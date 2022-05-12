jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

Teradyne

In this analysis, we analyzed Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) market positioning in the semiconductor testing equipment market by comparing its ATE portfolio against competitors. In addition, we analyzed the company's customer base and capex trends and finally its profitability.

As one of the two leading semiconductor ATE companies which control over 60% of the semiconductor test equipment market, the company's long-standing presence in the market is characterized by its deep customer relationships with leading OSAT and IDMs as well as a broad portfolio of ATE for various major semiconductor product categories. We compared its portfolio against Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) and Cohu (COHU) to determine the comprehensiveness of its ATE product families and their targeted applications. Furthermore, we highlight its relationships with major OSATs and IDMs and the overall semiconductor capex trend and its relationship with the semicon equipment market. Lastly, we analyzed its profitability which is superior to competitors in the industry with high barriers to entry and low bargaining power of buyers.

Market Leader in Semiconductor ATE with Wide Breadth of Equipment Solutions

The semiconductor ATE market is valued at $6.01 bln in 2020 according to SEMI. This represents around 8.45% of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, which is $71.1 bln and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 8% by Global Market Insights. Teradyne is one of the two largest players based on the semiconductor ATE market share. Both companies have incredibly long histories in this market as Teradyne was founded in the 1960s and Advantest in 1954. In terms of market share which we derived based on company data and from SEMI, both companies have a combined share of over 60% of the market excluding service-related revenues.

Company Data, SEMI, Khaveen Investments

As a leading ATE supplier, Teradyne provides a wide range of semiconductor test equipment. There are four main product families under its semiconductor testing segment, which are: Flex, J750, Magnum and Eagle Testing System ('ETS').

Flex: Covers the biggest range of semiconductors, and it could perform multi-testing, which means simultaneous testing of several devices in parallel. It primarily focuses on FPGA and analog testing.

Covers the biggest range of semiconductors, and it could perform multi-testing, which means simultaneous testing of several devices in parallel. It primarily focuses on FPGA and analog testing. J750: Tests high volume semiconductor devices, such as MCUs and RF semiconductor devices. There is also the IP750 which is under this family as well, designed for image sensors.

Tests high volume semiconductor devices, such as MCUs and RF semiconductor devices. There is also the IP750 which is under this family as well, designed for image sensors. Magnum: Addresses memory testing, mainly Flash and DRAM memory.

Addresses memory testing, mainly Flash and DRAM memory. ETS: Tests low cost/ simple analog devices and primarily focuses on power management ICs and power discrete & modules.

Systems Targeted Products Install Base FLEX FPGA, Analog 8,000 J570 MCUs, RF 5,900 Magnum DRAM & NAND 3,200 ETS Power ICs 5,600

Source: Teradyne

We compared Teradyne's ATE portfolio against its competitors Advantest and Cohu. Teradyne caters for a broader range of semiconductors ranging from MCUs to memory such as DRAM and NAND as shown in the table below. Advantest lags one segment behind which is the FPGA semiconductors whereas Cohu has the most limited options without equipment for GPU/CPU and NAND & DRAM.

Source: Teradyne, Advantest, Cohu

With a broad portfolio of semiconductor equipment testing solutions, we believe that this provides a significant advantage for it to maintain its market positioning. Its portfolio of testing equipment is only rivalled by Advantest, spanning a wide range of semiconductor product categories including memory, logic, discrete, analog and optical semiconductors. Due to the high product development cost associated with testing equipment requiring hundreds of engineers as well as significant resources and investments, we expect Teradyne's advantage of its broad portfolio could remain sustainable in the future. As highlighted by the company, developing testing equipment takes between 400 to 600 engineers and quoted $1 bln in development costs.

Poised to Benefit from Rising Semiconductor Capex

The company has relationships with a number of leading companies around the world which it counts on as significant customers. It supplies to 7 of the top 10 largest OSAT companies. This includes major OSAT providers such as ASE (ASX), Amkor (AMKR), SPIL, JCET, Tianshui Huatian Technology, and UTAC. Furthermore, it also supplies to IDMs such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Micron (MU), Microchip (MCHP), Intel (INTC) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Its largest customer is TSMC (TSM) which represents 12% of revenues in 2021. The company has had a long-standing relationship with it since 1998. TSMC has been making an aggressive expansion in the OSAT area in recent years targeting advanced packaging solutions such as InFO, CoWoS and SoIC packaging types.

