The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

On the short side, Steel City Capital's largest contributor by far has been Carvana.

While I'm elated to see this short finally working, I'm nowhere near taking a "victory lap." In totality, the Partnership remains underwater on the position. With this in mind, I thought it would be helpful (to both me and you) to share what I've learned along the way and articulate why I've been so persistent in pursuing this particular short.

Over the years, I've described my affinity for shorting CVNA like being in an abusive relationship: We kept getting hurt, but I kept coming back for more. I just couldn't let go of what I perceived to be atrocious fundamentals, strained liquidity, and other red flags such as a web of related-party transactions and ongoing insider sales. But none of this mattered. Why not? Because I failed to accurately reflect on what made the stock go up and down. What do I mean by that? Let me expand on that concept by drawing on a quote from one of the world's greatest investors (and native Pittsburgher), Stanley Druckenmiller:

"When I first started out, I did thorough papers covering every aspect of a stock or industry. Before I could make the presentation to the stock selection committee, I first had to submit the paper to the research director. I particularly remember the time I gave him my paper on the banking industry. I felt very proud of my work. However, he read through it and said, "This is useless. What makes the stock go up and down?" That comment acted as a spur. Thereafter, I focused my analysis on seeking to identify the factors that were strongly correlated to a stock's price movement as opposed to looking at all the fundamentals. Frankly, even today, many analysts still don't know what makes their particular stock go up or down."

So what makes CVNA go up and down? The stock is driven by a combination of:

unit volume growth/growth rates unit economics, and expectations around the company's path to profitability.

Across much of 2020 and 2021, unit volume accelerated (1) and reported GPU improved (2), resulting in improving EBITDA margins (3).

The company was nearly breakeven from an EBITDA perspective last year. Never mind my questions about the factors underlying the improvement in profitability or the sustainability of the trends - for the time being, everything was on the up-and-up and the market extrapolated those trends into perpetuity. The stock followed suit.

When CVNA reported horrendous 1Q'22 results, management partially attributed performance to solvable logistics challenges and overall market weakness. (They actually used the word transitory to describe the factors impacting sales!) But that explanation only tells half of the story. Last year, CVNA's unit economics were buoyed by massive increases in finance income - specifically gains on the sale of auto loans it had originated. That was a function of rising vehicle prices, higher loan balances, and tighter ABS spreads (lower funding costs). Unfortunately for the company, all of these factors have started to roll over. Unless 1) used car prices arrest their recent decline, thus supporting continued high loan balances at origination, and 2) ABS spreads narrow, the company is likely to struggle in returning to GPU north of $4,000 anytime soon.

As for leveraging fixed costs in support of a path to profitability - it's been nothing but a mirage. I'm still not sure the bulls realize this. Many lazily point to the steady march higher in EBITDA margins as de facto proof of operating leverage. In reality, this has been scarcely more than a function of the higher GPUs, which as noted above, have been driven almost entirely by finance profits. Cash SG&A per retail unit has hardly scaled at all during the past five years (it actually de-levered in 2020 and 2021) and there's a strong possibility that it will clock in north of $5,000 this year.

All companies hit "bumps in the road" during their lifecycles, but such issues are more acute in CVNA's case because of their heavy reliance on external funding. As someone who used to cover MLPs, I've seen this cycle play out before: you need strong growth to support a low cost of capital, and you need a low cost of capital to support strong growth. In the event that something breaks this virtuous cycle, companies will find themselves in a boatload of trouble. With its 1Q'22 results, all signs point to CVNA having broken the cycle. Shares are down ~30% from the $80 level of its equity raise only several weeks ago (and down ~75% year-to-date) while the company stretched to place $3.25 billion of notes at 10.25% (along with other very friendly creditor terms) vs. only 4.875% less than a year ago.

Notwithstanding the capital raise, CVNA's liquidity position remains fragile. Bulls have pointed to the raw figure - $2.2 billion of excess cash! - and seemingly stopped there, without giving much thought to just how long the cash will last. At least $1 billion of the excess cash is already spoken for, set aside for the build out of the ADESA network. That leaves ~$1.2 billion for general corporate purposes, which the company will quite possibly burn through before the end of the year. Then what? Back to the market, hat in hand, all over again?

As an appendix, I've included a series of charts and tables (including a liquidity analysis) that I think puts the situation into perspective.

Bottom line: The key drivers of CVNA's business are rolling over, it's unclear they'll rebound any time soon, and the company is up against the clock from a liquidity perspective. It's been said that you "don't need to make it back the same way you lost it." But in the case of CVNA, I don't think that applies.

APPENDIX A: 2022 Estimates (excluding ADESA Contribution)

$MM 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 2022E Total Revenue 3,497 4,156 4,652 4,697 17,002 Gross Profit 298 410 522 591 1,822 Cash SG&A (690) (690) (690) (690) (2,760) Other non-operating 13 13 Total EBITDA (405) (280) (168) (99) (951) Gross Profit Margin 8.5% 9.9% 11.2% 12.6% 10.7% Cash SG&A / Revenue (19.7%) (16.6%) (14.8%) (14.7%) (16.2%) Other non-operating / Revenue (0.4%) (0.1%) EBITDA Margin (11.6%) (6.7%) (3.6%) (2.1%) (5.6%) Total Retail Units 105,185 125,000 139,936 141,270 511,391 Total Revenue / Retail Unit $33,246 $33,246 $33,246 $33,246 $33,246 Total Gross Profit / Retail Unit $2,833 $3,283 $3,733 $4,183 $3,562 Cash SG&A / Retail Unit ($6,560) ($5,520) ($4,931) ($4,884) ($5,397) Other non-operating / Retail Unit $124 $25 Total EBITDA / Retail Unit ($3,850) ($2,237) ($1,198) ($701) ($1,860) Margin Check (11.6%) (6.7%) (3.6%) (2.1%) (5.6%)

Source: Company filings, Steel City Capital estimates

Assumptions

Retail Units: Assumes 125,000 units in 2Q'22 (consistent with real-time indications of the current quarter's sales pace), followed by a reacceleration of growth to 25% in each of 3Q'22 and 4Q'22. Note that the company had originally guided to selling north of 550,000 retail units in 2022.

