and the U.S. Annualized revenues are in the $165 million range. The business is profitable with EBITDA margins in line with that of our Industrial segment performance. EBIT levels will depend on finalizing accounting treatment at the purchase price, which will happen over the next few months. With an anticipated closing date in Q2 of this year, Linamar will report 6 to 7 months as financial results was associated with this acquisition this year.

And finally, we signed a deal in the quarter with the city Tianjin to establish the SkyTax facility in the region. The market in China has been steadily growing for access equipment and the time is right for us to be manufacturing in China for this dynamic market. We expect to start producing equipment by the end of the year out of our existing facilities and then have the new plant up eroding next year.

Moving on to new business wins on the mobility side, I'll highlight a few of our more interesting wins this quarter. First, we won a huge program for APT and RDU for a 5-volhybrid FDV platform. The volume will hit 500,000 units per year and will be extremely meaningful from a revenue perspective. This was a massive win for us that we've been targeting for us, and I'm really proud of the team for getting it over the finish line. Secondly, we saw another meaningful quarter in wins for a variety of battery electric vehicles in aggregate nearly $140 million in annual sales. This is for our writing customers in a variety of locations in North America, Europe and in China. Third, we saw some significant deal wins for again hybrid electric vehicles, representing close to $80 million a year in revenue. Again, the wins were for a variety program, a variety of customers be produced in both France and Germany and Europe and also China.

As finally, we saw some tracking wins for Camso for highly fuel-efficient engine program. We continue to target some internal meager products such as the while remaining very strategic in terms of customer terms and the flexibility of any capital we used to consider future volume declines. ICE business can be profitable if it is approached in such a way to mitigate our risk.

Turning to an innovation update, this week, we are excited to be showcasing our latest developments in electrified mobility at the ACT Expo in California. The advanced main Transportation Expo has become a premier industry event that highlights the future commercial vehicle truck fleet technology in battery electric, fuel cell electric as well as alternative fuels. Our human rolling cafe concept, which you can see pictured here is a technology demonstrating unit that features several of Linamar electrified capabilities all in one application, a Class I like pickup trucks -- sorry, on a Class 2 leg pickup truck platform chase. Through our technology partnerships with sellers, this unit is powered by the valid 100-kilowatt fuel cell system. -- that power is delivered to the wheel by our E-utility-duty ease.

The hydrogen fuel is stored in our platform conformable bank module and the high-voltage battery enclosure is the design made profitable by e-matrix, our battery pack technology partner. We're truly thrilled to be able to exhibit all of these Elin capabilities in one place at such a major industry event all centered around electrified mobility. We're sure have attention of our OEM and commercial vehicle state customers. At Patton, the evolution of engineering continued from the strong foundation in mechanical and hydraulic systems to more advanced electrical and smart customer interfacing technologies. The can controller area network allows for an improved operated user experience risen. This integration system creates to weight communication between the header and the combining control system, which will be in more features become automated in the future.

As silicides become more scarce, obtaining optimal productivity of the harvesting process is going to require these advanced technologies to make sure there is minimal loss through the system. Incorporated smart technologies like this will continue to set MacDon apart from this competition in the future. SASAC plates Innovation is also centered around smarter ease of focused technologies. We've highlighted a popular elevated telematics package in the past, the elevated offering continues to be enhanced with improved batteries to diagnostics, for instance, Signet's advantage in the marketplace has long buses overall cost of ownership prelaysomething that's critical for our rental customers in order for them to efficiently manage their own business operations.

Battery replacements are one of the highest cost maintenance items through outsulin usage useful life by targeting this area to provide owner operators with second vary charging advice as well as accurate and immediate data for replacement increases the customer value proposition that they get from a Skyjack product solution. Finally, we continue to execute on our global digitalization journey with more and more connected machines, daily connections and robots being commissioned in our global plants every day.

And with that, I'm going to turn it over to our CFO, Dale Schneider, will lead us to a more in-depth financial review of retail.

Dale Schneider

Thank you, Linda, and good afternoon, everyone. As Linda noted, Q1 was a tough quarter for sales and earnings with a continuation of the supply chain issues impacting sales and other cost issues further impacting earnings.

Despite these challenges, Q1 was a solid quarter, and we were able to maintain our strong balance sheet and grow our strong level of liquidity to $1.9 billion since Q1 2021. For the quarter, sales were flat to $1.8 billion. Earnings are normalized for FX gains or losses related to the revaluation of the balance sheet and any potential other issues that they have occurred. In the quarter, earnings were normalized for FX gains related to the revaluation of the balance sheet, which impacted EPS by 7%. Earnings were also normalized for a gain on disposal of unused land that Linamar had no need for a foreseeable future. The gain on disposal impacted Q1 EPS by $0.32 per share.

Normalized operating earnings for the quarter were $106.5 million. This compares to $221.3 million in Q1 last year, a decrease of $114.8 or 51.9%. Normalized net earnings decreased to $87.4 million or 55.2% in the quarter to $17.9 million. Fully diluted normalized EPS decreased by $1.33 or 55% to $1.08. A included in the earnings for the quarter was a foreign exchange gain of $5.9 million, which resulted from a $5.5 million gain on the revaluation of operating balances and a $400,000 gain due to the revaluation of financing balances.

As I mentioned, the net FX impact for the quarter on EPS was $0.07. From a business segment perspective, the Q1 FX gain of $5.5 million related to the revaluation of operating balances was a result of an $8.1 million or gain in industrial and a $2.6 million loss in mobile -- further looking at the segments. Industrial sales increased by 5.7% from $19.9 million to $36.2 million in Q1. The sales increase for the quarter was primarily due to the higher access equipment sales driven by strong volumes in North America for all 3 product analysts higher sales prices achieved to help relieve some of the current supply cost pressures, and these were partially offset by lower agricultural sales due to supply and cost issues impact cartilage products; and finally, a negative impact on sales from the changes in net rates since last year.

Normalized Industrial operating earnings in Q1 decreased $32.5 million or 70.8% over last year to $13.4 million. The primary drivers impacting industrial losses were the elapsed the ongoing supply chain issues impacting raw materials, labor, freight and utility costs. reduction in agricultural sales, the negative impact of FX rates, the reduced government support to related to CO19 that we received last year. And these are partially offset by an increased contribution from the strong access equipment volumes and the price increases obtained in the quarter -- turning to mobility. Sales decreased by $23.7 million over Q1 last year to $1.4 billion. The sales decrease in the first quarter was driven by the market impact from the supply chain issues, which continued to impact our customers.

The impact of the negative changes in FX rates last year, and these items were partially offset by the increase in material pass-throughs through pricing and increased volumes on launching programs and other certain mature programs that were in high demand. Q1 normalized operating earnings for mobility were lower by $82.3 million or 46.9% over last year. In the quarter, mobility earnings were impacted by the ongoing supply chain issues. As I mentioned, the raw material, labor, freight and utility cost increases. The supply chain-related issues that are impacting our customers, the reduced government support related COVID-19, the negative impact of FX rates, and these were partially offset by the improved volumes for Hanjin and certain mature programs.

Turning to the overall liner results. The company's gross margin was $198.2 million, a decrease of $114.5 million compared to last year due to the same factors as early these. Costco sold amortization expense for the first quarter was $105.6 million. Cost amortization as a percent of sales decreased to 5.9%. Selling, general and administration costs increased slightly in the quarter to $91.7 million from $91.5 million. This increased to result of the relaxation of global travel restrictions, which is naturally allowing us to increase travel by visiting our customers and suppliers.

And that concludes my commentary, and now would like to open up for questions.