We chose Teradyne ATE to perform the testing on our critical process qualification test chip because Teradyne's system-on-a-chip, VLSI and memory test systems lead the industry in technology and quality. - Y.P. Chyn, director of the Product Assurance & Testing Service division of TSMC

We projected the semicon industry capex based on our forecast of the semicon industry market through 2023 based on a 9-year average of 7.1% to $590.6 bln in 2023. Based on a 4-year average, the average semiconductor industry capex as a % of revenue was 24.01% which we used as our assumption to derive the total semiconductor capex until 2023 at $137.4 bln.

Semicon Industry Capex Projections 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Semicon Industry Market 334.7 405 470.3 412.8 435.52 514.90 551.46 590.61 Semicon Market Growth -0.8% 21.0% 16.1% -12.2% 5.5% 18.2% 7.10% 7.10% Semicon Capex as % of Revenue 20.3% 23.6% 22.6% 24.8% 25.1% 24.01% 24.01% 24.01% Semiconductor Industry Capex ($ bln) 67.8 95.6 106.1 102.5 109.1 123.6 132.4 141.8 Semiconductor Industry Capex Growth % 4.0% 41.0% 11.0% -3.4% 6.4% 13.3% 7.1% 7.1%

Source: SIA, Statista, Khaveen Investments

According to SEMI, the semiconductor ATE market is valued at $6.01 bln in 2020 representing around 8.5% of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market which is $71.1 bln. We did a regression analysis with the 10-year semiconductor industry capex growth as the independent variable and the semiconductor equipment market growth as the dependent variable.

Khaveen Investments

Independent Variable Period Coefficients Intercept P-Value R Square Standard Error F Semiconductor Industry Capex 10-year 0.9116 -0.00362 0.00062 0.7863 0.0818 29.4370

Source: Khaveen Investments

Our results show that, with a p-value below 0.05, the null hypothesis of an insignificant relationship is rejected, and we conclude that there is a significant relationship between the semiconductor industry capex and the semiconductor equipment market. For every 1% change in capex, the semicon equipment market changes by 0.91% on average based on a 95% confidence interval. The limitation of the model is that other factors such as expenditure on other PP&E and construction, the rising cost of other related capex besides equipment, inflation and other variables were excluded.

We forecasted the semicon equipment market based on a growth factor of 1.7x on a 10-year average by multiplying it with our projections of the semiconductor industry capex.

Khaveen Investments

* c = a x b

Source: Khaveen Investments

All in all, we view the rising capex by the semicon industry as the market grows to be beneficial to the semicon equipment market. Based on a regression analysis, we concluded a significant relationship exists between semiconductor capex and the semicon equipment market on a 95% confidence interval. We expect this could benefit Teradyne as a leading player in the ATE market which represents around 8.4% of the semicon equipment market. We believe this is supported by its strong customer base of leading OSAT partners including TSMC, which is its largest customer and previously highlighted the strong relationship it has with Teradyne supplying crucial testing equipment for its OSAT expansion drive as well as IDMs such as Samsung, Micron and Intel.

Best Profitability Margins as Leading ATE Player

The ATE market is characterized by high barriers to entry due to the intensiveness and complexity of product development. According to Forbes in an interview with its CEO, the company highlights the inherent barriers requiring hundreds of engineers and considerable time and investment needed to develop a semiconductor system. In addition, the company's equipment has a long product life cycle lasting between 10 to 15 years.

New semiconductor test equipment is very complex. It takes 400 to 600 engineers four to five years and costs $1 billion. - CEO Mark Jagiela

In terms of its gross margins, it has a 5-year average of 57.37% ahead of Advantest and Cohu. This is similar to its net margins as well as FCF margins being the highest at 17.27% and 13.14% respectively.

Company Gross Margins - (5-Year) Net Income Margins - % (5-Year) FCF Margins - (5-Year) Teradyne 57.37% 17.27% 13.14% Advantest 54.87% 15.32% 9.48% Cohu 40.98% -0.89% 4.40% Chroma 46.81% 15.06% National Instrument 74.14% 9.30% 11.64% Average 54.83% 11.21% 9.67%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, the company's superior net margins are also attributed to its lean SG&A expenses at the lowest among competitors at 17.64% on a 5-year average. However, we also note that Advantest had a higher average revenue growth than Teradyne in the past 5 years.