Gross Profit / Retail Unit: In the company's 4Q'21 shareholder letter, management stated "in Q2 through Q4 taken in aggregate (emphasis added) , we expect total GPU over $4,000 […]" So the company wasn't forecasting a rebound to $4,000 immediately after a soft first quarter, but instead that GPU would climb sequentially in 2Q through 4Q such that the average across that nine-month period would be north of $4,000. In the 1Q'22 shareholder letter, management updated its GPU outlook, stating "we now expect a return to over $4,000 GPU and positive EBITDA to be pushed back a few quarters […]" What I've modeled is a sequential increase of $450/unit/quarter through the balance of the year, such that the average figure for the remaining nine months of the year is $3,750/unit.

, we expect total GPU over $4,000 […]" So the company wasn't forecasting a rebound to $4,000 immediately after a soft first quarter, but instead that GPU would climb sequentially in 2Q through 4Q such that the average across that nine-month period would be north of $4,000. In the 1Q'22 shareholder letter, management updated its GPU outlook, stating "we now expect a return to over $4,000 GPU and positive EBITDA to be pushed back a few quarters […]" What I've modeled is a sequential increase of $450/unit/quarter through the balance of the year, such that the average figure for the remaining nine months of the year is $3,750/unit. Cash SG&A: Holding this flat at $690 million per quarter through the balance of the year. For context, cash SG&A has been growing sequentially at a mid-to-high teens rate. It remains to be seen how much the company can slow the pace of growth to right-size its cost structure with its new GPU expectations.

APPENDIX B: Historical Annual Financials & Unit Metrics (excluding ADESA Contribution)

$MM 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E Total Revenue 859 1,955 3,940 5,587 12,814 17,002 Gross Profit 68 197 506 794 1,929 1,822 Cash SG&A (212) (402) (745) (1,052) (1,928) (2,760) Other non-operating 1 1 4 (1) 6 13 Total EBITDA (145) (206) (243) (257) (5) (951) Gross Profit Margin 7.9% 10.1% 12.9% 14.2% 15.1% 10.7% Cash SG&A / Revenue (24.7%) (20.5%) (18.9%) (18.8%) (15.0%) (16.2%) Other non-operating / Revenue (0.2%) (0.1%) (0.1%) 0.0% (0.0%) (0.1%) EBITDA Margin (16.9%) (10.5%) (6.2%) (4.6%) (0.0%) (5.6%) Total Retail Units 44,252 94,108 177,549 244,111 425,237 511,391 Total Revenue / Retail Unit $19,409 $20,779 $22,190 $22,885 $30,134 $33,246 Total Gross Profit / Retail Unit $1,539 $2,090 $2,852 $3,252 $4,536 $3,562 Cash SG&A / Retail Unit ($4,787) ($4,269) ($4,199) ($4,311) ($4,534) ($5,397) Other non-operating / Retail Unit $30 $13 $21 ($6) $14 $25 Total EBITDA / Retail Unit ($3,279) ($2,191) ($1,367) ($1,053) ($12) ($1,860) Margin Check (16.9%) (10.5%) (6.2%) (4.6%) (0.0%) (5.6%)

Source: Company filings, Steel City Capital estimates

APPENDIX C: Liquidity Analysis (2Q'22-4Q'22 Estimate)

2Q'22-4Q'22 Estimate $MM EBITDA (546) + ADESA EBITDA 75 - Interest on Existing Debt (193) - Interest on New 10.25% Notes (222) -Capex (350) Leveraged Free Cash Flow (1,237) - ADESA Acquisition & Fees (2,342) + New Equity 1,250 + New Debt 3,250 Change in Cash 921 Cash at 3/31/2022 247 + Change in Cash 921 Cash at 12/31/2022 1,168 - Cash for ADESA Buildout (1,000) Available Cash Resources at 12/31/2022 168

Source: Company filings, Steel City Capital estimates

APPENDIX D: Unit Economics

Source: Company filings, Steel City Capital estimates

A - CVNA's gross profit per retail unit (GPU) jumped meaningfully across 2021.

B - The improvement in GPU fell through to the bottom line, enabling the company to report roughly break-even EBITDA per retail unit for much of 2021.

C - While used vehicle gross profit (the difference between the sale price of a vehicle and what CVNA has paid to acquire and recondition it) improved marginally in 2021, "Other" gross profit improved meaningfully.

D - Other gross profit was turbo-charged by finance income, which benefitted from 1) all-time high used care prices, 2) increases in loan balances at origination, and 3) tight funding costs, which collectively enabled the company to record large gains on sale of loans via securitization.

CVNA is a finance company that just happens to sell used cars.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.