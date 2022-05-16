Tronox Is Going To Be Quite Resilient To A Commodity Reversal
Summary
- More than 10% capacity increases incoming in 2022, recovering the year from factory downtime in the first quarter.
- Pricing continues to be the main driver of growing revenues, and it is staying ahead of input costs handily.
- We think that Tronox resists a commodity reversal because of its housing connection, a market we continue to be quite bullish on.
- Being vertically integrated, especially with respect to Titanium, advantages them strategically, and we think their mid-cycle position isn't reflected in the multiple.
Published on the Value Lab 12/5/22
Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is a company in which we briefly held a position. It is a strategically advantaged player due to vertical integration, but we were worried about the extended commodity environment and sold. The price has gone down about 15% from the price at which we established a position, and the correction combined with more information on company developments, as well as our view on real estate, has us revisiting the proposition. We think there are backstops that means its top of the cycle multiple is pessimistic. We have quite positive expectations for the company and give it a bullish rating.
Tronox Profile
The key thing about Tronox is that they are strategically advantaged by being extremely vertically integrated in the production of their TiO2 and Zircon products that have primary end markets in coatings and paint. They actually own large Titanium mines, which is critical as Titanium is a strategic aerospace resource and is prone to hoarding given geopolitical tensions around the Ukraine war. 85% of their feedstock is sourced from their vertically integrated assets. Vertical integration is also very important defensively because of long lead times, freight difficulties, and sourcing and inventory challenges that are harassing most manufacturing players in the world right now, including Tronox despite strong positioning.
The company is also implementing savings initiatives that have meaningful value. This newTRON initiative is being touted as management for cost savings at around $200 per ton already by the end of 2023, which should amount to about $200 million savings to the EBITDA line. This is about a 20% increase to EBITDA from the cost side. What's more is that capacity will increase too by more than 10%.
Q1 Note
Q1 saw a slightly challenged volume environment due firstly to a longer downtime than expected at a major facility and due to inventory costs. Pricing increased meaningfully driving revenues, and margins improved as freight costs, extraordinarily elevated by demurrage costs, as well as commodity input costs, grew by a lesser proportion.
While inflation might continue to harass most companies, Tronox should be able to stay ahead as long as its end-markets remain strong, and should have some incremental recovery even under current conditions as extraordinary elements abate.
Our View
The key thing is the sustaining of its end-markets, which in the coatings and paints business will have a decent amount of construction exposure, as well as other manufacturing. To the extent that Tronox is exposed to homebuilding, we think that the company is quite protected. The markets are not weak with pent-up demand. In particular, late-stage building cycle products are the ones bottlenecking supply, so current demand might be understated from the secular level that will solve housing shortages. The important thing is that we think homebuilding will even be quite resilient to rising rates, as opposed to other parts of the economy. Firstly, housing is somewhat of a protected category. In highly adverse economic events, mortgages might be supported, while other loans that could affect disposable income might not. Secondly, there is a housing shortage, and since shortages have harangued homebuilding, cooling down in the commodity market caused by higher rates might actually unlock the market a little where it is hamstrung now.
Other applications of coatings and resins, which include renewable construction, automotive and other manufacturing markets, Tronox is more exposed to a higher rate environment as per our house view. However, the price has already fallen to mid-cycle levels, while the 6x PE reflects a top of the cycle expectation. With backstops in housing, we think this is excessive. Moreover, cost savings are incoming with the newTRON initiative, and capacity expansions will provide more scale, also reducing costs as well as opening the opportunity for more volume. Input cost inflation has been limited in effect, with pricing easily advancing ahead of the input costs, reflecting inherent value add. Overall, the company appears quite cheap, and we are becoming more optimistic of its return prospects as the price falls.