Company R&D Expenses as % of Revenue (5-yrs) SG&A Expenses as % of Revenue (5-yrs) Net Income Margins - % (5-yrs) Teradyne 14.08% 17.64% 17.27% Advantest 16.68% 24.43% 15.32% Cohu 12.93% 20.38% -0.89% Chroma 8.46% 20.21% 15.06% National Instrument 19.43% 43.35% 9.30%

Source: Company Data, Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Teradyne, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we view the company's superior margins in the industry to be attributed to its massive scale as the market leader in the semiconductor ATE market besides Advantest. We expect its margins to remain sustainable but may face greater competition from Advantest and forecasted it with a gross margin of 60% in 2026 and 26.25% in net margins. In addition, the high barriers to entry due to the high product development costs associated and long-standing customer relationships of market leaders are deterrents for new semicon equipment competitors.

Risks: Greater Competition with Advantest

Advantest is the company's fiercest competitor and has had a higher average revenue CAGR in the past 5 years at 18.61% compared to 16.15% for the company. As discussed in the earlier point, we highlighted Advantest's portfolio of test equipment which is as comprehensive as Teradyne. Additionally, based in Japan, we believe Advantest benefits from its geographical advantage in the Asia Pacific where the leading OSAT players are located. In the past 10 years, both companies have competed fiercely for market share leadership as the number one player in the semiconductor ATE market.

Advantest vs. Teradyne Share 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Advantest Semicon Test Revenue ($ mln) 866 1,328 1,035 1,028 833 932 1,256 1,919 1,809 1,941 Teradyne Semicon Test Revenue 1,102 1,128 1,023 1,301 1,202 1,368 1,663 1,492 1,553 2,260 Total 1,968 2,456 2,058 2,329 2,034 2,300 2,919 3,411 3,362 4,200 Advantest Share 44.0% 54.1% 50.3% 44.1% 40.9% 40.5% 43.0% 56.2% 53.8% 46.2% Teradyne Share 56.0% 45.9% 49.7% 55.9% 59.1% 59.5% 57.0% 43.8% 46.2% 53.8%

Source: Teradyne, Advantest, Khaveen Investments

Valuation

We valued the company using DCF valuation as the company has positive cash flows. The average EV/EBITDA of its competitors is 14.84x.

Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

We projected the company's revenue based on its segments. In the Semiconductor Test segment, we based our forecast on its prorated Q1 2022 growth in 2022 followed by our projected semiconductor equipment market growth rate as discussed in 2023 and tapering down to its 10-year average. Whereas the Wireless Test segment is based on the forecasted test equipment market CAGR through 2025. Lastly, the Industrial Automation segment is based on the industrial automation market CAGR.

Teradyne Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Semiconductor test 1,553 2,260 2,642 2,414 2,709 2,991 3,303 Growth % 4.0% 45.5% 16.9% -8.7% 12.2% 10.4% 10.4% System Test 287.5 409.7 467.7 474.8 513.1 554.4 599.1 Growth % 9.9% 42.5% 14.2% 1.5% 8.06% 8.06% 8.06% Wireless Test 157.3 173.0 375.9 206.0 214.7 223.7 233.1 Growth % -27.2% 10.0% 117.3% -45.2% 4.20% 4.20% 4.20% Industrial Automation 298.1 279.7 216.9 412.8 453.3 497.7 546.4 Growth % 125.8% -6.2% -22.5% 90.3% 9.80% 9.80% 9.80% Total 2,296 3,122 3,703 3,507 3,890 4,267 4,682 Total Growth % 9.2% 36.0% 18.6% -5.3% 10.9% 9.7% 9.7%

Source: Teradyne, Allied Market Research, Fortune Business Insights, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 8.9% (Company's WACC), our model shows its shares are undervalued by 49.5%.

Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We analyzed Teradyne's business as a semiconductor ATE player in terms of its market positioning, customer base and profitability. We found the semiconductor ATE market is highly concentrated with both Teradyne and Advantest accounting for over 60% of the market share. With an extensive breadth of equipment in its portfolio targeting all major semiconductor product categories, we compiled the different product families for each semiconductor product and compared them against its competitors. Additionally, the company has strong customer relationships with leading OSATs including TSMC as well as IDMs as the semiconductor industry capex grows. TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry, has vouched for the quality of Teradyne's products. Finally, we believe the company's superior profitability as one of the leading players can be sustained given the industry dynamics of high barriers of entry due to high equipment costs and long-standing customer relationships and low bargaining power of buyers due to the concentrated market. Overall, we rate the company as a Strong Buy with a price target of $156.15.