GeorgePeters/E+ via Getty Images

There are very few things in this world that literally every person born ends up doing. One example is dying. And though it may be morbid to think, an activity that every person participates in once is bound to create a large market opportunity for certain companies to dive into. That said, there are only a few sizable companies that trade on the public markets that are dedicated to the death care market. And one of them that investors should pay attention to is StoneMor (NYSE:STON). Fundamentally speaking, the picture for StoneMor has not been great. Over the past year, the company has demonstrated some improvements. But on the whole, the business has failed to live up to the standards that I expected it to. So while the company should be on any investor's radar just in case something fundamental changes, the only real value to owning shares in the enterprise today is the prospect of a buyout or some other strategic transaction.

Times have been tough for StoneMor

The last time I wrote an article about StoneMor was in August of 2021. At that time, I stressed the bumpy ride the company's fundamentals had been on in recent years. I especially emphasized how volatile profits had been. During parts of 2021, the company was showing some signs of improvement, leading me to believe that the worst was past. So between that forward look and what the company had achieved up to that point, I ultimately rated the business a ‘hold’, but with the qualifier that there are definitely better investment opportunities on the market to be had. Since then, the company has performed more or less along the lines of what I would have anticipated. While the S&P 500 has dropped by 12.3%, shares of StoneMor have generated a loss for investors of 14.6%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

At present, the most recent fundamental data we have for StoneMor covers the entirety of the company's 2021 fiscal year. By most accounts, the fundamental picture for the business did improve year over year. For instance, revenue came in at $322.8 million. That represents an increase of 15.5% over the $279.5 million generated in 2020, and it is 25.5% higher than the $257.2 million in sales management reported for 2019. Naturally, some of this growth has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But on the other hand, the company also has a long-term trend of an aging population in the US. In addition to this, the business has also engaged in some acquisitions. Though neither of these would have had an impact on the company's top line, because of the timing of the deals, the business did make two purchases so far this year. At the end of January, the company acquired two cemeteries in Virginia for a combined $5.1 million and it agreed to buy four cemeteries for $5.4 million. And in early March, the company purchased a funeral home in Florida for $1.7 million. This was followed up a few days later by the purchase, in West Virginia, of one cemetery and one funeral home combined for a total price of $11.3 million.

Even though revenue for the company improved year over year, net profits worsened, with the company generating a loss of $55.3 million in 2021. That compares to the $8.4 million loss experienced in 2020, but it is better than the $151.9 million loss the company reported for its 2019 fiscal year. Using other profitability metrics, the picture was far better. Operating cash flow, for instance, improved year over year, climbing from $1.4 million in 2020 to $2.6 million last year. If we adjusted for changes in working capital, operating cash flow would have risen from negative $67 million in 2019 to $14.6 million last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $12.5 million to $14.7 million. By comparison, both of these metrics were negative in 2019, the former in the amount of $38 million and the latter to the tune of $20.8 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, the situation doesn't look great. I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. Though to be fair, not all of these are pure-play operators in the death care space. Even so, we find that shares of StoneMor are rather pricey. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, these five companies ranged from a low multiple of 6 to a high multiple of 13.3. In this case, StoneMor was more expensive than any of its peers. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 7.5 to 16.2. In this scenario, StoneMor was, once again, the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA StoneMor 19.0 38.6 Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) 9.5 12.5 Service Corporation International (SCI) 11.7 9.8 Park Lawn Corporation (OTC:PRRWF) 13.3 16.2 Hillenbrand (HI) 6.0 7.5 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 6.5 12.5

Fundamentally speaking, the picture for StoneMor is showing signs of improvement. But this improvement is not as impressive as I had hoped for. Given what we have seen, I would be tempted to reduce my rating on the company from ‘hold’ to ‘sell’, especially when factoring in broader economic concerns. However, there is still one catalyst that could increase value for the enterprise. In late September of last year, the company announced that it received a letter from its largest shareholder, Axar Capital Management, which owns roughly 75% of the company's shares. In that letter, Axar proposed exploring strategic alternatives for the company, including the possibility of a purchase of the rest of the shares the investment firm does not currently own. We have had no real updates since then, but any sort of major strategic deal could push shares higher.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I do believe that StoneMor is improving fundamentally. But the improvement is not enough to make it an attractive opportunity to me at this time. On top of this, shares of the business don't look exactly cheap. Though we do have an interesting potential catalyst in the form of a buyout or some other transaction that might push shares higher or otherwise serve to create value for its investors. For market participants who like to make such speculations, StoneMor is certainly a good candidate to consider. But beyond that, I don't see any compelling reason to buy into the company right now.