Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) stock has performed phenomenally over the past years, albeit an average performance relative to its comparables within the pharmaceuticals industry, as seen below. JNJ has a 52-wk high/low of $186.69/$155.72, and is currently trading near its highs at $177.09 as of 10/5/22. JNJ operates through three main segments, Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices (MedTech).

Johnson & Johnson Comparables Stock Performance (Capital IQ)

JNJ's Mediocre Comparable Metrics

JNJ has a TEV/Forward Total Revenue and TEV/Forward EBITDA of 4.82x and 13.74, respectively, again, mediocre compared to its comparables. On a pure shareholder basis, its NTM Forward P/E lies at 17.27x, which is close to the average of its comps of 15.57x. Based on these metrics, nothing really stands out for JNJ top-line and profitability-wise.

Johnson & Johnson Comparables Analysis (Capital IQ)

With a market capitalisation of almost twice the size of mean values of industry comparables, some of this premium is definitely be attributed to the stability and consistency of normalised earnings. A slight caveat, the -91.77% negative surprise in earnings for 2017 was caused by a devastating $13.6 billion charge related to a US tax overhaul (tax for accumulated foreign earnings, brought back to the US). JNJ is an all-time-favourite for retirees and dividend seekers, with management increasing dividends for the 59th consecutive year, to $4.19 per share in FY2021. Analyst consensus for CFPS is $10.73 in 2022, with 2023 possibly marking the doubling of this metric since FY2013.

Johnson & Johnson Historical Earnings and Profitability (Capital IQ)

Unwavering Cash Cow

My DCF model assumes revenue growth from analyst consensus from $96,235.5 to $104,505, during the period of FY2022 to FY2026, which computes to a 2.08% CAGR over the same period. This top-line growth is prudent and realistic, fueled by long-term tailwinds which will be elaborated further into the discussion.

JNJ has also experienced a worldwide sales increase of 5.0% in Q1 2022, compared to the same quarter the previous year; Europe's 11.3% growth and 25.6% share of total sales in Q1, was a significant contributor. The lack of margin squeezing by JNJ in Q1 2022 might indicate a lack of margin optimisation by management and subsequently slightly inefficient FCF generation- COGS, SG&A and R&D as a % of total revenue increased 0.7%, 1.1% and 0.6% respectively, compared to Q1 2021.

Johnson & Johnson Q1 2022 Margin Comparison (Johnson & Johnson 10-Q Q1 2022)

This DCF model gives JNJ an implied share price of $195.06, a 10.1% upside from prevailing market price of $177.09. Current analyst consensus (No. of Est.=18) mean/median/high/low is $188.11/$186.00/$215/$167, which proves to be a pretty tight valuation, with a relatively low standard deviation of 13.32.

Johnson & Johnson DCF Valuations (Author)

Johnson & Johnson Valuations Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

Comparable Company Analysis

My comparable company analysis provides for a lower valuation compared to DCF, with an average implied share price of $149.63, or 15.5% overvalued from current price. Johnson & Johnson is slightly overvalued on the grounds of NTM Forward P/E and NTM TEV/Forward EBITDA (17.27x and 13.74x respectively, compared to industry multiple shown in figure) metrics based on Capital IQ estimates.

Johnson & Johnson Comparable Companies Analysis (Author)

Sleep Peacefully when it comes to JNJ's Solvency and Liquidity

Capital IQ gives Johnson & Johnson a top rating for both solvency and liquidity. JNJ also has a S&P Issuer Credit Rating of AAA, and Credit Model Score of aa+. Interest expense for FY2021 was only $183 million, despite $3.3 billion in debt which calculates to a 0.55% cost of debt, which is relatively low but probably attributed to the company's credit rating and low leverage as seen through its comparables low FQ Total Debt/Equity of 44%, which has a comparable average of 141.6%. JNJ also capitalises interest expense as part of cost of construction of facilities and equipment, as such the total normalised value of interest expense would be $232 million in FY2021 or a 0.7% cost of debt.

LTM EBITDA/Interest Expense, LTM current and quick ratio are 251.6x, 1.4x and 1.1x. These are healthy numbers and above average. I do not believe JNJ would face any liquidity or solvency concerns anytime soon, or even in the broader horizon.

Johnson & Johnson’s Credit Rating (Capital IQ) Johnson & Johnson Solvency and Liquidity (Capital IQ)

Safe-Haven in Sustained, Turbulent Times

Swift and sustained inflation could prove to be a headwind for the healthcare industry, including JNJ. Historically, during times of high inflation and the raising of rates, healthcare, consumer staples and utilities have proven to be safe-havens and defensive stocks which tend to outperform the broader market, especially in times when prices of growth stocks are rapidly declining, and unable to find its bottom.

Over the last half a century, the US healthcare sector has outperformed the market during five out of the last six recessions by an average of 9%. With one of the most rampant inflations in recent times, this deepens the appeal for current and potential investors in JNJ, when independent of current prices.

Historical US Health Care Sector Performance (Morgan Stanley Investment Management)

Greying World Population and Risks of Price Curbs

Healthcare spending is expected to increase in the longer horizon, with the number of persons aged 65 and older globally increasing from 702.9 million in 2019, to 1.549 billion in 2050, representing a 120% change. This value is being over-compensated by Asia and Africa, with a projected 185%~ change, and being under-compensated by Europe and Northern American regions, with a relatively meagre 48%.

For investors and retirees in JNJ for the long run, this obvious but probably unappreciated fact can massively boost earnings in the broad horizon. Currently sales by geographic region in 2021 is as listed:

US: $47.2 Billion- 50.2% of total 2021 sales Europe: $23.6 billion- 25.2% APAC, Africa: $17.3 billion- 18.4% Western Hemisphere (ex. US): $5.7 billion- 6.1%

As such, APAC and Africa's share of JNJ total revenue could increase disproportionately relative to Europe and US, providing for significant top-line sustained growth. Further adding to this point, people 65 and older spend over $11,000 per year on healthcare, twice compared to 25-64 year olds.

One of the key risk factors causing a decrease earnings potential for US (which makes up 50% of JNJ's total 2021 revenue) would be "cost containment" measures or further legislation aimed at decreasing healthcare spending. However, if healthcare spending continues to outpace the economy, spurred by a greying population (with a slight steepening gradient as seen on the graph below), JNJ could achieve substantial sales growth potential over the next 10-20 years.

Global Population by Broad Age Groups (United Nations)

A Retiree Gem

My DCF model gives Johnson and Johnson an implied equity value of $195.06, while comps provide for a $149.63/share valuation. As mentioned above, current analyst consensus is based on a tight high/low valuation of $215/$167. With a closing price of $177.09 on 10/5/22, I believe JNJ currently trades at a fair value.

JNJ is undoubtedly a cash cow; however, its key profitability metrics including EV/EBITDA and EPS are mediocre compared to its comparables. With solid liquidity and solvency metrics and coverage ratios, and I do not anticipate any associated risks. With an inevitable greying population, JNJ will undoubtedly benefit from greater healthcare spending demand, and on a per capita basis. Being an axiomatic safe-haven industry during time of recessions and rate hikes, potential investors might be too late to the game. It would not be surprising if JNJ's stock price crawls further upwards; however, with a low intrinsic value-based upside, I would preferably wait on the sidelines for a drop in JNJ's price before making an entry; that would be ideal for long-term investors and retirees alike.