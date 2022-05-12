Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) produces profits and good revenue along with beef, chicken, pork, and processed foods.

I am bullish on the industry and convinced TSN stock has the potential for producing greater future returns for retail value investors.

People Always Eat

People eat in good times and bad. Chicken consumption defies inflation and recessions. Food or paint are essential consumer products. People always need both; if not today, then tomorrow. Second, food never loses value regardless of its cost. The frosting is Tyson sells food people like to eat.

Rising Chicken Prices (Gro Intelligence)

The outlook from management for each segment of the business is strong:

Beef We anticipate another strong year with an adjusted operating margin at the upper end of 9% to 11% in fiscal 2022. We expect the first half of the fiscal year will be stronger than the second half as a combination of higher utilization and demand for cattle may result in a narrowing spread. Pork We believe our Pork segment's adjusted operating margin will be 5% to 7% in fiscal 2022. Chicken We anticipate an adjusted operating margin of 5% to 7% for fiscal 2022 as our adjusted operating margin is expected to achieve this on a run-rate basis by the middle of the year resulting in an overall stronger performance in the second half of the fiscal year. Prepared Foods We believe our adjusted operating margin will be at the upper end of 7% to 9% in fiscal 2022. We will remain disciplined in our pricing initiatives to ensure that additional inflationary pressures are mitigated by sales price increases.

Shares are Expensive

The share price is up 55.3% over the past five years, almost 13.5% over the last 12 months, and ~4% since January 1st. The shares are holding up even as the market stumbles and tumbles. TSN is less volatile than the market. Its beta is down to 0.56; that means TSN is far less volatile than the rest of the market. The average price target in 2022 is $100 per share; that represents about a 10% change from the last price we looked at of $90.50.

It will be an attractive buy on any dip into the $80s if that happens. Short interest is less than 2%. Meanwhile, investors can collect a 2.03% forward yield on the $1.84 dividend. That is higher than the sector average of 1.514%.

The pandemic took a huge toll on the appearance of reliability of the meat and chicken industry. The stock deep dived in March '20 and July '21. Among Tyson's 120K employees, line workers in the company's 115 processing plants got sick in large numbers.

Some slaughterhouses and packing plants were slow to implement safety measures against the spreading of the disease. Activists accused managers and corporate leaders of functioning cui bono. Food shortages spread in US supermarkets. The company took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and its hometown paper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, claiming that "the food supply chain is breaking." Yet, exports to China surged, causing more damage to the company's reputation.

Finances are Nutritious for Portfolios

The company sustained the pandemic and emerged financially healthy. This week, Tyson reported second-quarter Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.29 beating estimates by almost half a dollar. Tyson ended 2021 with about $8.28 billion in debt; that is a decline of 23.26% from 2020.

Factor/Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

It holds over $5 billion in cash and investments. That plus the ~$33 billion market cap reassures lenders the company is on solid footing. The debt is well-covered by cash flow and interest payments by EBIT. The debt has been reduced over the past five years.

Tyson's revenue is up 16.1% year-over-year. Demand is holding strong. Droughts are slicing into animal feed production with costs rising 35% to 55%. Diseases in chicken, beef, and hogs are limiting the supply. Sanctions on Russia and the war in Ukraine are impacting food costs. COVID-19 continues to thwart China's food supply recovery. Meatpacking and China's hog market are hit particularly hard. Farm.com reports: "China's imports of chicken meat (excluding paws) are projected to reach 800,000 metric tons in 2022, an increase of two percent over 2021."

Product price increases have not hurt. People are willing to pay higher prices and producer margins are stronger. According to the company, sales of beef increased by 23.8%, sales of pork increased by 10.8%, chicken by 14.4%, and prepared foods by 15.9% compared to the same period in 2021. Though sales might be flat down the road, management is "targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of 2024 and more than $400 million in fiscal 2022." Cash and equivalents reached $3.4 billion by the end of the second quarter.

Net Sales Chart (Infrontanalytics)

Pricing and Sales Challenges

Export expectations are strong but competition from Brazil and other countries increases as COVID-19 cases appear more manageable. Poultry sales are expected to outstrip pork and red meat sales by 2027. "Chicken remains a top priority," for Tyson management, the CEO stated. Meantime, Tyson pork exports to China and Southeast Asia surged in 2021.

Hedge funds and insiders took some profits over the last quarter, as the share price moved into the high $80s and $90s. These trades are not unusual or affect the share price.

Challenging the chicken, meat, and pork industry are the plant-based "meat" hybrids that have grown to an annual +$4B market. Forecasts are imitation "meat" sales will grow to USD 8.3 billion by 2025, or a CAGR of 14.0%. Debate is raging among rabbis if they will certify plant-based labeled bacon and ham as kosher for the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Plant-based "Meat" Growth (MarketsandMarkets)

Tyson was slow to address the trend. First, the company invested in plant-based "meat" companies. Eventually, it opened a subsidiary specializing in plant-based "meat" offerings from nuggets to hamburgers with the aim to be a major player in the US, European, and Asia markets.

Takeaway

Tyson grows at a steady pace while the shares have risen faster. I attribute that disparity that is good for retail value investors to the essential industry in which Tyson operates. The investment community undervalued the stock for too long. Tyson is consistently profitable, paying a nice dividend, and the share price appears at low risk for any precipitous drop. Retail value investors ought to be looking for companies that are profitable and have manageable debt in these uncertain economic times. The price of the shares stumbled as the stock market tumbled in recent weeks; that shows strength and confidence and makes this a good time, in my opinion, to beef up portfolios with TSN.