Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) reported a stunning quarter on May 10 and followed that report up with a very positive conference call Wednesday morning. The pricing environment I have been calling out since last year and the company hinted out in the Q4 report flowed through the entire quarter. The pricing is driving massive margin expansion and healthy cash flows despite cost increases that increased working capital by over $150 million this quarter alone.

January's $75 million adjusted EBITDA that the company disclosed during the Q4 conference call was followed by even better months in February and March leading to $241 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. Remember, for context, the company generated about $92 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q4 '21 and $186 million for all of last year.

Taking the matter further, early last year the company originally projected $348 million of EBITDA for 2022 using about $1/lbs silicon metal pricing. We are over 2/3s of the way there after just Q1.

Ferroglobe Q1 2021 Turnaround Projections (company Q1 2021 Presentation)

Moreover, during the conference call, the company suggested that pricing and volume trends for Q2 are even better than Q1, particularly in Europe where there was some downtime due to energy spikes and a transportation strike in Spain during the first quarter. That would suggest EBITDA of over $250 million for Q2. Given the company's contract, index-based pricing unless prices plummet rather soon, the profitability outlook for Q3 looks very promising as well and potentially for all of 2022 leaving the company on pace for ~$1 billion of EBITDA for the year.

On top of the organic volume and pricing dynamics, the company called out Ukraine as a large producer of manganese alloy (#3 in the world) and Russia as a large Ferrosilicon supplier. Both of these supplies are disrupted because of the war and add even more wind to the back of GSM.

The Numbers:

The company did a marvelous job of dropping the improved EBITDA to cash in the bank. Free cash flow was $59 million for the quarter despite a working capital build in excess of $150 million. Without that, free cash would have been over $200 million. The company does not expect similar working capital builds for the rest of the year, meaning cash flow will improve. Leaving aside working capital, which normalizes, annualizing Q1's pace means over $800 million of free cash generation is possible this year. The company ended Q1 with only $342 million of net debt. Assuming they want to bring that to zero and then perhaps building $100-200 million of a cash cushion, the company could still have over $250 million of discretionary cash to distribute to shareholders at the end of this year. $250 million on a $1.3 billion market cap is nothing to sneeze at even ignoring any net cash on the balance sheet.

Valuation:

Secured Debt $96 million Unsecured Debt (including a/r securitization & accrued int) $357 million Other financial liabilities $65 million Cash $176 million Net Debt $342 million Market Cap (188mm shares @ $7) $1.316 billion Enterprise Value $1.658 billion EV/2022 EBITDA (using $1 billion) 1.66x FCF Yield through the Equity (assuming $800 million FCF) 1.63x

I can't think of any companies trading at such low valuations. Remember, the above projections from 2021 using ~$1 silicon metal pricing. If we return to that pricing environment in 2023, the company originally expected $271 million of free cash in that year. If that's your downside, the company is trading at 4.85x cash flow in that scenario.

Risks:

As with any commodity-based company, pricing and volume are the main risks along with costs. The company has a good grip on the latter, but some things could come along that are out of their control. A global recession could impact pricing and volume, but taking out major producers in Ukraine and Russia plus China's energy costs, could support supply/demand balance.

Conclusion:

As I have written consistently, this company is a potential cash flow machine. I really struggle to find a cheaper company with more wind at its back than this one. I think the stock should at least double from here.